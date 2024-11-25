Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Paddy McGuinness says he’s caught the “biking bug” and takes to Zwift after 300-mile Raleigh Chopper ride – as presenter sues gossip site over “utterly false” Michelin star restaurant mid-cycle pitstop claim + more on the live blog

Another week’s underway, and Ryan Mallon’s back with more cycling news and nonsense on the Monday live blog. As long as Ed Sheeran doesn’t interrupt us halfway through the day, of course…
Mon, Nov 25, 2024 09:58
3
Paddy McGuinness says he’s caught the “biking bug” and takes to Zwift after 300-mile Raleigh Chopper ride – as presenter sues gossip site over “utterly false” Michelin star restaurant mid-cycle pitstop claim + more on the live blogSir Chris Hoy and Paddy McGuinness, Children in Need 2024 (BBC)
09:06
Paddy McGuinness Children in Need Raleigh Chopper challenge
Paddy McGuinness says he’s caught the “biking bug” and takes to Zwift after 300-mile Raleigh Chopper ride – as presenter sues gossip site over “utterly false” Michelin star restaurant mid-charity cycle pitstop claim

So, apparently 300 miles and five days toiling over hills on a modified Raleigh Chopper can make you fall in love with cycling, to the extent that you’re willing to spend the winter suffering in your shed, staring at a screen on Zwift. Who knew?

Well that’s exactly what seems to have happened to Paddy McGuinness, who admitted at the weekend that he’s caught the “biking bug” in the wake of his gruelling and nostalgia-fuelled Children in Need ultra-endurance ride earlier this month.  

The 51-year-old BBC Radio 2 presenter raised over £10 million for the charity after cycling from Wrexham to Glasgow on a modified version of the iconic 1970s Raleigh Chopper bike, hauling himself over the nastily steep hills of the Lake District and being joined by Sir Chris Hoy along the way.

> “Will Children in Need be paying for his new knees?” Paddy McGuinness completes epic five-day, 300-mile Raleigh Chopper charity cycle, raising over £7.5m – with a little help from Sir Chris Hoy (and a Gladiator)

But just when you thought that was enough suffering for one month, the Phoenix Nights star decided – for some reason – to join the world of Zwift, taking on his first FTP ramp test on the virtual cycling platform.

Paddy McGuinness Zwift FTP

“Did my first FTP on the Zwift bike. It’s no chopper!” McGuinness posted on social media, along with his results.

“I’m still trying to figure out how to whack it on my Strava? Tricky to figure it all out, tips welcomed. I think my ultra endurance challenge has given me the biking bug!!!”

Paddy McGuinness Zwift FTP (Threads)

Among those welcoming the former Top Gear host to the cycling fold was double British time trial champion Hayley Simmonds, who wrote: “Congrats on the challenge! Zwift is great for training motivation, especially at this time of year. Hope you’ve got it all connected with Strava now. Hopefully see you on there for a ride.”

Others, meanwhile, were there for the Take Me Out puns.

“Let the TAYLOR see the ZWIFT,” said Matt, to audible groans (I imagine).

“Welcome to cycling, the most enjoyable, addictive, and expensive hobby there is. Good luck!”

Sir Chris Hoy and Paddy McGuinness, Children in Need 2024 (BBC)

And speaking of expensive – working out how to link Zwift to his Strava account wasn’t the only thing on Paddy’s mind this weekend.

According to the Mail, McGuinness’ legal team are taking action against celebrity gossip site Popbitch after it claimed the 51-year-old stopped during his 300-mile charity cycle to indulge in a Michelin-starred meal.

The weekly newsletter accused McGuinness of taking a helicopter to visit the Cumbrian village of Cartmel, where he allegedly enjoyed a 15-course fine-dining experience at three Michelin-starred restaurant L’Enclume, before staying there overnight.

However, Paddy’s team have denied the claims made by the site – which specialises, it says, in ‘Scurrilous gossip. Scandalous Stories’ – and have prepared a legal letter against Popbitch.

