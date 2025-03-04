Strava users can add links again as social fitness giant apologises for "disruptive" policy

Strava users can once again share links across the app as the social fitness giant has U-turned on its unpopular decision to remove URL links.

It means users can again share URL links on their activities, profile, in clubs and on event pages, with admins of 'Verified Clubs' also able to share links in their club posts.

Strava app icon in iPhone (credit: Focal Foto on Flickr)

Strava had taken the controversial decision, back in October, to stop users sharing links and to delete all old ones to tackle "a wave of harmful spam attacks" that required "certain necessary steps to safeguard the community". The app has now told road.cc its spam detection and prevention systems have since seen "significant improvements" and it is comfortable restoring users' ability to post URLs.

The U-turn comes following frustration from many users, the policy making the app experience worse for those who wanted to share links — whether that be to an event or race page, results list, sportive sign-up, charity fundraiser, club page on social media, personal social media account, YouTube video, or the numerous other things someone may wish to share with their Strava followers.

> Lost your KOM? Strava cracks down on leaderboard "violations" to keep segment competition fair

A spokesperson told us: "We recognise that disabling and removing links last September was disruptive to our community. This was never the intention. The decision was necessary to protect users from a wave of harmful spam attacks that included links to fraudulent and misleading content. To prevent this type of harmful content from being posted on Strava, we moved fast and didn't clearly communicate why. We're sorry for the frustration this caused, and moving forward, we're committed to greater transparency.

"Since then, we've made significant improvements to Strava's spam detection and prevention systems, such as an upgraded machine learning model. This helps us better detect and block suspicious activity—so users can share links in the places that matter most.

"As of today, all users can share and post links in the areas listed above. We'll continue to monitor and reassess to ensure links remain both a valuable and safe tool for community engagement."

> Even if it's on Strava, it might not have happened — some cyclists are paying 'mules' to ride activities for them

Strava deleted old links as part of its October action against spam content and it has been confirmed that those will not be restored, but new links now allowed again from this week. Users had seen URLs automatically removed from posts over a couple of weeks back in the autumn, existing uploads showing a 'This content is not available' message [below], the app subsequently explaining it was all part of its new policy to address a "sustained campaign of inauthentic content posted to the platform".

Strava URL removal message (credit: road.cc)

The decision was met with frustration from many users, especially as it meant links to charity donation pages and external club or event pages could no longer be shared with followers. Deleting all links from existing posts was branded "inappropriate, rash, and incompetent" by one upset user among the many who wrote on Strava's Community Hub expressing how the policy would signal the end of their subscription.

Today apologising, Strava acknowledged the disruption to its users and pledged "greater transparency" in future when deciding on and communicating changes.

In November, Strava also announced changes to its API Agreement that would not allow other platforms to display users' data publicly, meaning cyclists won't be able to use apps like VeloViewer or coaching platforms like Intervals.icu to share their ride or other activity data with anyone else.