Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“And then there were none”: Fans lament demise of last British pro cycling team, as former DS blasts “tyrant” management; Eight months of Dutch bike races in danger… thanks to two-day NATO summit; Alpe d’Huez Strava KOM smashed + more on the live blog

Winter has definitely arrived and Ryan Mallon’s making sure he’s all layered up for a frosty edition of the Wednesday cycling live blog
Wed, Nov 27, 2024 10:27
18

SUMMARY

“And then there were none”: Fans lament demise of last British pro cycling team, as former DS blasts “tyrant” management; Eight months of Dutch bike races in danger… thanks to two-day NATO summit; Alpe d’Huez Strava KOM smashed + more on the live blogSaint Piran Cycling
09:06
Saint Piran Cycling
“And then there were none”: Cycling fans lament “sorry state of affairs” for British cycling following “very depressing” demise of Saint Piran, the UK’s last remaining Continental team

Will the last person to leave the British elite domestic racing scene please turn out the lights?

While that comment may be a flippant one, ignoring the great grassroots work being done and the steady stream of UK-based cyclists turning professional in recent years, but it’s difficult to ignore the dark clouds hovering over British cycling at the moment.

That doom-laden atmosphere was furthered last night by the news that Saint Piran – the last remaining men’s UCI Continental team based in Britain, following the demise of Trinity earlier this month – is set to close ahead of the 2025 season.

Saint Piran, stage 4, 2024 Tour of Britain Men (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Saint Piran line up before stage four of the 2024 Tour of Britain Men (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

The Cornwall-based outfit, which was established in 2018 before stepping up to UCI Continental level in 2021, says the decision to shut up shop follows a “tough season” as the squad was hit by sponsorship troubles following what it called “turbulent media coverage”.

In recent months, the team attracted negative headlines for using non-UCI approved framesets imported from China (sparking an investigation from cycling’s governing body), while founder Richard Pascoe was accused of charging riders looking to join the squad £500 for their performance data to be analysed.

“At Saint Piran Pro Cycling, we have looked closely at how we can move forward and continue to grow,” the team said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

“Over the past six months, the senior team at Saint Piran has undertaken a strategic review analysing how we can increase the opportunities for some of the UK’s brightest talents and inspire more to get on bikes to take up our incredible sport. To achieve both we have to move to the next level. It is no longer possible for any professional sports team to stand still.

“But that exciting future will happen without Saint Piran Pro Cycling. With a tough season behind us, and more recently turbulent media coverage hitting sponsorship opportunities for next year, it has been decided that Saint Piran Pro Cycling UCI Continental Team and Saint Piran WRT Elite Development Team will not take to the start-line in 2025.”

Saint Piran

> No progress made on more than half of British Cycling’s recommendations to revitalise UK racing scene amid harsh reality of “delivering races on the highway” – but governing body says it will “embrace” difficulties

The statement continued: “This has been an incredibly difficult decision for all at Saint Piran but one that we believe is right. While the Saint Piran door closes, another opens for a team wishing to step into our shoes, it is an incredible opportunity. Saint Piran has proved that you can successfully run an independent UCI Continental Team in the UK and take on some of the biggest challenges and teams in the World.

“Unfortunately for us, the stars did not align in 2024 and it has taken its toll. Bad luck, poor health, and an unfair reminder we have made mistakes over the eight years of development have contributed to this decision.

Saint Piran, Beaumont Trophy 2024 (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

(Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“The Saint Piran cycling brand will continue to develop and grow in the cycling sector and beyond. The brand goes from strength-to-strength year on year, providing a high-quality cycling-based experience.

“Sadly, the UK cycle industry is not strong enough as yet and the business is still in its infancy to be in a position to underpin the demands of UCI Continental racing as it stands today.

“Before some in our sport celebrate and no doubt sensationalise the closure of the team, it is important to understand how much has been invested in getting this small team to a place at the UCI table. Our decision has a much wider impact that deserves more discussion than just sensationalised headlines.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who played a part in our growth and success over our eight years. It could not have been possible without you.”

Saint Piran

> British cycling team suing bike sponsor Lapierre for over £100,000

Saint Piran had 23 riders in their squad for 2024, including Olympic team pursuit silver medallist Oliver Wood, along with brothers Charlie and Harry Tanfield, and won three races internationally this year, including stage six of the Tour of Poyang Lake in China in September, courtesy of Tyler Hannay.

