Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“One of the most thrilling days the sport has seen”: Was Kasia Niewiadoma and Demi Vollering’s epic Tour de France Femmes finale the greatest bike race ever?; Fans fume at “criminal” lack of TV coverage + more on the live blog

Like a good Kraftwerk song, Ryan Mallon’s head this morning is full of the Tour de France, Tour de France, Tour de France. But he promises he’ll talk about other cycling-related things on the Monday live blog. Maybe…
Mon, Aug 19, 2024 10:14
4
“One of the most thrilling days the sport has seen”: Was Kasia Niewiadoma and Demi Vollering’s epic Tour de France Femmes finale the greatest bike race ever?; Fans fume at “criminal” lack of TV coverage + more on the live blogKasia Niewiadoma wins the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
10:02
Matt Richardson, UCI Nations Cup, Jakarta, 2023 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Australia’s Olympic sprint and keirin silver medallist Matt Richardson set for surprise nationality switch to Team GB

It may be transfer announcement season on the road (Wout Poels to Astana being the latest move for you contract watchers), but this morning’s news of Olympic-themed switching took us by surprise, I’ll admit.

One of the best track sprinters in the world, Matt Richardson, has confirmed this morning that he will be joining the Great Britain Cycling Team from next month, after his application to switch nationality from Australia was accepted by the UCI.

Born in Maidstone, Kent, Richardson moved with his family to Western Australia when he was nine, maintaining dual citizenship in the process.

Since beginning to compete for Australia as a junior, Richardson has gone on to establish himself as one of the fastest men in the world, winning a world title in the team sprint in 2022, along with two Commonwealth golds that same year, before winning silver in both the sprint and the keirin, along with a bronze in the team sprint, at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

However, despite his success in the green and gold, the 25-year-old believes the time is now right for him to move back to the UK permanently, and join up with Jason Kenny’s sprint team in Manchester.

Matt Richardson, 2022 UCI Track Champions League (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

(Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

“I have made the decision to pack up my entire life and move halfway across the world to begin the next chapter in my cycling career. It is with a sense of excitement and renewal I announce I have joined the Great British Cycling Team,” Richardson said in a statement today.

“Switching nationality was a difficult decision, and not one I took lightly. It was a personal choice, made after careful consideration of my career and future. I deeply respect Australia and the Aus Cycling Team and it will always be a part of who I am. As this new chapter in my life begins, I would like to sincerely thank the coaches and support staff who have worked with me over many years in Australia. 

“But this decision is about following my passion and pushing myself to new heights. This isn’t about leaving something behind, but about embracing a new chapter in my journey and chasing a dream, a dream that is to race for the county which I was born in.”

According to the UCI’s regulations, Richardson’s move means he will be forced to sit out this year’s world track championships and the 2025 European champs, but is free to represent Team GB immediately at all other events.

Things are already starting to look interesting for 2028…

08:08
Kasia Niewiadoma wins the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
“One of the most thrilling days the sport has seen”: Was Kasia Niewiadoma and Demi Vollering’s epic, nail-biting Alpe d’Huez duel the best Tour de France finale ever – and the greatest stage of all time?

Alright, LeMond, Fignon, aero bars, the Champs-Élysées, 1989, eight seconds, and all that. It was a good run, but your time at the top is finally over.

Because yesterday afternoon, on the 21 hairpins that make up cycling’s most legendary climb, Alpe d’Huez, we witnessed the most tense, exciting, unpredictable, and closely fought Tour de France finale in the sport’s history.

Four seconds. That was all that separated a fighting, battling, desperate Kasia Niewiadoma from a career-defining triumph and devastating defeat.

The 61 seconds that ticked by between stage winner and defending champion Demi Vollering crossing the line and the yellow jersey’s final, long agonising sprint felt like an eternity – the handful of seconds after Évita Muzic had passed Niewiadoma, taking away those potentially vital bonus seconds, even more so.

The realisation on the face of Niewiadoma – who admitted afterwards that she had a horrible time on both the Alpe and the preceding Col du Glandon, convinced another breakthrough victory was falling through her fingertips – when she learnt that the yellow jersey was hers to keep will surely go down as one of the Tour de France’s most iconic images.

Kasia Niewiadoma wins the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

As the old saying goes, the Tour is won on the Alpe. Never was that adage, one applied to race-winning moments by the likes of Lance Armstrong and Carlos Sastre, truer than it was yesterday evening.

