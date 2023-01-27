"This is why we can't have nice things": Spacer-heavy stem set-up stresses cycling Twitter; Peter Sagan to retire from road cycling at the end of 2023 (+ a look back at Sagan's good, bad and ugly moments); Toilet talk + more on the live blog

You can accuse Peter Sagan of many things, just not being boring...
The good
There's almost too much good to mention in a live blog post...
The wins, all 121 of them, including that imperious first world title, two subsequent, a 50km attack and sprint victory in Roubaix and a Cancellara-besting Flanders. He's almost won it all...
But it's also the antics away from the front of bike races that won Sagan the hearts of the cycling world — THAT Grease recreation, coming to the aid of a "flabbergasted" British cyclo-tourist in Gran Canaria, signing his autobiography for a fan mid-stage, joining Arnold Schwarzenegger in urging commuters to swap cars for bikes, the wheelies and the interviews...
> Peter Sagan: Cycling is "a boring sport" to watch on TV
The bad
After revealing all about his Roubaix win in his autobiography, Sagan was branded an "idiot" by Jelle Wallays for repeatedly bashing the rear wheel of the Belgian’s bike to try to straighten his handlebars. Not one to copy on the group ride...
Then, in 2020 Sagan was quick to take to social media to strenuously deny involvement in a bizarre get-rich-quick Bitcoin article. In the article, Sagan was said to have appeared on a Slovakian TV show and told the audience how the cryptocurrency platform can "make a millionaire out of anyone in 3 to 4 months", accompanied by a crudely edited photo of the three-time world champion and a TV host.
"The truth is that a few minutes after the interview was completed, representatives of the Slovak National Bank called for the interview not to be broadcast, but it was too late", the article stated.
But Sagan was quick to insist he was not involved, saying: "I categorically deny having any involvement, in any form, in what is mentioned in this article. I have never been in contact with any of the persons or companies mentioned and any allegation to the contrary is false."
We'll take your word, Peter. One thing Sagan did apologise for was pinching a podium girl's bottom after finishing second at the Tour of Flanders in 2013...(good to see official race social accounts have moved on too)...
"I never should have done it. I am so sorry and I hope Maya and anyone else I have offended knows how sorry I am and accepts my apology. I promise to act more respectfully in future," the then-23-year-old Sagan said.
The ugly
That 2017 Tour de France disqualification after barging Mark Cavendish into the barriers during a sprint finish is perhaps the biggest professional blot on the copy book.
> Videos: Peter Sagan says he accepts Tour de France disqualification — but disagrees with it
Then in November 2021 there was the fine for breaking Monaco lockdown curfew and injuring a police officer.
What memories will the enigmatic entertainer make in his final season on the road?