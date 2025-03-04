Continental releases Grand Prix TR tyre that "blends value with tubeless-ready performance", priced at £54.95 each

Continental has launched the Grand Prix TR, a new mid-tier tubeless-ready road bike tyre designed to balance performance and affordability. The new tyre features trickle-down technology from the premium GP 5000 range and is designed as a more accessible "tyre for every ride". The Grand Prix TR is available in widths from 25mm to 32mm and is priced at £54.95 (€61.95) per tyre, with a clincher version also available in select sizes.

2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyre (credit: Continental)

The Grand Prix TR, not to be confused with the Grand Prix 5000S TR, is a new all-round tyre which according to Continental is designed for training, commuting and long-distance rides, with the brand aiming to make "tubeless-ready technology accessible to a wider audience."

Positioned below the GP 5000 but above the Grand Prix, Grand Sport Race, and Ultra Sport tyres, the new Grand Prix TR offers a mid-tier option in Continental’s lineup.

Although we're not entirely sure that a £54.95 tyre is everyone's idea of cheap and cheerful, it is a fair bit less than the premium GP 5000 S TR which currently tops our road bike tyres buyer's guide. This will set you back £84.95 at RRP, though it can often be found discounted or bundled in a pair for a fair bit less.

2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyre (credit: Continental)

Like the Grand Prix 5000 and many of Continental's other tyres, the Grand Prix TR features the brand’s BlackChili compound, which Continental claims provides 30% more grip, 26% less rolling resistance, and 5% greater durability.

As well as this, a new four-ply construction has been introduced, designed to offer a balance of low weight with strong puncture protection.

The Grand Prix TR is a 700C tyre that comes in four widths: 25mm (with a claimed weight of 310g), 28mm and 30mm and 32mm. They're available in black or with transparent sidewalls, and the price is £54.95 in all widths and colour combinations.

For comparison, Continental's Grand Prix 5000S TR tyre has a claimed weight of 250g, while the Grand Prix 5000 AS TR weighs a claimed 300g, both in 25mm widths. This new tyre is likely looking to take the fight to Vittoria's Corsa N:EXT tyre, which appears to be a popular choice especially on stock builds.

2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyretal (credit: Continental)

In addition to the tubeless-ready version, a clincher version will also be available in select sizes.

For full details, visit the Continental website.