“The story is completely and utterly false, at no point did Paddy leave the challenge or the team. They were together every second,” a source said.

“Paddy most nights was getting physio to prep him for the next day, followed by an early night due to the 6am wake-up.”

Paddy, welcome to the world of cycling – full of gossip and innuendo at every turn…

11:06
Matt Richardson, UCI Nations Cup, Jakarta, 2023 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Olympic sprinter Matt Richardson’s GB defection “conflicted with the values of the cycling community,” says AusCycling, as governing body bans Richardson for life from representing Australia – but admits general two-year ban is “legally unenforceable”

Leading track sprinter Matt Richardson, who shocked the cycling world in August when he defected to Great Britain after winning three medals, including two silvers, for Australia at the Paris Olympics, has been effectively banned from ever representing Australia again, after a review by the country’s governing body argued that the so-called “secret switch” conflicted with the “values of the Australian National Team and the broader cycling community”.

However, the AusCycling review concluded that any attempt to stop Richardson from competing for two years – a complete competition ban that was mooted in the wake of his defection – would be “legally unenforceable”.

The review, published this morning, also revealed that Richardson had attempted to take his Australian team bike and kit to Britain following the Olympics, but before he publicly announced his decision, a move AusCycling deemed an “unacceptable risk” to the squad’s intellectual property.

> Australia’s Olympic sprint and keirin silver medallist Matt Richardson set for surprise nationality switch to Team GB

In August, 25-year-old Richardson announced that he was moving to the Great Britain track team, after his application to switch nationality from Australia was accepted by the UCI.

Born in Maidstone, Kent, Richardson moved with his family to Western Australia when he was nine, maintaining dual citizenship in the process.

Matt Richardson, 2024 Paris Olympics (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Since beginning to compete for Australia as a junior, Richardson has gone on to establish himself as one of the fastest men in the world, winning a world title in the team sprint in 2022, along with two Commonwealth golds that same year, before winning silver in both the sprint and the keirin, along with a bronze in the team sprint, at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

> Track cyclist who won three Olympic medals for Australia before “secret switch” to Team GB could face two-year ban from UCI, as AusCycling says Matthew Richardson would have been left out of Paris 2024 squad if they knew about defection plans

Following his defection – which AusCycling said was kept secret before the Games from teammates and staff, who only found out a few hours before the official announcement – Australian cycling’s governing body has been investigating the move, publishing its results this morning.

“The review, which involved a thorough investigation of Richardson’s actions, has determined he acted in a way which conflicted with the values of AusCycling, the Australian National Team, and the broader cycling community,” AusCycling said.

AusCycling noted the key findings of its review are as follows:

Richardson requested that the world cycling body, the Union Cycliste Internationale, delay official disclosure of his nationality change until after the Olympic Games. This request was supported by British Cycling.

He also withheld news of his decision from AusCycling, his teammates, and key stakeholders prior to the Games.

After the Games, but before announcing his decision, Richardson asked to take AusCycling property including a custom bike, cockpit, and Olympic race suit to Great Britain. This represented an unacceptable risk to AusCycling’s intellectual property. 

As a result of these findings, AusCycling concluded that Richardson will “not be eligible to rejoin the Australian Cycling Team at any point in the future”.

The sprinter is “also prohibited from using any resources associated with the Australian Cycling Team or its partners” and “will be ineligible for any AusCycling-related awards, effective immediately”.

AusCycling also said it “investigated the imposition of a two-year non-competition clause as outlined in Richardson’s athlete’s membership agreement”, but ultimately found that “such a ban was deemed legally unenforceable”.

Matt Richardson, 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The decision by AusCycling not to pursue a general two-year ban means Richardson will be eligible to represent Team GB following the European championships in February.

After missing the track worlds last month, Richardson made his debut for Britain, albeit as an independent rider, at the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, beating Dutch sprint supremo Harrie Lavreysen in the sprint and keirin.