The Cornish squad’s closure means that there will be no British teams in the UCI’s third-tier Continental level in 2025 – the first time this has happened since 2004 – with the Ineos Grenadiers now the only remaining UK men’s pro team at any level.

 In stark contrast, and highlighting the rapid demise of the UK’s elite domestic racing scene, at the 2021 Tour of Britain Saint Piran were joined at the start by Ribble Weldtite, Canyon dhb SunGod, SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling, and Trinity Racing, which announced its own closure citing sponsorship troubles just over a week ago.

> Trinity Racing confirms closure of road team for 2025, as U23 development squad set to focus on mountain biking following sponsorship woes

And it’s that bleak outlook which has led British cycling fans to describe last night’s news as “very depressing” for the domestic scene.

“And then there were none,” said Anna Mac on BlueSky, while former road.cc contributor Tim Bonville-Ginn branded the announcement “absolutely astonishing”.

“Gutted. Just awful,” wrote Mike. “We needed teams like Saint Piran. It represented Cornwall and it was an important part of the British scene. Really feel sorry for the riders and the team.”

“It’s real shame to see the demise of the last couple of remaining British teams (Saint Piran, Trinity). There seems to be no support from our cycling organisations for homegrown riders/teams,” said another BlueSky user.

“From a film celebrating Saint Piran’s 2023 to its closure in nine months. A really sorry state of affairs. For the team and UK cycling,” added Dan Deakins.

Saint Piran’s Tom Williams at the Beaumont Trophy in Northumberland, 2024 (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Saint Piran’s Tom Williams at September’s Beaumont Trophy in Northumberland (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

But despite the doom and gloom, Saint Piran’s statement did at least offer a glimmer of hope for the UK’s racing scene.

“The UK Elite Cycling scene remains a crown jewel in the landscape of international sport and a golden opportunity for investment,” the team said.

“More riders in the World Tour peloton than ever before, World and Olympic medallists, and the development of cycling infrastructure across the UK are incredible achievements.

“Saint Piran Pro Cycling has contributed in all three of these. There is a bright future for UK cycling.”

Let’s hope so.

10:52
Steve Lampier, Saint Piran DS, 2023 Beaumont Trophy (Craig Zadoroznyj/SWpix.com)
“Don’t take the piss, you’ll still have a team”: Former Saint Piran sports director hits out at “manipulative, bullying tyrant” management and claims he’s owed “tens of thousands” following team’s “heartbreaking slow death”

While the general mood surrounding the demise of Saint Piran has been one of sadness and concern for Britain’s withering domestic racing scene, one person who was there for almost the entirety of the team’s history – former sports director Steve Lampier – described the squad’s “slow death” as “one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve witnessed”.

Lampier’s comments on Saint Piran’s demise came as part of a brutally honest social media post which appeared to condemn the team’s founder and owner Richard Pascoe as a “manipulative, bullying tyrant”, who owes the former DS and rider “tens of thousands”.

Last October, it was announced that 40-year-old Lampier, who raced as a pro for JLT Condor, Sigma Sport, Raleigh, and Ribble Weldtite before joining Saint Piran, was leaving his role as a sports director at the Corish squad, to take up a DS position at Decathlon AG2R’s junior team.

Steve Lampier racing for Saint Piran at 2019 Manx International (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Lampier racing for Saint Piran at the 2019 Manx International (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Cornwall-based Lampier had been involved with the team since its establishment in late 2017, helping build it into a UCI Continental squad and then, as a sports director, cementing its position as the UK’s number one team, following a hugely successful 2023 campaign which saw Saint Piran dominate the National Series and take a number of wins in Europe.

But in a scathing Instagram post last night, Lampier criticised the team’s management, which he believes contributed to the squad “going to shit” and claimed subjected him to “constant” fighting and bullying.

“It is super sad to see Saint Piran die, having grown this team from 2018-23,” the 40-year-old said. “I gave it absolutely everything, emotionally, physically, and financially. To see it die a slow death over the last 12 months has been one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve witnessed.

“A stand out thing that shouldn’t be ignored is how the team gave a sense of belonging, pride to many people associated with it, be that riders or staff members, fans, and briefly whilst the Tour of Britain came to Cornwall, the Cornish public.”

