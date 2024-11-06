Everesting on a unicycle? Completed it, mate: University student breaks 8,848m elevation record with epic 21-hour, 120-mile ride… on one wheel + more on the live blog

While the rest of the United States were busy bracing themselves for today’s presidential election results (I promise that’ll be the last time I mention it all day), one student from the University of Virginia decided to distract himself by trying to break an Everesting world record… on a unicycle.

The endurance craze that swept the cycling world during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Everesting – just in case you forgot – sees cyclists with quite a bit of time on their hands pick any hill they like and ride up it over and over again, with no breaks, until they hit an accumulated elevation of 8,848m, the height of (surprise) Mount Everest.

Despite the sheer difficulty – never mind the mind-numbing tediousness – of such an endeavour, Everesting became popular among some of the best cyclists on the planet in the early part of this decade, with Phil Gaimon, Lachlan Morton, Alberto Contador, and Emma Pooley all holding the men or women’s world records at some point, until Ronan McLaughlin and Illi Gardner came along to smash the record out of the park.

> Can you do an Everesting on no training? Trying to ride 8,848m of elevation in one day

However, while McLaughlin and Gardner’s times (6 hours 41 and 8 hours 3 minutes, respectively) look unbeatable, there’s one Everesting marker that still appeared within reach – the unicycle record.

(Jack Looney)

Yes, that’s right – back in 2018, before day-long hill repeats became a fad, Austrian cyclist Ben Soja became the only person to complete the Everesting challenge on one wheel, finishing his Los Angeles-based ride in 23 hours.

And until this week, Soja was the only unicycling Everester in history (for good reason, if we’re honest). Until, that is, Mason Allen came along.

A mountain bike racer and road cyclist, University of Virginia student Allen has dabbled in unicycling in recent years, completing the 25-mile MonsterCross unicycle race earlier this year.

(Jack Looney)

And on Saturday, he added his name to the history books, completing an unthinkable 130 laps of his university’s Observatory Hill Loop Road (which only features about 220ft of elevation, hence the insanely high number of laps) to reach that golden 8,848m marker.

Covering a total of 119.85 miles, Allen finished his one wheeled ride in 21 hours and nine minutes, smashing Soja’s previous record by almost two hours.

(Jack Looney)

“Honestly still feels surreal at this point,” he wrote on Instagram this week.

“I want to thank everybody who came out, even if just to cheer for a lap or two. It may have seemed small, but the mental boost from having people there cannot be overstated.”

Now that calls for a chapeau.