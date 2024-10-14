“People around Tom Pidcock don’t help,” says Geraint Thomas, as 2018 Tour de France winner weighs in on Ineos deselection “bull****”; Cyclocross wheel stamp response to “dirty” insults, claims Iserbyt; Subtly terrible cycle lanes + more on the live blog

With Tom Pidcock’s future at Ineos seemingly hanging in the balance, where could the former Tour de France stage winner end up before the peloton packs its bags and heads off to Mallorca in December for their pre-season training camps?
Despite being under contract at Ineos until 2027, Pidcock has cut a forlorn and outcast figure at the British squad for some time now, admitting last month that Ineos “don’t help me to perform at my best” after another up-and-down season.
And while his lengthy contractual situation means there’s no reason for either party to jump to a hasty conclusion, the deselection drama in Lombardy at the weekend confirmed that all is not well within the squad, and could well result in both Ineos and Pidcock cutting their losses and seeking a fresh start by arranging one of those still-rare birds in cycling, a transfer.
And, if that does prove the case, Pidcock certainly won’t be without potential suitors.
Among the big teams circling around the Amstel Gold winner is Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. The German team secured the services of aero guru Dan Bigham from Ineos in the summer, and Pidcock would offer them a focal point in all the spring classics, where the 25-year-old would assume leadership duties, while providing a stage-hunting (and potentially GC-aiming) alternative for the bad luck-prone Primož Roglič at the grand tours.
> Dan Bigham appointed as Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, just month after quitting Ineos Grenadiers and claiming British team “should be doing things a lot better”
The Red Bull link would also certainly help matters, too (while giving the team the budget to afford another luxury star), while Pidcock could swap his Pinarello for a Specialized in the mountain bike and cyclocross worlds.
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Visma-Lease a Bike, stinging from what was by their standards a subpar season on all fronts (mostly thanks to a certain Tadej Pogačar), are also rumoured to be in the running for Pidcock’s signature.
While the British rider’s stated long-term grand tour hopes would have to take a back seat, especially at the Tour de France, thanks to Jonas Vingegaard’s presence, Pidcock could actually benefit from having Wout van Aert as a teammate at Visma, where he would act an attacking foil for the Belgian at the cobbled classics, while taking the lead in the Ardennes.
However, a transfer to either Red Bull or Visma may mean that Pidcock won’t be able to bring along some of his entourage, including long-term coach Kurt Bogaerts, thanks to both squads’ rules against outside coaches and an already packed and talented internal coaching structure.
(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
One interested squad that Pidcock would be allowed that freedom, however, is Swiss outfit Q36.5 Pro Cycling. Despite being a second-tier team, Q36.5 are apparently confident of securing a deal for the 25-year-old, where he would be the squad’s undisputed leader in whatever race he chooses.
However, it’s on the race front where Pidcock may have doubts over joining Q36.5 – they failed to secure an invite to any of this year’s grand tours, a situation that is likely to continue next year, whether Pidcock joins or not. He should be able to race at most of the classics, however.
In any case, the writing looks on the wall for Ineos and Pidcock’s partnership, which began when the Yorkshireman turned pro in 2021.
Despite his multidisciplinary success, world titles and Olympic golds, and ability to score big wins at the Tour, Strade Bianche, and Amstel Gold, Pidcock has come in for criticism for his apparent inability to consistently challenge cycling’s biggest riders, while being one of the sport’s top earners.
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Last month, that frustration at being unable to consistently leap into cycling’s top tier was publicly voiced by Pidcock in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws.
When asked by the Belgian paper for his view on the season as a whole, which saw him win Amstel Gold and the Olympic mountain bike title but struggle at the Tour, Pidcock said: “As in so many seasons, there are positive and negative things. It’s just so damn hard to win. There are only a small number of riders who win the majority of races and I want to be one of them. That is not the case now and that must change.
“After the Olympic Games I told my girlfriend that from now on I really want to focus on the road. I really want to perform there. And I’m not just talking about the rest of this season, but certainly also next year.”
The Belgian paper then asked Pidcock if he wasn’t necessarily getting the freedom to race how he wants at Ineos.
“Yes, it is true that there are currently a number of issues within the team that I have to deal with,” a hesitant Pidcock said. “And to be honest, they don’t help me to perform at my best.
“I have to think about a lot more than just performance-related things at the moment. And that means that the focus on the things that are really important, namely racing, is not ideal.
“I have a contract until the end of 2027. That's all I can say.”