Steve Lampier, Saint Piran DS, 2023 Beaumont Trophy (Craig Zadoroznyj/SWpix.com)

(Craig Zadoroznyj/SWpix.com)

He continued: “Departing the team at the end of 2023 was bittersweet. I had an opportunity to go elsewhere. Which was sweet.

“Yet I was moved out by the tyrant to focus on my mental health. The mental health which spiralled because of the constant fight and bullying from the management.

“Let alone the manipulation to spend my own money to run the team whilst on the road. Money which despite the owner writing a contract to repay me has been broken, owing me tens of thousands.

“I ultimately feel for the riders that came into the fold this last 12 months. I have seen and heard so many stories. I don’t want to see a team go to shit for the sport.

“As people always say, pay your bills. Don’t be a dick. Don’t take the piss, you will still have a team.”

13:49
2024 Amstel Gold Race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
2025 Dutch cycling calendar in jeopardy as police say two-day NATO summit means motorbike officers will be unable to marshal races for eight months – as organisers argue “cycling is part of the solution”

Some worrying developments from the Netherlands this afternoon, where a two-day NATO summit in June has placed the entire 2025 road cycling season in jeopardy, after race organisers and the country’s cycling union were told that the summit means that no police motorbike riders can be deployed at races between January and August.

At the end of June next year, NATO’s 32 members will hold their summit at the World Forum in The Hague, the first time the Netherlands has hosted the alliance’s annual meeting.

However, the high police presence associated with the summit, and the preparations that come with it, have led to the Dutch police announcing that there will be no capacity available for motorcycle-riding officers to police and marshal bike races on rolling closed roads from 1 January to 31 August.

Ben Healy, Tadej Pogačar, and Tom Pidcock, 2023 Amstel Gold Race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

In recent years, race organisers in the Netherlands have come under increasing pressure due to the limited availability of specialist motorcycle police officers, who play a crucial role in making sure the events pass smoothly and safely.

Since 2018, the number of races that require police escorts have been reduced by over half, with many races opting for smaller, completely closed circuits.

However, the policing implications of the NATO summit have once again put several races with rolling road closures under threat, though it is widely believed that the Amstel Gold Race, the country’s biggest event, will garner enough political backing to make sure it goes ahead in April.

“It is bitter and disappointing to have to conclude that the two-day NATO summit results in an absence of motorcycle police officers at cycling races for a period of no less than eight months, which is almost the entire cycling season,” Maurice Leeser, the director of the Dutch Cycling Union (the KNWU), told Wielerflits today.

“The KNWU will do everything in its power together with the organisers to ensure that the planned cycling races in 2025 will go ahead.”

Mathieu van der Poel wins 2019 Amstel Gold Race (picture credit Amstel Gold Race)

Meanwhile, Joost van Oostrum, chair of the Association of Cycling Race Organisers (VOW), urged the Dutch police to avoid making cycling a victim of the NATO summit, and pointed out that bike races could be used as a handy training ground for new officers ahead of the summit.

“The deployment of the police at the NATO summit is aimed at providing mobile security for all dignitaries who have to travel by road in the Netherlands,” Joost van Oostrum said.

“This support requires many specifically trained motorcycle officers, precisely the motorcycle officers who are in great short supply.

“Cycling competitions are very suitable for this group of motorcycle officers to maintain skills and to train those motorcycle officers – who are not yet allowed to provide this support – to do so at cycling competitions.”

Van Oostrum also noted that races such as the historic Ronde van Limburg would not be able to take place next year without a police escort, and may vanish from the calendar entirely.

“A further impoverishment of the cycling calendar is looming,” he said.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Amstel Gold Race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Both the KNWU and VOW, however, are hoping that potential new legislation could allow civilian motorcycle traffic controllers to be deployed at races, to cover for the lack of trained officers.

n 2023, a study was launched and commissioned by the KNWU to evaluate whether civilian traffic controllers could, either completely or partially, take over from police officers at races, while maintaining the events’ existing safety standards.

Published and shared in the Dutch parliament today, the study – which included a series of pilot schemes this year – concluded that civilians could make a “valuable contribution to relieving the pressure on police motorcyclists”, provided they are trained properly, have effective means of communication, and can be clearly recognised.

Based on these findings, the KNWU says it will commit to developing national guidance for civilian traffic controllers – which Leeser hopes can be deployed in time to make sure next year’s races go ahead.

“It is crucial to make progress in the accelerated deployment of civilian motor traffic controllers,” he said.

