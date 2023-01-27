"This is why we can't have nice things": Spacer-heavy stem set-up stresses cycling Twitter; Peter Sagan to retire from road cycling at the end of 2023 (+ a look back at Sagan's good, bad and ugly moments); Toilet talk + more on the live blog

For pure two-wheeled ambitiousness, this perhaps tops even the 7,000-bike capacity underwater cycle garage in Amsterdam we reported on last week... and you won't be surprised to know that this plan for one of the largest car-free inner-city neighbourhoods is also located in the Netherlands.

The new Merwede district in Utrecht, ten minutes from Utrecht Central Station, will have 6,000 homes, roughly 10,000 residents and 21,500 spaces for bikes within its buildings and none at all for cars, reports nrc.

Supermarkets will be on the edge if the city so they can get deliveries, there will be plenty of parcel collection points so vehicles don't have to enter the district and bulky items will be delivered to residents' doors via e-carts. There will be no traffic lights, no motorways or car parking spaces, just paths for cycling and walking.

One of the designers for the project, Marco Broekman, told nrc: "I give a lot of presentations about it, there is always discussion, and there are always people who do not believe in it.

"They say: it's wishful thinking, Utopia, it's not going to work. I need my own car. I have to take my son to football every weekend. Yes, as if that is not also possible with a shared car."

Sceptics have questioned whether the plans will work considering the population density of Merwede, and those involved in the project insist the elderly will be catered for, emergency vehicles will be able to get in and there will be exceptions for those who need cars for work or those with disabilities (these caveats are sounding quite familiar).

What else would we expect from a city that already has the world's largest bicycle parking garage? We'll be following with intrigue...