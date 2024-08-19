“One of the most thrilling days the sport has seen”: Was Kasia Niewiadoma and Demi Vollering’s epic Tour de France Femmes finale the greatest bike race ever?; Fans fume at “criminal” lack of TV coverage + more on the live blog

Alright, LeMond, Fignon, aero bars, the Champs-Élysées, 1989, eight seconds, and all that. It was a good run, but your time at the top is finally over.

Because yesterday afternoon, on the 21 hairpins that make up cycling’s most legendary climb, Alpe d’Huez, we witnessed the most tense, exciting, unpredictable, and closely fought Tour de France finale in the sport’s history.

Four seconds. That was all that separated a fighting, battling, desperate Kasia Niewiadoma from a career-defining triumph and devastating defeat.

The 61 seconds that ticked by between stage winner and defending champion Demi Vollering crossing the line and the yellow jersey’s final, long agonising sprint felt like an eternity – the handful of seconds after Évita Muzic had passed Niewiadoma, taking away those potentially vital bonus seconds, even more so.

The realisation on the face of Niewiadoma – who admitted afterwards that she had a horrible time on both the Alpe and the preceding Col du Glandon, convinced another breakthrough victory was falling through her fingertips – when she learnt that the yellow jersey was hers to keep will surely go down as one of the Tour de France’s most iconic images.

As the old saying goes, the Tour is won on the Alpe. Never was that adage, one applied to race-winning moments by the likes of Lance Armstrong and Carlos Sastre, truer than it was yesterday evening.

Of course, the drama of the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes wasn’t confined to that deceptively long finishing straight, or even Alpe d’Huez for that matter.

When Demi Vollering – who started the day 1.15 behind on GC – accelerated through the fog on the steepest section of the Col du Glandon with 53 kilometres remaining, in the company of Pauliena Rooijakkers, yellow jersey Niewiadoma dispatched quickly, the gap increasing with every pedal stroke, the stage was set.

And the actors knew their roles perfectly.

Vollering: the consummate, imperious stage racer, the finest of her generation, seeking to simply ride away from the rest and regain what she believed was rightfully hers.

Niewiadoma: the impetuous, popular attacker, the fighter, and nearly woman of the peloton, suddenly vaulted into a desperate defending job.

And Rooijakkers: the wildcard, the pure climber, sitting two seconds ahead of Vollering on GC, waiting to pounce to shock us all.

After a breakneck descent, the gap stabilises at 1.15 – at one point Vollering, Rooijakkers, and Niewiadoma are all basically level on the virtual GC – then falls (thanks to Lidl-Trek’s Lucinda Brand pulling for Gaia Realini in the valley), then stabilises again.

Meanwhile, the long road to Alpe d’Huez was characterised by tension in both groups, as Vollering became visibly frustrated at both Rooijakkers’ sometimes reluctant assistance and that her own usual dominance in the mountains was being curtailed by the dogged determination of Kasia Niewiadoma.

That dynamic continued on the Alpe: Vollering, a picture of concentration through her clear lenses, ploughing on, Rooijakkers a constant, dangerous presence on her wheel. Niewiadoma in time trial mode, showcasing all the stubborn resilience she’s become famous for.

By the final, shallower kilometre of the Alpe, the pendulum had swung back in the yellow jersey’s favour. At the top, it was just, just enough. After eight stages through the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, the top two of the Tour de France were separated by just four seconds, the final podium of Niewiadoma, a devastated Vollering, and Rooijakkers by just ten.

“When Demi attacked it was terrible because the climb was so hard and I could feel like I was losing my legs then,” an emotional Niewiadoma said at the finish.

“I had to stay patient and keep my pace on descent. And got my power back and I knew that I just had to push my best on my final ascent. I believe you always have to keep pushing and trying hard, even if things don't go your way.

“There are weeks when things are perfect. Besides putting in a lot of hard work, the stars have to align. We wrote history this week and I am so proud to be on the top step.”

“It was nail biting. We thought we lost it, then we thought we had it, then we lost it then we thought we had it,” Niewiadoma’s Canyon-Sram boss Ronny Lauke said.

“Oh, my goodness, that was unbelievable. I think in any sport, I’ve never been through such an emotional rollercoaster.”

Of course, the major plot device of this year’s Tour de France Femmes, which acted as Chekhov's Gun for the drama that unfolded in the Alps yesterday, was Demi Vollering’s crash in the final six kilometres of stage five.

Vollering, then in a yellow jersey ripped and tattered by her high-speed fall, was left almost completely isolated by her SD Worx teammates as Niewiadoma pressed on ahead, the Dutch star extracting a brief turn from Mischa Bredewold, as Blanka Vas won the stage, her team leader losing 1.47 to new race leader Niewiadoma.

The debate around SD Worx’s curious tactics during Vollering’s lonely chase was exacerbated further when Lorena Wiebes, who sprinted for eighth place despite knowing her team’s yellow jersey hope had hit the deck, nonchalantly claimed that Vollering would easily claw back the time lost once the race reached the high mountains – a prediction cast asunder by Niewiadoma’s dogged brilliance.

Did SD Worx’s failure to rally around Vollering – who’s set to depart the team for FDJ Suez next year – cost them a second Tour de France title in a row?

For many cycling fans, it didn’t matter.

“If, if, if… Let’s just celebrate one of the most thrilling days the sport has seen in a long while,” cycling writer Peter Cossins tweeted yesterday.

“The best finish in the history of Grand Tour racing without a doubt. Absolutely phenomenal.”

Amen to that. Sorry Greg…