“We hereby urgently call on the ministries to make the necessary resources available as soon as possible to have a national guideline for civilian motor traffic controllers developed.”

“My hope is that regional police forces will sit down with organisers at a regional level to keep these types of races going in 2025,” added the VOW’s Van Ousten.

“I have a lot of confidence in that.”

16:39
“A photo to sum up the current state of pro cycling in the UK”

A starker physical representation of British road racing’s fading allure since 2014 you’ll be hard-pressed to find…

Damn...

[image or embed]

— Dan Deakins (@dandeakins.bsky.social) November 27, 2024 at 1:51 PM

16:14
The GOAT… mucking out a horse stable
Marianne Vos mucking out a stable at Visma-Lease a Bike training camp (Pauline Ferrand-Prévot)

Judging by new signing Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s Instagram stories, Visma-Lease a Bike’s winter training camp looks like a right hoot.

We’ve had Marianne Vos rolling up her sleeves and getting to work on the farm, while Femke de Vries, Maud Oudeman, and Eva van Agt decided to treat their teammates to a tune or two on the piano:

Seems like some of the Visma ladies have talent besides cycling 😃

[image or embed]

— Tonke (@tonke.bsky.social) November 27, 2024 at 8:34 AM

It definitely beats Wout van Aert’s mini-spring classics week, anyway.

15:33
Jack Burke, Stelvio (Instagram)
“Only the goofy Canadian thinks this is a good idea in November”: Amateur KOM smasher Jack Burke takes Alpe d’Huez Strava record from Sepp Kuss – two years after collision with motorist that “ended my career”

There won’t be too many Strava KOMs left standing by the time Jack Burke’s tucking into his Christmas dinner.

Because the Canadian amateur has essentially spent his winter riding as fast as possible up the cycling world’s most famous and brutally difficult climbs.

Last week, we reported that Burke, who raced as a pro for the likes of Jelly Belly and Leopard Pro Cycling, beat Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali’s time on the fearsomely steep Mortirolo, which stood since 2019, by over a minute, along with setting a new KOM on the iconic Stelvio Pass.

And if that wasn’t enough, the 29-year-old has also added another of the sport’s most emblematic climbs to his ever-growing KOM portfolio, breaking 2023 Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss’ Strava record on Alpe d’Huez of all places, set by the American climber at the end of stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France, the day Tom Pidcock won on the Alpe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jack Burke (@jburke95)

According to Strava, on 11 November Burke – riding the brand-new featherweight Scott Addict RC (hence the delayed social media post, embargos and all that) – completed the main 12km Strava section of the Alpe in 35.56, nine seconds faster than Kuss managed during the 2022 Tour, and 27 seconds faster than Romain Bardet.

The Canadian also managed a jaw-dropping average of 420 watts and 20.1kph during his KOM-breaking effort.

It must be noted that Burke’s new KOM, as impressive as it is, only applies to Strava, and was set over a distance around 2km shorter than the length typically attributed to the climb by the Tour de France.

The fastest rider ever on the Alpe remains, of course, Marco Pantani, who covered the ‘official’ 13.8km distance in a turbo-charged 36.50 at the 1995 Tour, as well as setting the record for the final 14.5km two years later, with a stunning time of 37.35.

Ah, the nineties, eh?

 

Back to 2024, and Burke has been on the Strava-hunting PR rampage this November in a bid to attract a pro team contract for next season, two years after his eight-year Conti-level career ended following a collision with a driver.

During his final year as a junior in 2013, he failed an anti-doping test, but was later cleared after he was found to have accidentally consumed contaminated water.

He hosts a podcast called ‘How To Become A Pro Cyclist’, and has published a book under the same name, in which he offers training tips and advice.

Jack Burke

“Alpe d’Huez KOM. Blood, sweat, and 16 years. I’m still trying to chase my dream,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Two years ago, I was hit by a car and that ended my career. I was crushed to feel like I never lived up to my potential as an athlete. You can’t imagine how good it feels to feel like the old Jack again and that maybe I can still do this.

“I don’t know what I’m training for, but I’ll be ready when it shows up. I just love feeling like me again.

“That one hurt the most, and to think Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar, and Geraint Thomas did it at the end of a stage. Bonkers. I’m even more of a fan now. Incredible guys, so impressive.

