Goodyear adds to tubeless tyre range with entry-level and racing options

Along with F1 giant Pirelli, car brand, Goodyear has been pushing its way into the cycling market and its range of tyres has grown with a new tubeless version of the Eagle F1 race tyre. There is also a competition-specific Eagle F1 Supersport, Vector 4-Season for wet weather and an entry-level clincher, the Eagle Sport.

We’ll start at the friendlier end of the price scale. Goodyear’s Eagle Sport tyres are priced at £25, making them a very attractive option for riders that aren’t looking to sink silly money into their tyres.

The clincher-only tyres use a 60tpi casing, a folding aramid bead and come in 25mm, 28mm and 30mm sizes. Goodyear uses its Dynamic:Pace compound which is claimed to improve resistance to punctures “while maintaining dependable grip and low rolling resistance by utilising silica and strengthening additives.” The Eagle Sport comes with a claimed weight of 250g for the 25mm size.

The Eagle F1 and Eagle F1 Supersport both cost £45 and are designed for racers, with the Supersport version being lighter and supposedly faster thanks to a thinner tread. The main change from the previous versions of the Eagle F1 tyres is the new Dual Angle bead that Goodyear says is compatible with hooked and hookless rims. They claim that the design “provides a better initial seal against the rim bed for tubeless setup while also providing superior air retention at full inflation pressures.”

The F1 and F1 Supersoft come in 23mm, 25mm and 28mm sizes with the F1 also available in 30mm and 32mm.

With bead to bead anti-cut protection and a rubber compound that Goodyear claims boosts wet-weather grip, the Vector 4Seasons looks like the choice for year-round use. The Vector 4Seasons also gets a wider tread cap and a 30mm wide anti-puncture belt for better protection when running lower pressures.

Like the F1 tyres above, the Vector tyres come in clincher and tubeless-ready options with Goodyear’s Dual Angle bead used on the tubeless version. Claimed weights for the 25mm sizes of the clincher and tubeless versions are 250g and 290g respectively.

The Vector 4Seasons tubeless is the most expensive tyre in the Goodyear range at £47 per tyre. We’re still awaiting an availability date but we’ve got pairs of each tyre on their way in for testing.

