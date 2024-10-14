“People around Tom Pidcock don’t help,” says Geraint Thomas, as 2018 Tour de France winner weighs in on Ineos deselection “bull****”; Cyclocross wheel stamp response to “dirty” insults, claims Iserbyt; Subtly terrible cycle lanes + more on the live blog

If the latest Tadej Pogačar long-range masterclass, and Tom Simpson-emulating win in the rainbow jersey at Il Lombardia, wasn’t enough to thrill you at the Race of the Falling Leaves, at least there was plenty of drama off the bike – and around the Ineos team bus – to keep you entertained.

On Friday night, we learned that Tom Pidcock – who hasn’t been shy when it comes to criticising the dysfunctional British team in recent weeks, amid reports of a winter transfer – was dramatically deselected from the Ineos Grenadiers’ Il Lombardia squad on the eve of the race.

> "Tell me you're leaving Ineos without telling me that you're leaving Ineos": Tom Pidcock expresses disappointment after being "deselected" by Ineos for Il Lombardia

According to sources close to cycling reporter Daniel Benson, the decision to drop the Amstel Gold winner and Olympic mountain bike champion from the final monument of the season came from the very top at Ineos, and was delivered while Pidcock was travelling on the team bus on the way to their hotel in Lombardy.

(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

And judging by both Pidcock’s recent form (he finished second earlier in the week behind Pogačar at the Giro dell’Emilia) and the Instagram message the 25-year-old posted on Friday evening, the decision was far from a purely racing one.

“Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow”, Pidcock posted, adding an extra dash of fuel to what already appears to be a blazing internal inferno at Ineos.

“I am in great shape and was really looking forwarded to it! Good luck to the boys, I guess off season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support even in the tough times.”

> “To be honest, they don’t help me to perform at my best”: Tom Pidcock admits there are “a number of issues” within Ineos Grenadiers, as pressure mounts on underperforming British team after subpar Tour of Britain and Vuelta

Pidcock’s assessment that his deselection was motivated by off-bike concerns was even supported by Ineos sports director Zak Dempster, who told Cyclingnews that the last-minute change was a “management decision” and not based on performance.

“I mean, these are Tom’s words,” Dempster said of Pidcock’s “deselection” in Bergamo. “Obviously, I'm not stupid – it does look strange, but, the reality is that the team has the right to select the team they feel fits it.

“That’s all the information I have at the moment. it was a management decision on the final team, that’s their right and here we are without Tom. We have a process in place where we have a long list of riders and then those final seven names that go on the list. It can be a performance decision, and in this case, it was a management decision.”

Asked about the rumours linking Pidcock with a move away from the British team, Dempster said: “Obviously, I read the press too, you know? And it’s a strange occurrence before a monument. I don’t have any more information, so it’s really difficult for me to comment.”

(Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, an Ineos source told Benson that the news had left the staff and riders on the ground “very deflated” and “pissed off”, claiming that “no one on the team saw it coming”.

The former Strade Bianche winner was certainly missed on the roads of Lombardy on Saturday – instead of aiming for a realistic shot at the podium, Ineos were confined to hunting for spots in the breakaway, with Thymen Arensman, who did make it up the road early on, managing a team-best 15th on the day. Ethan Hayter, Pidcock’s last-minute replacement, finished 88th.

And now, with drama brewing internally at Ineos, the squad’s old hand, Geraint Thomas, has weighed in on the situation, which the 2018 Tour de France winner described as “messed up”.

“We should address the elephant in the room. It’s just messed up,” Thomas said in a chat with fellow Ineos rider Laurens De Plus for Eurosport’s Instagram page.

“I don't actually know what has gone on, but all I know is, when you’re the highest-paid rider in your team, and it’s obviously a really c*** situation. He’s not happy, the team’s not happy. How has it got to this point? I don’t know.

“People who are around Tom, I don’t think help. I don’t know how… The fact is that he had a great chance of performing today [at Il Lombardia].

"I saw that Zak had said it’s a management call, it’s not a performance call. I certainly don’t know anything about that. We’re just riders, eh? What do we know about management?

“It’s just not good, is it? All the bull**** aside, he’s a great talent. He’s a good guy, when I’m around him we have a nice time, so it’s not good to see that situation. We’ll see what happens.”

It’s going to be a long and interesting winter, anyway…