O-KOM Boomer! Older cyclists nab more Strava records and cover greater distances than Millennials and Gen Z; Tom Pidcock set to leave Ineos; Evenepoel’s “long journey” to recovery after ‘dooring’ crash; Pogačar planking (kind of) + more on the live blog

The ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ transfer saga of the winter is skidding to what, in retrospect, was its inevitable conclusion, with Tom Pidcock parting ways with Ineos, the team with which he turned pro in 2021 and became one the sport’s biggest stars.

But after wins at Amstel Gold, Strade Bianche, and Brabantse Pijl, along with a Tour de France stage win atop Alpe d’Huez, and two Olympic mountain bike titles and a cyclocross world championship, and a bumper contract that was set to run until 2027, where did it all go wrong for Britain’s biggest cycling talent and the formerly dominant British team?

With Ineos – the most successful team of the 2010s – undergoing a prolonged and painful transition period, culminating in a turbulent 2024 that marked the squad’s worst ever season, it’s been clear that tensions have been brewing for some time between Pidcock and the British outfit’s management over a range of issues.

These have included disagreements over race programmes, apparent friction with now-departed DS Steve Cummings, the team’s insistent focus on the Tour de France (and by extension, Pidcock’s GC aspirations), and his multidisciplinary leanings (with a mountain biking trip to Canada last winter apparently opening a rift that was never fully repaired).

(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Despite his multidisciplinary success and ability to score big wins, Pidcock himself has also come in for criticism from some quarters for his apparent inability to consistently challenge cycling’s biggest riders, while being one of the sport’s top earners.

And in September, the 25-year-old admitted the internal tensions within the British team “don’t help me perform at my best”.

“It is true that there are currently a number of issues within the team that I have to deal with,” Pidcock told Het Laatste Nieuws in September after an underwhelming Tour of Britain. “And to be honest, they don’t help me to perform at my best.

“I have to think about a lot more than just performance-related things at the moment. And that means that the focus on the things that are really important, namely racing, is not ideal.”

Meanwhile, according to Sporza’s ‘Secret Cyclist’ columnist, Pidcock maintained a “loner” stance within the famously regimented Ineos camp, working with his own coaches and doctors and “doing his own thing”.

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Things then came to a head at Il Lombardia, the last monument of the season and one which the Yorkshireman was set to enter as a contender, when Pidcock was dramatically deselected from the Ineos line-up on the eve of the race – and while he was travelling on the team bus on the way to their hotel in Lombardy.

That decision came from the very top of the Ineos senior management tree and was not based on sporting or performance matters, according to both sports director Zak Dempster and Pidcock himself.

Meanwhile, former British champion and Eurosport commentator Brian Smith claimed that Ineos pulled Pidcock from the race because they were unwilling to pay him his contracted performance bonus if he nabbed a big result.

“Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow”, the Amstel Gold winner posted on social media ahead of the race.

“I am in great shape and was really looking forwarded to it! Good luck to the boys, I guess off season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support even in the tough times.”

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

That drama in Lombardy also kicked off a protracted transfer saga, as Pidcock’s ongoing presence at the British squad suddenly appeared untenable, with Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe, Visma-Lease a Bike, and Swiss ProTour squad Q36.5 Pro Cycling all linked to a possible move for the 25-year-old.

Q36.5 – which despite being a second-tier team, would offer Pidcock an environment where he would be the squad’s undisputed leader in whatever races he chooses – soon emerged as the front-runner for the British rider’s signature.

However, talk of a €12 million buyout clause, and claims that Ineos were willing to pay 20 per cent of Pidcock’s salary to facilitate the move, meant that any negotiations were never going to be easy, with Ineos reportedly backing out of a deal last month.

Pidcock was then spotted at an Ineos get together to watch Manchester United play, seemingly drawing a line under the whole protracted saga.

That is, until the weekend, when whispers emerged once again that Q36.5 were back in talks with Pidcock over a deal for 2025 – which, judging by today’s news, appears to be just around the corner – a development accelerated by his absence from Ineos’ Spanish training camp this week.

(Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

So, that appears to be that – the end of arguably the most controversial transfer saga involving a British rider since Brad Wiggins jumped ship from Garmin to the then-brand new Team Sky way back in 2009.

Then, Wiggo’s mod-suited Sky move heralded a new dawn for the future Tour winner, the fledgling team, and British cycling as a whole.

But what does today’s news – the exit of Britain’s biggest star from the sleeping British giant – mean for Pidcock himself, a struggling Ineos squad, and the sport in the UK?