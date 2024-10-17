Support road.cc

Live blog

Anonymous pro cyclist claims Tom Pidcock "a bit of a loner" at Ineos Grenadiers and caused friction in "bizarre" transfer saga (also claims double Olympic champ's buyout would cost new team €12 million) + more on the live blog

It's your Thursday one-stop shop for all the cycling news worth knowing (and plenty that's not) as the weekend comes into sight... Dan Alexander is on the start ramp, raring to go.....
Thu, Oct 17, 2024 09:04
13
Tom Pidcock, 2024 Tour of Britain (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
07:34
Anonymous pro cyclist claims Tom Pidcock "a bit of a loner" at Ineos Grenadiers and caused friction in "bizarre" transfer saga (also claims double Olympic champ's buyout would cost new team €12 million)

It's probably not surprising to hear the saga surrounding Tom Pidcock's likely premature departure from the Ineos Grenadiers this winter "is also raising eyebrows in the peloton". That's the account of a 'secret cyclist' in the Belgian press who has a regular column with Sporza where they divulge all the gossip and secrets (well, some of them) from the peloton.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Tour of Britain (Elliot Keen/British Cycling/via SWpix.com)

According to the 'spy in the peloton', presumably known as 007-speed or something equally bad, the riders on other teams have had their heads turned by the "bizarre" Pidcock saga too.

"Pidcock is a bit of a loner within Ineos," the anonymous pro claimed. 

And while we'd argue there's probably a bit of a difference between a maverick doing their own thing, perhaps hard to pin down away from races and with some differing training opinions, to a super-talented multi-discipline specialist ditching the road to rack up world-class wins in mountain biking and cyclo-cross every so often, it appears this has all caused friction with Ineos management, the spy claims.

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Olympic mountain bike cross-country (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

"With his own doctor and his own staff. He wants to do his own thing a bit," the secret pro continued. "For example, the team didn't want Pidcock to go mountain biking in Canada at the end of last season. But he crossed the pond anyway. Since then, the water between the two parties has become deeper and deeper."

Tom Pidcock and Ben Swift, stage one, 2024 Tour of Britain (Elliot Keen/British Cycling/via SWpix.com)

But where will he go? The mystery rider claims whichever team wants Pidcock will have to stump up €12 million to get him out of his Ineos contract that still has three more years to run.

"Which team can put 12 million euros on the table?" the spy asked. "Because that is Pidcock's buyout fee. Unless there is a back door in the contract. Q36.5 and Visma-Lease a Bike in particular would be interested in prying him away from Ineos. Pidcock at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe seems less likely."

It's been a wild seven days in the autumn's biggest transfer saga, Pidcock "deselected" by Ineos management from Il Lombardia the night before. The 25-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow. I am in great shape and was really looking forwarded to it! Good luck to the boys, I guess off season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support even in the tough times".

Sports director Zak Dempster confirmed the decision had come from the top, not him, and was not performance based, admitting it "does look strange".

Then, on Monday, Geraint Thomas addressed "the elephant in the room", calling it a "really crap situation" and saying it's "just messed up".

"I don't actually know what has gone on, but all I know is, when you're the highest-paid rider in your team, and it's obviously a really crap situation. He's not happy, the team's not happy. How has it got to this point? I don't know," Thomas said.

"People who are around Tom, I don't think help. I don't know how… The fact is that he had a great chance of performing today [at Il Lombardia]. I saw that Zak had said it's a management call, it's not a performance call. I certainly don't know anything about that. We're just riders, eh? What do we know about management?

"It's just not good, is it? All the bull**** aside, he's a great talent. He's a good guy, when I'm around him we have a nice time, so it's not good to see that situation. We'll see what happens..."

16:12
Can we make indoor cycling more bearable for less than £75?

15:30
Valtteri Bottas trains with you know who...
Bottas trains with Lance Armstrong (Strava)

Sometimes it is, Valtteri, just sometimes...

15:25
Drug driver who smashed into cyclist on pavement while twice the legal limit for cannabis, flinging rider through the air and leaving him with life-changing injuries, handed six-month suspended sentence after motorist claimed he "faced impossible choice"
Cyclist flung over car by driver on pavement (credit, Kent Police)

15:03
Freshly updated for 2024...
14:25
What is a bike library?

The Manchester Evening News reports a new bike library has opened in Trafford, encouraging people to cycle by offering free use of bikes, locks, lights, hi-vis jackets and helmets...

It's based at Davyhulme Library, with three local councillors volunteering as part of the scheme.

Cllr Barry Winstanley told a council meeting last night it is "such a delight to see someone who hasn’t been on a bike for years riding off".

"It's an old cliche but you never forget how to ride a bike, but it's so true," he said.

Transport for Greater Manchester provided start-up funding, allowing all borrowing to be done free of charge, with members of the public having also donated bikes to the scheme. In the long-term, it is hoped borrowing bikes will become part of "everyday library operations", with other items such as panniers available too.

