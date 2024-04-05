Jonas Vingegaard warned about descent of Basque Country horror crash months ago, but organisers “never gave an answer”, claims Safe Cycling; Peta Cavendish joins Adam Hansen in calling out “voyeuristic” filming of crashed riders + more on the live blog

After the horror crash at Tour of Basque Country yesterday that stopped many cycling fans in their tracks, and causing a long list of terrible, unfortunate injuries in the peloton, including Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič, Jay Vine, Steff Cras and more, reports have kept trickling over the night.

While no one is seriously hurt according to reports from numerous pro teams, the toll of the injuries caused to so many riders was once again laid bare as the heavy price of this beautiful and enjoyable sport.

One of the bits of information to have come out is from Safe Cycling, an organisation based in Norway that specialises in making pro cycling safer with proper signage, while also aiming to become a bridge between riders and race organisers.

🇳🇴 Markus Laerum, CEO Safe Cycling 🗣️ "The images were horrible, but above all very frustrating as Jonas Vingegaard had warned us already half a year ago about that descent. We reached out to the race organisers to discuss the topic, but never got an answer."#Itzulia2024 pic.twitter.com/aBZpDz8WOy — Domestique (@Domestique___) April 5, 2024

Domestique reports that its CEO Markus Laerum said: “The images were horrible, but above all very frustrating as Jonas Vingegaard had warned us already half a year ago about that descent. We reached out to the race organisers to discuss the topic, but never got an answer.”

Meanwhile, Pello Bilbao claimed that although there was a bump in the road, adding to what Euskaltel-Euskadiko rider Mikel Bizkarra had said earlier about riders being in the danger to fly off if they don’t keep their hands tightly on the handlebar.

Pello Bilbao confirms what @MikelBizkarra said earlier, there is a bump in that corner due to tree roots under asphalt and he said the peloton went too fast. Bizkarra added that if you don't keep firmly your handlebars, it's easy to jump in the air. Mystery solved. #Itzulia2024 https://t.co/l3xwEvVB8V — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) April 4, 2024

Bilbao said in a post-race interview: “No one wants the race to be lacklustre, so they want us to go through some flashy routes. But the point where they fell, it looked very bad. I think that we cyclists also have to reflect ourselves that perhaps we re the ones who create the danger… maybe we’ve gone too far. And well, that turn needed to be reviewed, because the asphalt is uneven due to some roots.”