“I was really trying to soak in the experience,” he said after his GB debut.

“When the announcer called my name representing Great Britain, it was such a special feeling. It’s a dream come true really and to win every single race tonight was more than I could have ever wished for.”

Matt Richardson, 2022 UCI Track Champions League (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

(Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Following their review this morning, AusCycling’s performance manager Jesse Korf said: “These decisions underscore AusCycling’s adherence to the values of the Australian National Team and our broader commitment to the principle of Win Well.

“Integrity, respect, and trust are foundational to our team and organisation, and we remain focused on fostering an environment that upholds these standards.”

12:24
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle paths? #14,902

Dear drivers, Please please please please stop parking across cycling paths. Yours faithfully, People who travel by bike 🙏

[image or embed]

— Francesca 🚲💕 (@francescakms.bsky.social) November 21, 2024 at 7:28 PM

11:47
You call those denim cycling shorts, Alpecin-Deceuninck? Now these are denim cycling shorts: New Zealand-based Quality Foods Southland team rock new… ahem, interesting… lumberjack look

Van der Poel and Philipsen, eat your heart out: 

QFS denim shorts lumberjack look

I’m not sure what’s worse – the denim shorts and lumberjack-style checked shirt combo, or that horrific leg warmers-over-shorts look…

Denim cycling hotpants, anyone?

10:25
Why you shouldn’t be an attention-seeking prat at a bike race, #581: You’ll be on the receiving end of a sharp Laurens Sweeck shoulder barge

The UCI Cyclocross World Cup – now in its new, more compact format – returned at the weekend, as Fem van Empel and Eli Iserbyt both soloed to commanding victories in Antwerp yesterday, ahead of next week’s jaunt over to Dublin for round two.

And while there wasn’t much in the way of dramatic racing, this ‘cross season’s unfortunate penchant for idiotic actions by spectators continued, as one attention-seeking ‘fan’ – seemingly desperate to direct a heart gesture at a TV camera, while leaning his elbows over the fencing on the inside of a tight corner – got his comeuppance almost immediately, thanks to a perfectly executed shoulder check from Laurens Sweeck:

Pay attention to the oncoming riders, or get shoulder checked by Laurens Sweeck 😬

[image or embed]

— Katy M (@writebikerepeat.bsky.social) November 24, 2024 at 3:04 PM

And it’s fair to say that ‘fan’ picked the wrong set of shoulders to obstruct – look at the size of them, they’re huge!

Also, the look of disgust on the heart-sign-making spectator’s face makes the whole clip for me.

‘How dare this world-class racing cyclist ruin my moment on tele? MY moment?’

> “Don’t come to a bike race if you’re going to do this”: Cyclocross rider who stamped on rival’s bike has beer chucked on him by furious spectator

Sweeck’s brief encounter with a stupid fan wasn’t enough to stop him securing a strong second behind Iserbyt, thankfully, as he powered away from Michael Vanthourenhout to finish 17 seconds behind Belgian champion Iserbyt.

But spare a thought for poor Thibau Nys, who also collided shoulder first – this time with a wooden post, as he entered the pit area – before fading to 12th on the day.

Some shoulders are stronger than others, eh?

09:58
What’s that strange feeling? A pang of sympathy for Lance Armstrong? No, it couldn’t be…
Burglar sentenced for Lance Armstrong's stolen bikes

> Burglar avoids jail for stealing bikes worth $100,000 from Lance Armstrong

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
brooksby | 14 min ago
1 like

Why don’t cyclists use the cycle paths? #14,902

TBF, many motorists don't leave road junctions clear if they're queuing, so it doesn't surprise me at all that they won't leave cycle lanes clear…

Avatar
Legin | 26 min ago
1 like

Whinging Poms Aussies 

Avatar
Steve K | 2 hours ago
1 like

Dame Laura Kenny is going to be one of the Today programmes guest editors over Christmas. https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2024/today-programme-christmas-guest-e...

Latest Comments

 