Cllr Michael Welton said: "A bike library is an amazing starting point for people who want to get riding and who may not have had the opportunity before. We know that access to bikes is a social justice issue. It's the cheapest and one of the most time-efficient modes of transport, opening up employment and training opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach, and can bring families and communities closer together."

13:00
"The streets belong to the people": Cyclists riding on closed roads before New York City Marathon will be removed from course, organisers say – as locals slam "embarrassing" bike ban
New York City Marathon pre-race cycle, 2003 (New York Cycle Club) 3

11:42
Alpecin-Deceuninck and Mathieu van der Poel raise €149,000 for Stand Up to Cancer Day by auctioning off Merci Poupou Canyon Aeroad ridden on Tour de France rest day
Van der Poel auction bike (Alpecin Deceuninck/Twitter)

Alpecin-Deceuninck wrote on social media this morning: "Today, on 'Stand Up to Cancer Day', we want to share that €149.000 was raised through the auction of MVDP’s bike, in collaboration with Vive Le Vélo during the Tour de France."

I've got to admit I read that as €14,900 at first, the €149,000 incredibly impressive. The team is also giving 10 charities limited-edition Merci Poupou shirts to support their own fundraising efforts.

11:35
"Careful, it can break a crank arm..."

All credit to Jo for that inspired caption contest while I was faffing around trying to shoehorn Lake in there somewhere... get it? Swan Lake? The cycling shoe brand and the ballet? Right... you got it the first time... Swan (disc) brake? Sure, I'll stop...

10:26
It's not just Ineos and Pidcock falling out... Cofidis say goodbye to Alana Castrique due to "disloyal behaviour"

Four weeks ago AG Insurance - Soudal announced that Alana Castrique would be joining their ranks next season... 

Somewhat late to the party, Cofidis, the team Castrique has spent the past three years with, yesterday said they were terminating her contract with immediate effect "for disloyal behaviour that has damaged the image and integrity of the team".

You didn't dump me, I'm dumping you!

09:33
Firefighters cut free girl who "slipped off her bike, trapping her ankle between pedal and bike frame"

Not something you read every day...

"Earlier today 13-year-old Grace unfortunately slipped off her bike trapping her ankle between pedal and bike frame," someone from Rewley Road Fire Station explained.

"After trying to free Grace's ankle themselves, her parents called 999 where Red Watch from Rewley Road fire station attended the incident near the underpass in Raleigh Park Hinksey and used specialist cutting equipment to release the entrapment.

"Well done to Grace for putting on a brave face whilst firefighters cut her free!"

09:17
"Why people don't cycle has had the same reasons for decades": Reaction to survey finding 90% scared of cycling in UK cities
London cyclists (Ayad Hendy via Unsplash)

Some of your thoughts:

the little onion: "The solutions are either: build high quality infrastructure, build infrastructure that is of high quality, build infrastructure, and make sure the quality is high."

Daveyraveygravey: "It's not just urban cycling, it's any road in the UK! And it isn't just the risk of being hit, the risk of being nearly-hit is off the scale. Solutions? Make the driving test harder. Make people re-do it every 10 years, if not five. Make cycling part of the driving test, make it a road user test. Have some actual traffic police, not just cameras on every corner. Have a justice system that actually punishes people, when they actually get as far as court. Link car ignitions to the DVLA, so your bloody car won't start if you haven't passed your test, or currently banned.

"But no-one else gives a s**t. Which is why we have ended up with 85 deaths and serious injuries every day."

eburtthebike: "Anyone familiar with the history of cycling in this country will be wondering why the company wasted its money on yet another survey to find out exactly what all the other surveys have said.  Why people don't cycle has had the same reasons for decades, the problem is that successive governments haven't given a flying flamingo, quite happy to announce massive spending on cycling, and having got the headlines, withdraw the funding.

"It is to be hoped that Louise Haigh's promise of unprecedented funding will break the mould and actually be realised: it's certainly way, way overdue."

Another way of making the first part of that point, Car Delenda Est asked if "the report made any mention of the Pope defecating in the woods?"

No, but it did suggest the bear in question is indeed a Catholic...

08:29
History-making trio become first British women's team sprint squad to win world and Olympic titles in same year
2024 UCI Track World Championships women's team sprint (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Great Britain's women's team sprint doubled up the Olympic gold they won this summer with gold at the UCI Tissot Track World Championships last night, becoming the first British women's team sprint line-up to pull off the historic double in the same year.

Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant qualified fastest and made it through to the gold medal ride where they beat the Dutch to add a trio of rainbow jerseys to their impressive 2024.

Marchant said: "Today was a tough day on the bike and perhaps a little bit harder than winning an Olympic gold medal for different reasons but I'm really glad we showed up today. We're absolutely over the moon." 