> “Give this man a contract”: Amateur cyclist Jack Burke tells pro teams “I just want a chance” after smashing brutal Mortirolo Strava KOM – beating Vincenzo Nibali by over a minute – as he warns “Pogi, I’m coming for your Madone”

“Now that I have all this other cool normal person stuff in my life, one of the best things, is that bikes are no longer everything to me and it makes you less afraid to just try. It sounds silly, but failing when you have nothing else, that’s really scary for any athlete. Then you always want to train more, instead of just giving it a go and seeing what happens.

“I’ve never enjoyed racing as much as I have for the last six months, because I only think about it once I’m putting my shoes on and I stop being ‘Jack the athlete’ once I click ‘finish ride’ on my computer. I’m Jack the athlete again for a few hours a day and it’s wonderful.

Reflecting on his decision to target cycling’s biggest mountains during the winter, Burke said: “Also the first and only time I’ve ever used arm or leg warmers (seriously).

“Hands were so frozen I couldn’t work the shifters for the final kilometres or unbuckle my helmet after. Only the goofy Canadian thinks this is a good idea in November. What a year.”

14:55
Cycling to work, Sweden-style

Cycling home from work (-15c) 🚴

[image or embed]

— Ulf Lundberg 🇸🇪🇫🇮🇺🇦 (@storanorrland.bsky.social) November 27, 2024 at 1:28 PM

14:50
“All of this unnecessary added danger for decades, and for what? Because they think it’s dangerous for pedestrians to cross a two-metre cycle track”
Visualisation of Pembury Junction after redevelopment (Hackney Council)

> “Dishonest and farcical”: Campaigners accuse council of rejecting “safer” cycling infrastructure plans as it will be “too difficult” for pedestrians to cross two-metre cycle path

13:19
Bike travel nightmares, #153

Courtesy of Irish bikepacker Saoirse Pottie, who’s just arrived in Chile one melted helmet down:

Helmet melts on plane due to leaked bike fluid (Saoirse Pottie)

Blooming ‘ell. Now that’s what you call bad luck – and a stark warning to us all, next time we’re packing our bike and gear for the plane.

12:50
Matthew Richardson, UCI Track Champions League, Round 1, 2024 (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
“It’s just words on a piece of paper”: Matt Richardson brushes off lifetime ban from rejoining Australian Cycling, arguing scorned federation “were just keen to get one final blow” and comparing it to being fired three months after leaving job

Matt Richardson, the Olympic track sprinter at the centre of a sporting geopolitical storm after defecting to Great Britain, has brushed off the Australian cycling federation’s decision to impose a lifetime ban on him, comparing it to being fired three months after leaving a job.

On Monday, AusCycling published a review which found that double Olympic silver medallist Richardson’s defection to GB – which was kept secret from his fellow riders and staff before the Paris Games – conflicted with the “values of the Australian National Team and the broader cycling community”.

The review also revealed that Richardson had attempted to take his Australian team bike and kit to Britain following the Olympics, but before he publicly announced his decision, a move AusCycling deemed an “unacceptable risk” to the squad’s intellectual property.

While the governing body concluded that its initial attempts to ban Richardson from all competition for two years were “legally unenforceable”, AusCycling did however stipulate that the world-class sprinter will “not be eligible to rejoin the Australian Cycling Team at any point in the future”.

Matt Richardson, 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Speaking at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s UCI Track Champions League event in Apeldoorn, Richardson admitted that the ban was a “shock” – but noted that it “doesn’t really carry much weight”.

“I didn’t know it was coming. I found it quite interesting. I guess they were just keen to get one last final blow, one last final word. But ultimately, I had left three months ago,” the Kent-born rider said.

“I’m not sure where the confusion, I guess, has come from, but I thought it was pretty obvious that, by wanting to ride for GB for the rest of my career, that would mean I didn’t want to ride for Australia for the rest of my career.

“It’s almost like you leave your job, and three months later they go, ‘well, you’re fired!’ It's like, ‘well, I already left’.

“It’s just words on a piece of paper, really, and they don’t really carry much weight for me.”

12:11
Tour de France 2024 podium Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel (ASO/Billy Ceusters)
“You don’t consider what happened to me this year”: Jonas Vingegaard snaps back at Bernard Hinault’s suggestion that two-time Tour de France winner doesn’t “like racing” as much as Tadej Pogačar

Looks like the Badger’s been in the press, again. And Jonas Vingegaard isn’t too happy about it.

