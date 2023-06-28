2023 Tour de France bikes — your definitive guide to what the top pro cycling teams are riding this year

Let’s check out the bikes and equipment that the world’s best road cyclists will be riding in the Tour de France.

There are 18 WorldTour men's teams in 2023. All of these will race the Tour de France along with four wildcard teams that have been invited to compete.

Of the WorldTour men's teams, 12 use Shimano groupsets, only one runs Campagnolo and the rest are on SRAM. Perhaps the most unexpected shift (no pun intended) for this season was made by UAE Team Emirates, which dropped Campagnolo as its component sponsor along with other Italian components from its bikes. This might have left quite a few Italians mortified, as the UAE team are now running very Italian Colnago bikes with very much not Italian Shimano groupsets...

In terms of the teams themselves, the men’s WorldTour roster has seen two new teams in 2023: Alpecin-Deceuninck and Arkéa-Samsic. Both Israel-PremierTech and Lotto–Dstny have left the World Tour but they take part in the Tour de France as wildcards alongside TotalEnergies and Uno-X.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the bikes...

AG2R Citroën Team

The French team that have now been around for over three decades are sticking to BMC bikes, with the bright blue and red painted Teammachine, Timemachine Road and Timemachine TT in their quiver.

We also spotted a new BMC bike being used by team members at the Criterium du Dauphine, and it's likely to see more action in the Tour de France.

We can also spot something that has become a rarity in the WorldTour: Campagnolo groupsets and wheels.

Yes, AG2R Citroen is the only WorldTour team that is running a Campag groupset in 2023. It'll be interesting to see if all of the riders are on the brand-new version of Super Record.

The team bikes also feature Italian-quality components, with Pirelli tyres and Fizik saddles.

Alpecin-Deceuninck were only promoted to the WorldTour level this year, which might come as a surprise given riders like Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen are in its line-up.

The bikes have not changed from the Pro Team level, as the Belgian team continues to ride Canyon. The weapon of choice is the Canyon Aeroad CFR; although Van Der Poel has been riding an updated Aeroad all year. Pic © Zac Williams-SWpix.com

Spec-wise, the team run Shimano’s Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and wheels. The tyres are Vittoria – usually the new Vittoria Corsa Pro – and the team sit on Selle Italia saddles.

Arkéa–Samsic

French team Arkéa-Samsic have welcomed Bianchi as their bike sponsor to replace Canyon, having the Oltre RC, Specialissima and Aquilla TT at their disposal.

The bikes come with Shimano groupsets and wheels, except for TTs where the wheels are Vision. The team uses Continental tyres and Selle Italia saddles.

Astana Qazaqstan

Mark Cavendish's Kazakh team is continuing with Wilier Triestina bikes: the Zero SLR and Filante SLR models, equipped with Shimano groupsets and Corima wheels...

...although they've also used wheels from HED, which isn't a sponsor, this year. Those huge blue logos are hardly subtle.

For time trials, the team swaps onto the Wilier Turbine. The fresh “chrome-painted graphite” paintwork of the Wilier frames has impressed art lovers and bike enthusiasts alike.

Bahrain Victorious

Bahrain Victorious are using the same trusted Merida bikes as last year, with the Reacto, Scultura and Warp TT models forming the line-up.

Shimano Dura-Ace remains the groupset, the wheels are Vision, the saddles Prologo and finishing kit is handled by FSA.

Bora-Hansgrohe

Even though they’ve been a World team since 2017, it was only last year we saw Bora-Hansgrohe win their first Grand Tour when Jai Hindley smashed the Giro d’Italia and became the first Aussie to win the Giro.

The German team rides Specialized bikes, the US brand being a key sponsor. Specialized supplies it all: the Tarmac SL7 for the road, Shiv TT for the time trials, Roval wheels and Specialized tyres. Groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, and the saddles and the finishing kit come from both Specialized and Shimano subsidiary PRO.

Cofidis



Cofidis has switched things up by replacing De Rosa bikes with framesets from the French brand Look. The team has been riding the Look 795 Blade RS road bike all year although it was only officially released on 21st June.

Cofidis has moved from Campagnolo to Shimano this year, which means they had an opportunity to introduce yet another French brand, Corima, as the wheel sponsor. The tyres on those wheels are from Michelin.

EF Education-Easypost

The American team, well known for their bold kit designs, sticks to the same bunch of sponsors as before: Cannondale bikes with Shimano groups, Vision wheels and Prologo saddles.

The riders are on the Cannondale SuperSix Evo (above) which was updated earlier this year.

They also have the SystemSix aero road bike which, launched back in 2018, must surely be the next Cannondale bike to get a refresh.

