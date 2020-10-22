Michelin Power Road Tubeless Tyre 28

The Michelin Power Road Tubeless tyre offers a fantastic blend of low weight, good grip, impressive ride feel and tubeless readiness – all with the French company's signature low rolling resistance. In this 28mm-wide spec, it's impressively comfortable too – and slightly easier to fit than Stu found the 25s.
We reviewed the non-tubeless clincher version of the Power Road in February, and found it 'everything you want' in a race tyre. It's light but puncture resistant, grippy but smooth rolling, and available in all of the sizes a racer (or keen sportive rider) might want. The good news is this 28mm tubeless version, like the 25mm tubeless version Stu tested in April, is much the same – confidence-inspiring, supple, and grippy.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Compared with the clincher version, the shape of the Amarid bead has been updated to create that necessarily-tight seal with the rim. Slightly chunkier, its outer layer is more pliable than the core, to make seating easier and sealing more effective.
As with the 25mm version, the casing comprises four 120tpi layers, which is three more than the tubed version gets. This boosts both the protection levels and airtightness of the carcass itself. It also has an Amarid Protek+ puncture protection layer and a stronger sidewall than the old Power Competition tyre (whose sidewalls were the subject of many complaints, according to Michelin).
These changes inevitably result in a weight gain. At 297g the tubeless version is 39g heavier than the tubed one, though the overall weight is partially offset by the lack of tube... and partially un-offset again by sealant.
On our scales the 28mm Power Road Tubeless is 5g lighter than a 25mm Continental GP5000TL, though of course Continentals are notorious for sizing up larger than claimed, and they’re 37g heavier apiece than the 25mm Power Road Tubelesses.
The X-Race compound is fast rolling and performs almost as well in the wet as the dry, and wrapped around this new carcass it gives a performance that's impressive all round – the Power Road Tubeless is instantly distinguishable from the version we tested in February.
Despite the slightly higher weight, the Power Road Tubeless feels lightfooted and fast, and feel and feedback are truly excellent – you get a real sense of exactly how much grip you have, so you can push closer to the edge with confidence. Quite how far you push is up to you, but rest assured comfort is good too at optimal pressures for your weight (around 75-80psi for me).
Over pimply roads – you know, the coarse, broken tarmac type – the 28mm rubber is incredibly capable. The lower pressures afforded by wide tubeless rubber bring seriously impressive cushioning, yet without a loss in rolling speed. Over these poor surfaces you hardly lose speed at all – it's the dream scenario.
The X-Race compound is tacky enough in the dry to offer great adhesion, especially under cornering, while in the wet the added feel of tubeless provides that extra bit of confidence – indeed, performance levels are fundamentally high whatever the weather.
Fitting proved relatively easy too – although Stu found the 25s a bit tough to fit on three separate brands of wheels, which he put down to the slight inflexibility of the bead, I only found this a slight issue in the final levering stage of installation. Otherwise, the 28s fitted without too much argument.
Arguably, Mavic's bespoke wheel/tyre system is easier, but I would say that the Michelins more or less match Conti’s GP5000TLs, which is no bad thing. They seated straight, true and first time on a set of Vision SC 40 wheels.
Our test set is showing no sign of wear or damage after several hundred kilometres, though I'll keep tabs on how they perform through winter (I'm not one to switch to hardier, slower tyres if I can help it!) and update this if necessary.
At £59.99, the Michelin Power Road Tubeless undercuts its key rival – the GP5000TL – by a tenner, and Schwalbe's longtime category leader the Pro One (£66.95) by around £7. Vittoria’s Corsa Speed TLR G2.0 is also more at £64.99.
> Buyer’s Guide: 40 of the best road bike tyres
Hutchinson’s Fusion 5 beats it at £39.95, and is an impressively light, grippy and quick tubeless tyre too, though it's noticeably less sturdy.
Conclusion
In the world of all-round high-performance tubeless tyres, Schwalbe historically ruled the roost with its Pro Ones. Then Continental finally produced a tubeless tyre, the GP5000TL, which is seen by many as the new standard bearer. Is it Michelin’s turn to upset the form book? No – at least, not definitively. But is the Power Road Tubeless a genuine and highly impressive alternative at a really attractive price? Categorically, yes.
Verdict
Fast, grippy and great wet or dry – up there with the very best tubeless rubber
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Michelin Power Road Tubeless Tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Michelin says this was its: "first tubeless road tyre, and is the number one choice for competition and training, offering excellent rolling efficiency, durability and speed."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Features:
- X-Race compound
- Aramid Protek+ puncture resistance layer
- 4x120 TPI layering
- Easy tubeless fitting
- 28mm width
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Light, fast and grippy in all relevant conditions.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Seems good – no nicks or cuts so far (I'll update if that changes through winter).
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
At under 300g for a 28mm tubeless tyre, you have to say that the Power Roads are among the lightest.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
The 28mm volume and associated lower pressures provide good comfort levels, no question.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Competitively priced, and undercut Continental's GP5000TLs by a tenner as well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Really well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Low weight, confidence-inspiring grip, smooth ride quality, easy tubeless fitting.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £59.99, the Michelin Power Road Tubeless undercuts its key rival – the Continental GP 5000 TL – by a tenner, and Schwalbe's longtime category leader the Pro One (£66.95) by around £7. Vittoria's Corsa Speed TLR G2.0 is also £64.99.
Hutchinson's Fusion 5 beats it at £39.95, and is an impressively light, grippy and quick tubeless tyre too, though it's noticeably less sturdy.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a seriously impressive road tyre that does everything its tubed sibling can do and more, and without the extra cost and weight you get with some key rivals. It's fantastic, and a nine.
Age: 30 Height: 188cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: I ride: I would class myself as:
I regularly do the following types of riding:
You can go through the town and pick up the DC at teh next junction, but it's not as direct. In any case not of tat DC whether permitted or not is...
...
Not just nearly killing, but intending to kill. This was no accident
As I understand it the company (their transport manager) are required as a condition of their operators licence to keep adequate records and if...
Hey! IT WORKED PERFECTLY! THANK YOU!!
It does seem wierd. Supposedly he has traffic offences recorded after the intial accident, and was on probation for probably the car offences. ...
Thankfully, I slept in and missed the deadline today, so didn't put him in. TdG will keep trying, but Guerreiro just has to mark him....
I did it last year from Bormio on Stelvio Day. They close the roads to traffic at 8am, from both Prato and Bormio; it's either the last Saturday...
Gosh. A few purist teams will have those two.
It's a whole heap of money but the Assos stuff I own is the best cycling gear I've used. ...