Speaking to Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet, five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault suggested that Vingegaard appears to lack the love for racing enjoyed by his biggest rivals, Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel, arguing that this apparent lack of enthusiasm hindered the Dane during this year’s Tour.

Bernard Hinault, 1980 world road race championships

“Vingegaard gives the impression of not liking races as much as a Pogačar or an Evenepoel,” Hinault, famously of the ‘pull yourself out of a ravine and carry on racing’ variety of rider, told the newspaper.

“Riders like races, don’t they? I wonder if he likes them enough.”

However, Vingegaard has hit back at the Badger’s slight, pointing out that his horror crash at the Tour of the Basque Country in April – which saw him suffer multiple fractures and a punctured lung, ruling him out until the start of the Tour in Florence – severely and irreversibly hampered his preparations to win a third consecutive yellow jerseys.

Vingegaard also pointed out that the French legend did not appreciate the extent to which his injuries at the Tour of the Basque Country influenced his season – which he still managed to salvage by winning a stage and finishing second overall to a rampant Pogačar (just three months after his crash), before going on to win the Tour of Poland, and ending his 2024 campaign early to recover and prepare for next year.

Jonas Vingegaard beats Tadej Pogačar, stage 11, 2024 Tour de France (ASO)

(ASO/Billy Ceusters)

“When you say something like that, maybe you don’t consider what happened to me this year,” the Visma-Lease a Bike rider said while reflecting on Hinault’s comments.

“It’s obvious that if I hadn’t had that crash, I would have competed in more races. That’s the way it is. I don’t think he thinks about the consequences for me, which is that I crashed and then had to prepare for the Tour de France.

“A cycling season is about giving and taking and dealing with the availabilities. With that crash, I don’t think you can expect me to be at my best for the rest of the season. I also don’t think he knows how bad it was.

“I think many underestimate what it took to prepare for the Tour de France.”

10:27
Bloody kids… and their insane bike handling tekkers

This absolutely ludicrous display of bike handling skills, from nine (nine!) year old Wes from the Trio Behind Bars posse – that’s a 2.9mm-thick wire, in case you were wondering – has certainly spawned some brilliant comments on the group’s Instagram page.

“I fell off my toilet watching this.”

“Get this man a Red Bull sponsorship immediately.”

“Danny MacAskill had been really quiet since this post.”

He’s probably somewhere in Scotland, plotting his next move…

11:39
And now for some properly serious cycling news! Errr… ‘World’s first Aeropress brewed while cycling uphill’

All the news that’s fit to print!

11:55
I begged them not to publish this until December, but would they listen? Nooooo
Gifts for cyclists

> Money-no-object gifts for cyclists 2024 — splurge-worthy Christmas presents for the cyclist in your life

I reckon there should be an embargo on any mention of Christmas – on websites, on the TV, in shops – until 1 December. Yes, even when it comes to blingy cycling presents. But capitalism, and all that, I suppose.

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

18 comments

Avatar
Slartibartfast | 4 hours ago
1 like

Proof, if twer needed, that hi Vis doesn't work https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/27/deer-high-visibility-jacke...

Avatar
brooksby | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Bike travel nightmares, #153 - are they sure there wasn't a facehugger in that cargo hold? 

Avatar
don simon fbpe | 7 hours ago
0 likes

Dear Netherlands, While I feel your pain, perhaps it would be worth thinking about 'it's just one year' and get on with the rest of the day. We, as cyclists, do expect the public to tolerate road closures on event days 'for just one....', don't we? Then complain vociferously when Gerald who wants to close the event down as he's always bought his Daily Mail on that day and won't be able to, etc. As cyclists, we're better than Gerald.

Regards.

Avatar
Hirsute | 7 hours ago
1 like

Never undertake in a queue of traffic !

https://youtu.be/zvdg9QxTCA4?t=582

Not really sure how these 2 two cyclists managed this. Didn't seem to be head down, not looking. Unclear what happened with the injured one.

https://youtu.be/cjxWFjKHZQs?t=197

Avatar
brooksby replied to Hirsute | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Hope they were OK.

But I wonder whether that gate post had reflectors or hi viz?  I presume that going to the left took them into the farmyard and right was the road?

Avatar
bensynnock replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
2 likes

If the left and right lanes are diverging further up the road, which I expect they are, there's no reason not to drive along the left lane.

