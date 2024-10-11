"Tell me you're leaving Ineos without telling me that you're leaving Ineos": Tom Pidcock "deselected" by team for Il Lombardia; Cyclists slam “unfair” Cycle to Work scheme; UCI to fine cyclocross riders for littering on course + more on the live blog

As the road cycling season nears its conclusion, cycling fans are about to treated to the cyclocross season, which is about to get underway this weekend in Beringen in Belgium.

And with new season comes new rules, with one particular rule change being particularly eye-catching and possibly even having a big impact. Bringing the rules of throwing waste such as bottles, nutrition packs and other unwanted items closer to road cycling, the UCI has announced that now CX riders will also have to stick to throwing them in “special zones”.

The UCI said: “From now on, riders are no longer allowed to throw away their waste and other materials everywhere. They may only deposit their unnecessary clothing, water bottles and other items in the designated material station or special waste zone.

“This new rule, which was previously implemented in cycling, aims at a cleaner and more sustainable sports climate. In the event of a first violation, the fine can amount to 250 Swiss francs (around €265, or £220). In the case of repeated violations, it can even lead to disqualification.”

A similar rule was implemented in road cycling in 2021, with a “bottlegate” controversy following in immediately after, when AG2R Citroën (now Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) rider Michael Schär taking maybe a bit too much time to adapt to the new regulations and ending up tossing his bottle towards a spectator at a “non-designated” spot… and was subsequently disqualified from the Tour of Flanders.

Schär later shared a lengthy social media post addressed to “Dear UCI”, noting how he was handed a water bottle by a pro at the 1997 Tour de France when he was 11-years-old, and which sparked his dream to become a cyclist.

> Bottlegate: no automatic DQ for riders throwing water bottles as UCI softens littering penalties

He said: “I remember it as it was yesterday. My parents drove my sister and me to the 1997 Tour de France in the Jura. We drove to the parcours and waited there for hours in the middle of the crowds. Finally the publicity caravan arrived and we all catched some treats.

“Later the first police motos arrived and the helicopter was hovering aboth us. Exactly this electrifying athmosphere of the bunch approaching us was for me life changing. I was endlessly impressed by the speed and ease these riders could ride their bikes. I wanted nothing else in my life anymore than becoming a pro cyclist myself. From this moment on I was driven by a dream.

“On top of that impression I received a bottle from a Pro. This little plastic piece made my cycling addiction complete. Back home that bottle was reminding me everyday of what my dream was. I rode my yellow Team Polti bottle everyday in full pride. Everyday.

“Now I am one of these Pros who race through all of the happy spectators. During calm moments of the race I always keep my empty bottle until I see some kids next to the road. Then I throw them gently right where they can catch it safely. Two years ago I gave a bottle to a girl next to the road. Her parents told me the girl wasn’t only happy about this bottle for a day. No, she still talks about this bottle. And maybe one day she becomes a cyclist as well.

“These are moments why I love our sport. Nobody ever can take that away from us. We are the most approachable sport who gives bottles along the way. Simple as that. Simple is Cycling.”