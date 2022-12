Flippin' clip-in nightmare: Bike fitter's disbelief at client's upside down AND backwards cleats; Fixed-gear epic Festive 500...in one England-crossing ride; 'But cyclists' Christmas special; 2022 in cycling; Mechanical mishap poll + more on the live blog

"Yeah not sure what's going on, having a few problems with my pedals......."

"Hmmmm, yep, that's not meant to go like that............"

Sometimes I don't know quite what to say to a client. These are cleats are upside-down and back-to-front. They worked MUCH better in the correct orientation. Oh, MTB cleats on road shoes too. pic.twitter.com/cUzWG96DVN — scherrit (@scherritk) December 26, 2022

Scherrit went on to point out obviously it's fine to use MTB cleats on road shoes, just so long as you use the pontoon adaptors... oh, and fit them the right way up and around...

Twitter was helpful as ever...

Ozzie pedals? — scherrit (@scherritk) December 27, 2022

Good job they didn’t fit them inside the shoe!! 😂 — James Bikelover (@Mad_1nventor) December 27, 2022

Or maybe this guy was the rider?

> Two backwards cycling world records broken by Aussie