It would be better to say never turn across two lanes of traffic without making sure both lanes are clear, even if somebody is waving at you or flashing their lights.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to bensynnock | 3 hours ago
0 likes

More of an oblique reference to a cyclist being taken out when in the cycle lane in the same scenario. Of course the cyclist pretty much gets the blame!

Avatar
Gkam84 | 9 hours ago
1 like

Some of us working in cycling are not surprised by the announcement that the team doesn't go forward, how could it when there are numerous current investigations ongoing? It would have been impossible to apply for a license with that outstanding. It was just a matter of when it was announced and not if. To try and spin it any other way is just that SPIN. 

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Gkam84 | 9 hours ago
3 likes

What are the "numerous" current investigations? There is the use of unapproved framesets in 2022, for what else are they being investigated? (Genuine request for information, not sarcastic)

Avatar
Gkam84 replied to Rendel Harris | 9 hours ago
3 likes

I'd love to list them, but due to the ongoing processes, I cannot make them public. I'm just trying to highlight there is more than one. Publicly there is the frames being used in 2022 by the UCI, but there is one more I am party to at the UCI and at least 2 I know of are being handled by British Cycling

Avatar
Jimmy Ray Will replied to Rendel Harris | 7 hours ago
4 likes

There is no need for "" around numerous, that is a matter of fact. Similarly, I'm a bit too close to talk freely, but I've been informed that as well as the already documented investigations, there are also investigations relating to potential safeguarding issues. I've heard some fairly seedy stuff, but without first hand experience I won't share.

Going back to Gkam84's comment, whilst anyone with knowledge of this situation would say it would be impossible to apply for a licence with all this going on, my understanding is that a licence was indeed applied for. BC did the right / only thing (based on the information / situation they were facing) and refused it. 

And all of this could have been avoided, if one individual had done the right thing and simply paid his bills! But, he thought he was untouchable, could do what he wanted, could bankrupt people who looked up to him as a father... I'm personally happy to see the house burnt down.  

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Jimmy Ray Will | 6 hours ago
1 like

Jimmy Ray Will wrote:

And all of this could have been avoided, if one individual had done the right thing and simply paid his bills! 

That simply doesn't make any sense, you say that there are numerous investigations going on, including safeguarding issues, and that you've heard some "fairly seedy stuff". How would these allegations have been avoided if this one individual had "simply paid his bills"?

Avatar
Jimmy Ray Will replied to Rendel Harris | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Like in all these situations, it takes one brave / desperate / bitter / determined enough person to do the right thing and speak up, or nothing changes and the perpetrators continue to get away with it. 

In this case, one individual was effectively told 'whatcha gonna do about it?' when he sought to resolve his issues amicably, and ultimately everything you are reading now is the result of that same individuals response to the challenge. 

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Jimmy Ray Will | 6 hours ago
2 likes

OK. Sounds pretty poor then if the only time that safeguarding/bullying/"seedy" issues are raised is if somebody doesn't pay their bills.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Rendel Harris | 5 hours ago
3 likes

"Credit expired - please insert another 50p in the blind eye meter."

Avatar
Gkam84 replied to Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
0 likes

The safeguarding was prior to anything being made public about anything else. That was already being dealt with. 

The rest, while being well known in circles has rumbled on for a long period and it wasn't until one or two reached the end of the road with what they could try to reclaim the debts that they decided to make it public. That gave confidence in many others to speak out, as any time before, their band of merry followers would try and shut down any accusations. They have swiftly dispersed and the floodgates have opened. 

 

Jimmy Ray Will wrote:

Going back to Gkam84's comment, whilst anyone with knowledge of this situation would say it would be impossible to apply for a licence with all this going on, my understanding is that a licence was indeed applied for. BC did the right / only thing (based on the information / situation they were facing) and refused it. 

You can certainly apply for anything, you are right in it being refused on the grounds of the ongoing investigations. That is why I said it was impossible to apply, as it was never going to happen. 

Avatar
Hirsute | 9 hours ago
9 likes

//cdn.bsky.app/img/feed_thumbnail/plain/did:plc:jyac5pgd35fl2zgk3uevhprb/bafkreigao2agewlskhwxyy2ma5bjturoozioapi2dupkf4x7kces7au7eq@jpeg)

https://bsky.app/profile/dralisonhill.bsky.social/post/3lbwd3gowq22h

Avatar
ktache | 11 hours ago
8 likes

Whilst the young lads skills are exceptional, it's the sheer unadulterated joy that touched me.

Latest Comments

 