Campagnolo returns to cycling's WorldTour to support one of the "biggest teams", signing four-year agreement with Team Cofidis

After a one-season hiatus, the storied Italian components brand has signed a four-year agreement to supply Team Cofidis with Campagnolo groupsets and wheels from 2025
by Emily Tillett
Wed, Dec 04, 2024 13:59
Italian component manufacturer Campagnolo is set to return to the WorldTour peloton in 2025 after a one-year absence, equipping the French team Cofidis with its flagship Super Record Wireless groupsets and updated Bora ULTRA WTO wheelsets as part of a four-year partnership.

2025 Cofidis Look 795 Blade RS rear

For the first time in over 70 years, Campagnolo components were absent from the WorldTour peloton this year, marking a significant shift shortly after the launch of the brand’s flagship Super Record Wireless groupset

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale (formerly AG2R Citroën) was the final WorldTour team to use Campagnolo in 2023, but their transition to Shimano marked the end of an era.

However, Campagnolo is making a swift comeback to the WorldTour peloton as the brand has secured a four-year partnership with Team Cofidis, beginning January 1, 2025.

2025 Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset chainring

The brand boasts: "Campagnolo is back on the World Tour, the natural environment of a company that’s driven by a desire to play a leading role in supporting the cycling world’s very best athletes: a commitment that requires significant investment in terms of in-depth research and meticulous testing, experimenting and investing to develop and produce components that push every single performance boundary."

Both the men’s and women’s teams will continue to ride LOOK 795 Blade RS bikes, but they are parting ways with Shimano as their groupset sponsor and Corima as their wheel supplier. Instead, the teams will now use Campagnolo’s flagship Super Record Wireless groupset and the updated Bora ULTRA WTO wheels, introduced earlier this year. The team previously used Michelin tyres, but the Bora wheels are photographed with Vittoria's Corse Pro tyres, marking another potential sponsorship change for the team. 

2025 Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset shifters

Campagnolo describes the Super Record Wireless groupset as offering "fast, accurate gear changing together with powerful, modular braking, essential for dealing with a range of typical race situations". The groupsets will be available in multiple combinations of cassettes, cranksets and crank arm lengths, tailored to each rider's needs. Additionally, riders can further customise their shift settings by using the MyCampy 3.0 app. 

The set-up is completed with Bora ULTRA WTO carbon wheels, available in depths of either 45mm or 60mmand both featuring a 23mm internal rim width. Campagnolo claims this design offers "excellent aerodynamic performance" when paired with 28mm or 30mm tubeless tyres.

For time trials, the team will use the Bora Ultra WTO TT disc wheel at the rear, which weighs a claimed 930g. 

2025 Look 796 Monoblade RS TT bike

This decision came after an extensive testing period, during which Team Cofidis' technicians and mechanics spent considerable time evaluating Campagnolo’s components. This allowed them to identify the ideal configuration for the team’s LOOK bikes, according to the Italians.

With a price tag of £4,500, the Super Record Wireless groupset is the most expensive on the market, while the Bora ULTRA WTO wheels start at £3,300, making this an undeniably expensive set-up.

2025 Cofidis Look 795 Blade RS

www.campagnolo.com

Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

