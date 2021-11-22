Peter Sagan fined for breaking Monaco COVID-19 curfew and injuring police officer

Three -time world champion admits he was drunk when he struggled with police because he thought he would be vaccinated against his will.
Peter Sagan has been fined €5,000 by a court in Monaco after infringing a COVID-19 curfew last April as well as injuring a police officer as he struggled with them, apparently afraid he would be “forced to be vaccinated.”
The 31-year-old admitted that he was drunk when police stopped him and his brother at around 0030 hours on 25 April, reports Monaco-Matin.
(Whether it was 2020 or 2021 is not entirely clear - though this year, he would have been racing at the Tour de Romandie less than 48 hours later).
Sagan, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Fenruary this year, was reported to have “struggled like a mad person” as officers attempted to take him into custody, with one of them sustaining an injury to their hand.
> Peter Sagan tests positive for Covid-19 during Gran Canaria training camp
But his lawyers claimed that he resisted arrest because he was afraid that he would be “forced to be vaccinated.”
Monaco-Matin added that after spending the night in custody, Sagan said he could not remember what had taken place and issued an apology, saying that the incident was due to an excessive consumption of alcohol, which he was not used to.
This weekend, Sagan has been in Argentina for the presentation of the Tour de San Luis, the race at which he will make his debut for Team TotalEnergies in the New Year.