Groupama-FDJ

The French team entering its 28th season is continuing its long-lasting partnership with Lapierre bikes, which come equipped with Shimano groupsets and wheels.

In terms of models, the Xelius and Aircode framesets are the go-to options.

Ineos Grenadiers

Another team with very few changes: Ineos Grenadiers continues to ride the Pinarello Dogma F and the refreshed Bolide TT.

The groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and the wheels are usually from Shimano too – although the team has been known to dip into the Lightweight and Princeton ranges in its search for those famous marginal gains.

The tyres are Continental, the saddles Fizik and the finishing kit is from Pinarello's MOST brand.

Intermarché–Circus–Wanty

The Belgian team continues to ride Cube bikes equipped with Shimano groupsets, Newmen wheels and Prologo saddles.

Riders can choose either the superlight Cube Litening Air C:68X or the Litening C:68X Aero for lower drag. The Aerium C:68 TT is there for time trials.

Israel - Premier Tech

UCI ProTeam Israel Premier Tech rides bikes from Factor, usually the Ostro VAM (above). However, we know that Factor is releasing a new bike on 10th July 2023, the first Tour de France rest day, which suggests it’s a road race model that’ll play a part in this year’s race. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.

Israel Premier Tech use wheels from Factor’s Black Inc brand fitted with Maxxis tyres.

Although the riders use FSA chainsets, the shifters and derailleurs are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2.

Jayco Alula

Team BikeExchange-Jayco has had a slight name change to Jayco AluIa but the team’s bikes stay the same with riders on Giant’s Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL (above) and Trinity TT.

Wheels are from Giant's Cadex brand and Shimano is the main equipment partner.

Jumbo-Visma

Jumbo-Visma won the Tour de France last year with Jonas Vingegaard and the team roster for this year's race includes huge names like Wout Van Aert and Christophe Laporte, as well as the defending champion.

Cervelo is still the bike supplier to both the men's and women's teams, although the S5 (above), R5 and P5 models are now equipped with SRAM groupsets instead of Shimano. Vingegaard used a 1x (single chainring) setup for some stages of the Criterium du Dauphine. It'll be interesting to see if he takes the same approach in the Tour.

Wheels are new too, with the teams riding on Reserve hoops.

Lidl-Trek

Trek-Segafredo has just changed its name to Lidl-Trek. At the time of writing, it remains to be seen whether the riders will be racing immediately on bikes with updated livery.

The Trek Madone and Emonda road bikes are the usual weapons of choice, with the Speed Concept for time trials.

SRAM supplies the groupsets while Trek's Bontrager brand provides pretty much everything else.

Lotto–Dstny

Lotto–Dstny use bikes from Ridley, usually the lightweight Helium or the aero Noah. However, we spotted a prototype being ridden by Maxim Van Gils in the Criterium du Dauphine, and it doesn’t look like any bike from the existing range.

We don’t have a name or a launch date yet but it looks like Ridley is combining light weight with aero features – which has been a big trend in the road bike market over the past few years.

Lotto–Dstny uses Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets, DT Swiss wheels and Vittoria tyres.

Movistar Team

Movistar continues to ride Canyon bikes – the lightweight Ultimate (above) and the aero-optimised Aeroad (below).

The team uses SRAM Red eTap groupsets, Zipp wheels and Fizik saddles.

Soudal Quick-Step

After yet another name change (the eighth, if you’re counting), Soudal Quick-Step races the 2023 season with trusty Specialized bikes and Roval wheels, saddles, tyres and finishing kit. Groupsets are still from Shimano.

Team DSM

Scott returns to provide the DSM men's and women's teams with bikes, the Foil RC being the popular choice for most stages.

The groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, the wheels are Shimano and wrapped on them are Vittoria tyres. Scott’s subsidiary Syncros is providing all of the finishing kit, including the saddles.

TotalEnergies

Although it’s a UCI ProTeam rather than a WorldTeam, TotalEnergies boasts riders of the calibre of Edvard Boasson Hagen and Peter Sagan on the Tour de France start list.

The team is sponsored by Specialized so uses Tarmac SL7 road bikes and Royal wheels.

This is yet another team that uses Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets.

UAE Team Emirates

The UAE Team Emirates riders have used the Colnago V4RS road bike this year after Tadej Pogačar raced on the prototype version in 2022.

It's all change regarding the groupset, UAE Team Emirates switching from Campagnolo to Shimano.

Pirelli tyres have been swapped to Continental, and the wheels are now Enve.

UNO-X Pro Cycling Team

Uno-X has changed little for 2023. Norway's Dare continues to be the bike and finishing kit sponsor – a brand that's little known in the UK. The bikes come equipped with Shimano groupsets and DT Swiss wheels.

What's your favourite bike in this year's Tour de France? Let us know in the comments...