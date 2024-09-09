Old habits die hard? Peter Sagan takes part in epic 24 hour, 180km water bike race… and gets accused of drafting behind the boat; Tom Pidcock says Ineos “don’t help me to perform at my best” amid “number of issues within the team” + more on the live blog

It’s fair to say that the spotlight has been shining rather intensely on the Ineos Grenadiers throughout 2024.

The dominant, all-conquering team of the 2010s, the British squad have seemingly been reduced to a bit-part role in cycling’s biggest races – and even, as we saw last week, at their home tour – during what has become a prolonged, painful transition period in recent years.

For a squad which forged its reputation on statistical analysis, the numbers are damning.

Ineos have achieved only 14 wins this season so far. Tadej Pogačar alone has 21 wins in 2024. In 2018, the team’s last full year as Team Sky, and one which saw them win both the Giro and the Tour courtesy of Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, they managed 56 victories. Even in 2010, Sky’s first awkward teething year in the peloton, 30 wins were bagged.

Not only are the figures damning, so is the anonymous manner in which Ineos are currently being swatted away by their bike racing superiors.

At the Vuelta a España, where Primož Roglič finally clawed his way to the red jersey after a valiant two-week-long defence by Ben O’Connor, Ineos were nowhere to be seen, at a grand tour that became surprisingly open in the absence of Jonas Vingegaard or Pogačar.

They failed to win a single stage, and a poor final weekend saw GC hope Carlos Rodríguez slip to an almost completely anonymous tenth overall (Haimar Zubeldia would be proud), and even down to third in the young rider’s classification behind Mattias Skjelmose and Florian Lipowitz.

At the Tour of Britain, which should be the team’s bread and butter, things were even worse. Despite attempting to impose themselves on the front of the peloton on stage two in classic Ineos style – in one long line, at a hard but steady pace – they were caught out, again, by a flurry of chaotic attacking and what turned out to be the race-deciding move into Redcar.

While exciting British talent like Stevie Williams, Oscar Onley, and Joe Blackmore battled at the top of the GC standings, and generational stars like Remco Evenepoel stole the show with some swashbuckling attacking rides, Ineos were again anonymous.

The veteran Ben Swift was the team’s highest-place rider on GC, in 15th, while Swift also secured Ineos’ best stage placing, with third.

And, while cycling punditry has been rife with criticism of Ineos’ performances in recent years, it seems the murmurs of discontent are beginning to emanate from inside the camp.

> Dan Bigham appointed as Head of Engineering at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, just month after quitting Ineos Grenadiers and claiming British team “should be doing things a lot better”

Last week, the British squad lost their engineering and performance team of Dan Bigham and Jonny Wale to Vuelta-winning Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, a month after Bigham publicly declared that the struggling team “should be doing things a lot better”, have “lacked clarity” since Sir Dave Brailsford’s departure, and are missing out on key performance gains.

And now, it’s the turn of arguably the team’s biggest star to speak out, as Tom Pidcock told the Belgian press at the Tour of Britain that “issues” within the team are hampering his own performances.

Pidcock, who won Amstel Gold this year but found himself playing catch-up for most of the Tour of Britain after missing that key move into Redcar, told Het Laatste Nieuws that he was “definitely not as good as I thought I would be” at his home race.

“In that second stage I really wanted to disappear, because it was really embarrassing to be dropped by the peloton. Especially after we had opened the race ourselves,” the 25-year-old said.

“The level in each race is so high that you really have to be ready every time. But I feel I am getting better every day and that is good for the races in Canada and those later in the season. Because there is still something to come.”

When asked for his view on the season as a whole, Pidcock added: “As in so many seasons, there are positive and negative things. It’s just so damn hard to win. There are only a small number of riders who win the majority of races and I want to be one of them. That is not the case now and that must change.

“After the Olympic Games I told my girlfriend that from now on I really want to focus on the road. I really want to perform there. And I’m not just talking about the rest of this season, but certainly also next year.”

The Belgian paper then asked Pidcock if he wasn’t necessarily getting the freedom to race how he wants at Ineos.

“Yes, it is true that there are currently a number of issues within the team that I have to deal with,” a hesitant Pidcock said. “And to be honest, they don’t help me to perform at my best.

“I have to think about a lot more than just performance-related things at the moment. And that means that the focus on the things that are really important, namely racing, is not ideal.”

Pidcock then refused to elaborate on whether his comments were related to the structural issues within the team’s management – and, notably, whether he could be set for a move away this winter, potentially following Bigham to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

“I have a contract until the end of 2027. That's all I can say.”