Of course, the drama of the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes wasn’t confined to that deceptively long finishing straight, or even Alpe d’Huez for that matter.

When Demi Vollering – who started the day 1.15 behind on GC – accelerated through the fog on the steepest section of the Col du Glandon with 53 kilometres remaining, in the company of Pauliena Rooijakkers, yellow jersey Niewiadoma dispatched quickly, the gap increasing with every pedal stroke, the stage was set.

And the actors knew their roles perfectly.

Demi Vollering, stage eight, Col du Glandon, 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

Vollering: the consummate, imperious stage racer, the finest of her generation, seeking to simply ride away from the rest and regain what she believed was rightfully hers.

Niewiadoma: the impetuous, popular attacker, the fighter, and nearly woman of the peloton, suddenly vaulted into a desperate defending job.

And Rooijakkers: the wildcard, the pure climber, sitting two seconds ahead of Vollering on GC, waiting to pounce to shock us all.

After a breakneck descent, the gap stabilises at 1.15 – at one point Vollering, Rooijakkers, and Niewiadoma are all basically level on the virtual GC – then falls (thanks to Lidl-Trek’s Lucinda Brand pulling for Gaia Realini in the valley), then stabilises again.

Kasia Niewiadoma, Lucinda Brand, stage eight, 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

Meanwhile, the long road to Alpe d’Huez was characterised by tension in both groups, as Vollering became visibly frustrated at both Rooijakkers’ sometimes reluctant assistance and that her own usual dominance in the mountains was being curtailed by the dogged determination of Kasia Niewiadoma.

That dynamic continued on the Alpe: Vollering, a picture of concentration through her clear lenses, ploughing on, Rooijakkers a constant, dangerous presence on her wheel. Niewiadoma in time trial mode, showcasing all the stubborn resilience she’s become famous for.

By the final, shallower kilometre of the Alpe, the pendulum had swung back in the yellow jersey’s favour. At the top, it was just, just enough. After eight stages through the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, the top two of the Tour de France were separated by just four seconds, the final podium of Niewiadoma, a devastated Vollering, and Rooijakkers by just ten.

Kasia Niewiadoma, stage eight, Alpe d’Huez, 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

(A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

“When Demi attacked it was terrible because the climb was so hard and I could feel like I was losing my legs then,” an emotional Niewiadoma said at the finish.

“I had to stay patient and keep my pace on descent. And  got my power back and I knew that I just had to push my best on my final ascent. I believe you always have to keep pushing and trying hard, even if things don't go your way.

“There are weeks when things are perfect. Besides putting in a lot of hard work, the stars have to align. We wrote history this week and I am so proud to be on the top step.”

“It was nail biting. We thought we lost it, then we thought we had it, then we lost it then we thought we had it,” Niewiadoma’s Canyon-Sram boss Ronny Lauke said.

“Oh, my goodness, that was unbelievable. I think in any sport, I’ve never been through such an emotional rollercoaster.”

Demi Vollering and Pauliena Rooijakkers, stage eight, Alpe d’Huez, 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

 (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

Of course, the major plot device of this year’s Tour de France Femmes, which acted as Chekhov's Gun for the drama that unfolded in the Alps yesterday, was Demi Vollering’s crash in the final six kilometres of stage five.

Vollering, then in a yellow jersey ripped and tattered by her high-speed fall, was left almost completely isolated by her SD Worx teammates as Niewiadoma pressed on ahead, the Dutch star extracting a brief turn from Mischa Bredewold, as Blanka Vas won the stage, her team leader losing 1.47 to new race leader Niewiadoma.

The debate around SD Worx’s curious tactics during Vollering’s lonely chase was exacerbated further when Lorena Wiebes, who sprinted for eighth place despite knowing her team’s yellow jersey hope had hit the deck, nonchalantly claimed that Vollering would easily claw back the time lost once the race reached the high mountains – a prediction cast asunder by Niewiadoma’s dogged brilliance.

Did SD Worx’s failure to rally around Vollering – who’s set to depart the team for FDJ Suez next year – cost them a second Tour de France title in a row?

Kasia Niewiadoma, Demi Vollering, and Pauliena Rooijakkers, final podium, 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

 (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

For many cycling fans, it didn’t matter.

