Continental releases Grand Prix TR tyre that "blends value with tubeless-ready performance", priced at £54.95 each

The Grand Prix TR brings trickle-down technology from the premium GP 5000, offering all-round performance for a little less money
by Emily Tillett
Tue, Mar 04, 2025 12:41
1

Continental has launched the Grand Prix TR, a new mid-tier tubeless-ready road bike tyre designed to balance performance and affordability. The new tyre features trickle-down technology from the premium GP 5000 range and is designed as a more accessible "tyre for every ride". The Grand Prix TR is available in widths from 25mm to 32mm and is priced at £54.95 (€61.95) per tyre, with a clincher version also available in select sizes.

2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyre2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyre (credit: Continental)

The Grand Prix TR, not to be confused with the Grand Prix 5000S TR, is a new all-round tyre which according to Continental is designed for training, commuting and long-distance rides, with the brand aiming to make "tubeless-ready technology accessible to a wider audience."

Positioned below the GP 5000 but above the Grand Prix, Grand Sport Race, and Ultra Sport tyres, the new Grand Prix TR offers a mid-tier option in Continental’s lineup.

Although we're not entirely sure that a £54.95 tyre is everyone's idea of cheap and cheerful, it is a fair bit less than the premium GP 5000 S TR which currently tops our road bike tyres buyer's guide. This will set you back £84.95 at RRP, though it can often be found discounted or bundled in a pair for a fair bit less. 

2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyre2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyre (credit: Continental)

Like the Grand Prix 5000 and many of Continental's other tyres, the Grand Prix TR features the brand’s BlackChili compound, which Continental claims provides 30% more grip, 26% less rolling resistance, and 5% greater durability.

As well as this, a new four-ply construction has been introduced, designed to offer a balance of low weight with strong puncture protection.

The Grand Prix TR is a 700C tyre that comes in four widths: 25mm (with a claimed weight of 310g), 28mm and 30mm and 32mm. They're available in black or with transparent sidewalls, and the price is £54.95 in all widths and colour combinations.

For comparison, Continental's Grand Prix 5000S TR tyre has a claimed weight of 250g, while the Grand Prix 5000 AS TR weighs a claimed 300g, both in 25mm widths. This new tyre is likely looking to take the fight to Vittoria's Corsa N:EXT tyre, which appears to be a popular choice especially on stock builds.

2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyretal2025 Continental Grand Prix TR tyretal (credit: Continental)

In addition to the tubeless-ready version, a clincher version will also be available in select sizes.

For full details, visit the Continental website

Emily Tillett

Emily is our track and road racing specialist, having represented Great Britain at the World and European Track Championships. With a National Title up her sleeve, Emily has just completed her Master’s in Sports Psychology at Loughborough University where she raced for Elite Development Team, Loughborough Lightning.

Emily is our go-to for all things training and when not riding or racing bikes, you can find her online shopping or booking flights…the rest of the office is now considering painting their nails to see if that’s the secret to going fast…

Avatar
SimoninSpalding | 4 hours ago
I have Cors N:ext on my summer bike, mainly because they do a 24mm, 25 is REALLY tight on rear brake clearance. I am not impressed with how the rubber has crazed, and air still leaks through the treadwear marker on one of them even with loads of sealant. I would consider these except for the lack of a suitable size.

