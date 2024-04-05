Support road.cc

Live blog

Jonas Vingegaard warned about descent of Basque Country horror crash months ago, but organisers “never gave an answer”, claims Safe Cycling; Peta Cavendish joins Adam Hansen in calling out “voyeuristic” filming of crashed riders + more on the live blog

Two more sleeps for Paris-Roubaix, until then, Adwitiya’s here to bring you all the latest news and chit-chat from the cycling world this Friday
Fri, Apr 05, 2024 09:56
2
Jonas Vingegaard warned about descent of Basque Country horror crash months ago, but organisers “never gave an answer”, claims Safe Cycling; Peta Cavendish joins Adam Hansen in calling out “voyeuristic” filming of crashed riders + more on the live blog2023 Tour de France Vingegaard Cervelo S5 Zac Williams-SWpix.com - 1.jpeg
12:28
Lilian Calmejane has a few words to say…

Intermarché-Wanty’s Lilian Calmejane shared a few thoughts about yesterday’s crash on his Twitter, writing: “Everyone is looking for explanations for the numerous crashes. This might be a good time for our ‘oils’ to get things moving! The 36 handlebars, the radio, no sanctions (financial/suspension) for bad behaviours by a rider and of course the famous ‘final bottle’ that 80% take..”

Famous bottle here, referring to the caffeine gels presumably. So much discussion going around with the crash, so many fingers being pointed and so many ideas floating around. What is your take on all this?

12:09
Bravo! Cyclists block car traffic until drivers removed cars from the bike lane

Showing how it's done! This little clip is from Valencia Street in San Fransisco, with group Safe Streets Rebel taking it to the streets to protest people using the bike lane as a loading bay. "'While cars were loading in the bike lane, we paused car traffic to create a safe route for bikes," they wrote.

11:06
“Speeding” cyclists equally to blame for serious collision on bike path, judge rules
National Cycle Route 7 (licensed CC BY 2.0 on Flickr by Shirokazan)

Two cyclists who were involved in a serious collision on a National Cycle Route, which left one of the riders requiring resuscitation after his heart stopped, have been found equally to blame for the crash by a judge, who said the cyclists were “travelling at twice the safe speed” and were oblivious to each other’s presence when the “inevitable” crash took place.

> “Speeding” cyclists equally to blame for serious collision on bike path, judge rules

08:18
Jonas Vingegaard had warned about the descent of Basque Country horror crash half a year ago, but organisers “never gave an answer”, claims Safe Cycling CEO

After the horror crash at Tour of Basque Country yesterday that stopped many cycling fans in their tracks, and causing a long list of terrible, unfortunate injuries in the peloton, including Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič, Jay Vine, Steff Cras and more, reports have kept trickling over the night.

While no one is seriously hurt according to reports from numerous pro teams, the toll of the injuries caused to so many riders was once again laid bare as the heavy price of this beautiful and enjoyable sport.

One of the bits of information to have come out is from Safe Cycling, an organisation based in Norway that specialises in making pro cycling safer with proper signage, while also aiming to become a bridge between riders and race organisers.

Domestique reports that its CEO Markus Laerum said: “The images were horrible, but above all very frustrating as Jonas Vingegaard had warned us already half a year ago about that descent. We reached out to the race organisers to discuss the topic, but never got an answer.”

Meanwhile, Pello Bilbao claimed that although there was a bump in the road, adding to what Euskaltel-Euskadiko rider Mikel Bizkarra had said earlier about riders being in the danger to fly off if they don’t keep their hands tightly on the handlebar.

Bilbao said in a post-race interview: “No one wants the race to be lacklustre, so they want us to go through some flashy routes. But the point where they fell, it looked very bad. I think that we cyclists also have to reflect ourselves that perhaps we re the ones who create the danger… maybe we’ve gone too far. And well, that turn needed to be reviewed, because the asphalt is uneven due to some roots.”

