"Tell me you're leaving Ineos without telling me that you're leaving Ineos": Tom Pidcock "deselected" by team for Il Lombardia; Cyclists slam “unfair” Cycle to Work scheme; UCI to fine cyclocross riders for littering on course + more on the live blog

British Cycling Events, a subsidiary of British Cycling, responsible for delivering cycling events in recent years such as the UCI Track Champions League rounds in London and the Tour of Britain Women and Men, has announced a six-year strategic partnership with global sports, events and representation company, IMG, to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the federation’s events portfolio and generate new revenue to reinvest into the sport.
The British cycling calendar has been facing difficulties of late, including cancellation of races and organising issues, and the partnership hopes to improve that going forward, with IMG assisting with production, media rights distribution, commercial partnerships, digital marketing and advisory services for the Tour of Britain events.
In addition, IMG will provide strategic advisory services for British Cycling Events’ wider portfolio and operations.
British Cycling CEO, Jon Dutton, said: “IMG are renowned across the world for being at the cutting edge of sport and entertainment, and this new long-term partnership signals the scale of our ambition to grow the reach of our events and unlock the true potential of our sport.
“We’re on the cusp of an exciting new chapter in British Cycling’s history, with a renewed purpose to bring the joy of cycling to everyone, and we believe that IMG’s world-leading insight and guidance will further accelerate our progress in the years ahead.”
It is hoped that the partnership will help take the organisations’ major events, including the Tour of Britain Men’s and Women’s races, “to the next level” – improving the experience for fans, spectators, athletes, communities and partners alike.
Robbie Henchman, president of global partnerships at IMG, added: “This partnership is a unique opportunity to build upon and deliver a new purpose-led vision for British Cycling.
“The game-changing agreement with Lloyds Bank will help boost access to cycling through innovative events and concepts that have the potential to engage people of all ages in new and meaningful ways.
“Through IMG’s global network and unparalleled expertise, we have the capabilities to help further reinvigorate the sport, attract new fans and drive deeper engagement with its dedicated fan base, enabling British Cycling Events to extend its investment into cycling at all levels.”
Jonathan Day, managing director of British Cycling Events, said: “The successful delivery of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Women and Tour of Britain Men, under significant time pressure, has given us real confidence in our operation and an appetite to take the events to the next level in the coming years.
“With IMG’s expertise in production, distribution, digital and beyond, we’re incredibly excited by the opportunity to take our growing portfolio of world-class events to new and bigger audiences.”
Add new comment
5 comments
That Artificial Insanity video is absolutely genius.
Cummings has been a disaster for INEOS. The sooner they get rid of him the better. He was never a team player when he was a racer; why oh why did they give him a DS role, I'll never know. Pidcock deserves better.
Hadn't seen that from Schär before, difficult to argue with. Why can't bottles be exempted from the littering rules in cyclocross, they are clearly very different from gel wrappers and other rubbish in that they will definitely be picked up and taken home to be treasured as souvenirs or to be reused on the finder's rides. Road riders should definitely be sanctioned if they just toss bottles into ravines and other non-populated areas where they won't be picked up, this just doesn't apply in cyclocross where there will always be people around the course who will pick up and take them away. The UCI really are specialists at creating solutions for non-existent problems, aren't they?
Very strange for bottles as they're not used in the same way in cross races, not usually carried on the bike and only allowed to be handed up in the pits?
They can't even hand bottles out in the pits: they need to be attached to swapped-out bikes.
That said, I guess no one wants bottles being thrown into crowds at cross races. Crowds are 10+ deep a lot of the time. It would be chaos if spectators were allowed to grab bidons from the course.