“If, if, if… Let’s just celebrate one of the most thrilling days the sport has seen in a long while,” cycling writer Peter Cossins tweeted yesterday.

“The best finish in the history of Grand Tour racing without a doubt. Absolutely phenomenal.”

Amen to that. Sorry Greg…

09:29
Kasia Niewiadoma, stage eight, Alpe d’Huez, 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)
“The fact this is causing an outrage shows how far we have come in women’s cycling”: Cycling fans fume at “criminal” lack of Tour de France Femmes TV coverage – as live feed of decisive stage only starts halfway up Col du Glandon

I think it’s pretty clear that yesterday’s Tour de France stage to Alpe d’Huez will go down as one of the most memorable, exciting, and iconic cycling has ever seen.

It’s just a pity we only got to see half of it, then.

In a theme that’s becoming all too familiar for fans of women’s cycling, even in this golden age of both racing and exposure, the live TV coverage of yesterday’s decisive, exhilarating stage only began halfway through, as the riders were already tackling the HC-rated Col du Glandon, and the first moves in the high-altitude chess had already begun.

Kasia Niewiadoma, stage eight, Alpe d’Huez, 2024 Tour de France Femmes (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

 (A.S.O./Thomas Maheux)

The long, agonising wait for the live pictures to reach our screens – don’t worry, we were still being treated to the glorious spectacle of watching paint dry and grass grow at the Vuelta – called to mind the revamped Tour Femmes’ inaugural 2022 edition, when Annemiek van Vleuten blew the field to shreds on the Petit Ballon, the first of the penultimate stage’s three mammoth climbs… and we didn’t get to see any of it.

And while Demi Vollering at least waited for the television cameras to start rolling before launching her attack through the fog on the Glandon, it’s clear that cycling fans were not happy at the mid-2000s approach to live women’s racing on the telly.

“It’s criminal not to have full coverage of the queen stage of the biggest race in women’s cycling in 2024,” wrote the Tratnikismo account on Twitter, while watching archive footage of the men racing up Alpe d’Huez as the broadcasts got underway.

“I did think it was odd the final two stages were not from flag to flag... even on a weekend too,” said Rob.

> The Tour de France Femmes’ Long and Winding Road: A brief history of the women’s Tour de France

“No disrespect for the Vuelta, but why is there TV coverage of a peloton cruising slowly on a lovely Sunday ride, while we still have to wait another 30 minutes for the Tour de France Femmes?” asked Sebastian. “The queen stage, Alpe d’Huez, Col du Glandon, SD Worx sending four riders into the attack. So annoying.”

“To not have full coverage of stage 8 is genuinely a disgrace. I would rather watch the break formation of this stage than the Pologne final,” added Kristoffer, who apparently isn’t a massive fan of the Tour of Poland.

Meanwhile, Eurosport commentator José Been put it all in perspective: “The fact this is causing an outrage (and rightly so) shows how far we have come in women’s cycling.”

Good point. Now we just need proper coverage of the big stages at least and we’re sorted.

09:14
Is it OK to never use the drops on your road bike? When live blog debates go deep

In case you missed this over the weekend (think there was some sport on the telly), inspired by last week’s DIY bike modifications – or mutilations, some may argue – on the live blog, Dan decided to take a deep dive into the pros and cons of using your drops… and not hacking them off with a saw:

Is it OK to never use the drops on your road bike?

> Is it OK to never use the drops on your road bike? 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

4 comments

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 59 min ago
0 likes

Brilliant race, must admit I was hollering for Vollering, as it were, but Niewiadoma shoed amazing guts to hang on. Might have helped at the finish if the Eurosport commentator had actually told us after Vollering had finished exactly what time Niewiadoma had to finish in to hold the jersey rather than leaving viewers to try and figure it for themselves...

Avatar
henryb replied to Rendel Harris | 31 min ago
2 likes

A real shame it wasn't broadcast on free-to-air UK television

Avatar
brooksby | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Quote:

City of London's cycle team seizing almost one illegal e-bike or e-scooter a day

Seems like they're the only police force which is actually following up on illegal e-bikes/e-scooters, then… 

Avatar
Steve K | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Apologies if this has been picked up before, but a bit of political news.  The Department for Transport has finally confirmed its Ministerial portfolios.  Active travel is under the Minister for Local Transport, Simon Lightwood - https://www.gov.uk/government/people/simon-lightwood

Latest Comments

 