10:52
I really hope nothing goes wrong here... Another look at the Arenberg chicane for Paris-Roubaix

While I know that any cyclist would take crashing on tarmac instead of the sharp, dangerous cobbles of Paris-Roubaix (as Matteo Jorgensen also pointed out yesterday), but with the Basque Country crash still burned into my memory, I can't help but ignore the bad feeling I have about this new layout... Both fingers crossed and praying that I'm proven wrong.

But anyway, here's another look at the not-at-all F1-style chicane the riders will have to navigate before entering the Forest of Arenberg on Sunday.

10:22
“These are not actors… no scripted happy ending”: Peta Cavendish joins Adam Hansen in calling out “voyeuristic” TV coverage of Itzulia Basque crash

The images that came out of yesterday’s crash were chilling to the bone, but wasn’t showing them live on the broadcast a step too far? At least Ryan and I thought so, and perhaps so did a couple of broadcasters who cut the footage at the time of the crash.

And while updates on injured riders is paramount, for fans yes, but most importantly for the families and loved ones of the cyclists, the lingering camera on Roglič, Cras and Vingegaard as they lay in the concrete gutter wasn’t just horrifying, some might say it felt wrong too.

Adam Hansen, President of the riders’ union CPA, raised this issue on Twitter last evening, writing: “Out of respect of riders that have fallen in a crash and their families at home. The CPA does not support TV coverage to continue to film them while they are down. Riders have reached out to me asking if we can make this a rule and we support that. Please be mindful.”

Meanwhile, Mark Cavendish’s wife Peta also shared her thoughts on social media. She said: “There is a lot of conversation around the lingering camera shots of motionless riders and endless repeats of the crashes.

“I know that some families of riders have shared that they find it helpful as it's the only updates they receive. I hear that. The wait for information seems an eternity. However, I for one would rather not play voyeur to the fragility of a human life. A spectator to a families pain and anguish.

“I don't believe ‘it’s just part of the sport.’ It's something I have said many times before. It is not the same in all sports. It’s not just the distress it can cause as it's watched in real time. But also the weight it can hold in the future.

“Remember, these are not actors. There are no retakes. No scripted happy ending... yet still the cameras roll. Uncertain as to what title time will give the sequence. I have been the wife with children in arms watching, flinching at every repeat.

“I don't no speak for everyone. But… Let's remember, this footage is not for information, for facts or vital sporting updates. It’s for ratings. For clicks, for views.”

Responding to someone who argued that they would have liked close-up footage or commentary “to know that they are alive”, Peta replied: “With the greatest of respect and I truly hope my sentiment doesn’t get lost in written word…It’s not about what you would have liked. It’s about respect for the ‘lifeless rider’ and their family.”

09:38
The post I never wanted to make, but here's the list of injuries from yesterday's crash at Itzulia Basque

Days like these are what you dread as a cycling journalist, but at least what I'm glad about it is that there were no serious, life-threatening injuries (although there very well could have been, with riders going down into a concrete gutter at the bend), and all the teams with have released updates about the riders' injuries. So as it stands:

  • Initial reports said that Team Visma Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard suffered a broken collarbone and several broken ribs. The team has released another update this morning saying that the Dane also suffered a pulmonary contusion and pneumothorax (or a collapsed lung), but is "stable" and "had a good night" at the hospital.
  • Soudal Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel suffered a broken collarbone and a fracture to his right scapula. The team said he will travel to Belgium today, where he will undergo an operation on his collarbone, and further examination, at the hospital in Herentals.
  • TotalEnergies' Steff Cras suffered a collapsed right lung, several associated rib fractures and two dorsal vertebral fractures, in addition to several hematomas, wounds and dermabrasions. The team informed that he'll stay in hospital for a few days.
  • UAE Team Emirates' doctor said that Jay Vine suffered a heavy crash today during the race and sustained a cervical and two thoracic spine vertebral body fractures, but thankfully no other major injuries or head trauma. Vine is expected to stay in the hospital for neurological observation, with spinal orthopaedic assessment to take place soon."
  • Meidcal examinations showed that Bora-Hansgrohe's Primož Roglič did not sustain any fractures, but bruises and abrasions.
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya Pal

Latest Comments

 