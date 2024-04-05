Jonas Vingegaard warned about descent of Basque Country horror crash months ago, but organisers “never gave an answer”, claims Safe Cycling; Peta Cavendish joins Adam Hansen in calling out “voyeuristic” filming of crashed riders + more on the live blog

The images that came out of yesterday’s crash were chilling to the bone, but wasn’t showing them live on the broadcast a step too far? At least Ryan and I thought so, and perhaps so did a couple of broadcasters who cut the footage at the time of the crash.
And while updates on injured riders is paramount, for fans yes, but most importantly for the families and loved ones of the cyclists, the lingering camera on Roglič, Cras and Vingegaard as they lay in the concrete gutter wasn’t just horrifying, some might say it felt wrong too.
Adam Hansen, President of the riders’ union CPA, raised this issue on Twitter last evening, writing: “Out of respect of riders that have fallen in a crash and their families at home. The CPA does not support TV coverage to continue to film them while they are down. Riders have reached out to me asking if we can make this a rule and we support that. Please be mindful.”
Meanwhile, Mark Cavendish’s wife Peta also shared her thoughts on social media. She said: “There is a lot of conversation around the lingering camera shots of motionless riders and endless repeats of the crashes.
“I know that some families of riders have shared that they find it helpful as it's the only updates they receive. I hear that. The wait for information seems an eternity. However, I for one would rather not play voyeur to the fragility of a human life. A spectator to a families pain and anguish.
“I don't believe ‘it’s just part of the sport.’ It's something I have said many times before. It is not the same in all sports. It’s not just the distress it can cause as it's watched in real time. But also the weight it can hold in the future.
“Remember, these are not actors. There are no retakes. No scripted happy ending... yet still the cameras roll. Uncertain as to what title time will give the sequence. I have been the wife with children in arms watching, flinching at every repeat.
“I don't no speak for everyone. But… Let's remember, this footage is not for information, for facts or vital sporting updates. It’s for ratings. For clicks, for views.”
Responding to someone who argued that they would have liked close-up footage or commentary “to know that they are alive”, Peta replied: “With the greatest of respect and I truly hope my sentiment doesn’t get lost in written word…It’s not about what you would have liked. It’s about respect for the ‘lifeless rider’ and their family.”
Add new comment
2 comments
Still no rerun or highlights of stage 4 on Discovery. I missed yesterday's action and still have no idea who won the stage
No one won the stage as there was no contest after the accident.