Capewell added: "It's the kind of thing that as kids growing up in sport, they're the two big things to aim for... the reality is very much a dream come true. It feels like the icing on the cake and the cake was pretty damn good in the summer so that's topped it off quite nicely!"

The men's team sprint line-up of Joe Truman, Harry Ledingham-Horn, Hayden Norris and Marcus Hiley qualified fourth fastest but were pipped to bronze by Japan.

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Add new comment

13 comments

Avatar
Vo2Maxi | 4 hours ago
1 like

Re: Pidcock, I'm surprised Ineos allow outside doctors to cater to individual riders' needs, for obvious reasons (and I'm not in any way suggesting any impropriety here).
Plus the thing in this year's Tour, where Pidcock basically publicly announced that Steve Cummings wouldn't be DS if they wanted him to ride, so poor old Steve got ditched, and from memory, in came Pidcock's coach as DS? Steve is quirky, possibly a bit prickly sometimes, but employees don't publicly sack their bosses like this, it's just not on. Brailsford would've been all over this like a rash, but since he left to work on Ratcliff's football interests, the cycling team has gone down the toilet. Similarly, I suspect they miss the now long-gone sports psychologist Steve Peters, greatly.
Sky begat Ineos, can Ineos ever recover? Very sad.

Avatar
Hirsute | 8 hours ago
11 likes

That young girl needs ultegra cranks.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel | 8 hours ago
6 likes

How come Belgium has more cycling journalists than the rest of Europe put together?

Nothing particularly new by that so called "insider". all known facts.

INEOS knew what they were getting when they signed Tom for a truckload of cash and a load of clauses about his own support team - a multi-disciplinarian with a glittering junior career.   The fact that was ok for 2 years and its just been in the last 2 years says more about the upheaval in the INEOS management team rather than Tom.   Some mid-senior managers with brittle Ego's I suspect....

If you ignore the disciplines he's still had more podiums than anyone but maybe Ganna this year? 

He's done his job - about time Ineos management did theirs and got a grip.

Avatar
Vo2Maxi replied to Secret_squirrel | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Ineos clearly miss Brailsford's hands-on management, love him or loathe him.

Avatar
dubwise | 9 hours ago
2 likes

Not about a cyclist being killed, a pedestrian. The sentence beggars belief

https://www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/news/24658895.man-killed-glasgow-children...

Avatar
Hirsute replied to dubwise | 8 hours ago
4 likes

The sun was in his eyes but he also believed the lights were green.
Driving is now a matter of belief.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Hirsute | 8 hours ago
3 likes

In Scotland it seems it is literally that.  You can be witnessed sat at the wheel of your car moments before it collides with someone, then again after that, with no evidence for "medical episode" - but because you say you don't recall the intervening time obviously you can't be held to have been "driving" - so you can't justly be held responsible for the consequences.

This is also the country where a police report was withheld from the jury apparently on the grounds that it unfairly made the defendent look like he was a bad driver (because... he was) and it stated that it wasn't the cyclists' fault.

Avatar
Mr Anderson replied to dubwise | 8 hours ago
3 likes

2 1/2 years ago they amended the Highway Code to introduce the concept of "strict liability", where motorists have a greater responsibility for more vulnerable road users.   It was a waste of time, because the Courts ignore this presumed responsibility.   - It would seem drivers cannot be held responsible unless they confess to seeing the pedestrian/cyclist/redlight...no

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Mr Anderson | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Well... AFAIK there was no new law, it was just emphasising what was already there.  And (again - I stand to be corrected) the "Hierarchy" bit doesn't actually introduce anything other than some more principles in the Highway Code which you could then point to as backing up something like "careless / inconsiderate driving".

TBF "strict liability" - at least in NL - is only applicable in civil cases e.g. for compensation.  So the UK criminal courts would be forging a rather innovative path if they did ...

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to Mr Anderson | 4 hours ago
1 like

Mr Anderson wrote:

2 1/2 years ago they amended the Highway Code to introduce the concept of "strict liability", where motorists have a greater responsibility for more vulnerable road users. 

You're describing 2 seperate things. 

There is no such thing as strict liability mentioned in the HC. 

There is a pyramid of responsibilities with vunerable road users at the top.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Secret_squirrel | 3 hours ago
0 likes

I didn't read it like that as strict liability was in quotes. I think they meant the concept has been introduced at a very low level and can be built on in future to have actual strict liability.

Avatar
RideByWire | 10 hours ago
2 likes

See comment from Ben Sandy on this FB post from Stafford Borough Police:

> "I witnessed a driver knock a man from his bike last night, the driver then reversed over the bike before speeding off. I waited for an hour and a half on 101, reported it online and called the PCSO numbers I already have and no one has been in touch."

https://www.facebook.com/StaffordPolice/posts/pfbid0mna17UQogTfgdvhDkxYm...

Sounds like a story.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to RideByWire | 8 hours ago
2 likes

Not really.  That was a 999 job.

Latest Comments

 