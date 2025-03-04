A freshly minted selection of top-rated cycling products from Wattbike, Lezyne, Gorewear, Giant + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links on this page

It's been a stunning start to March in the UK so far, but not so much in February when we were out in all weathers getting the last of our winter kit reviews in. And lots of it impressed, with a total of 10 products scooping road.cc Recommends awards

Here's a quick list with links to all 10 full reviews, and we've picked out half a dozen of them to talk a bit more about why they bagged Recommends awards further down the page:

Wattbike Proton

2024 Wattbike Proton - 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Wattbike's most affordable trainer is described as a versatile and very high performing smart bike that is ideal for use in a household with riders of various shapes and sizes.

The app is also fantastic, with loads of pre-loaded workouts, and of course you can use your app of choice too. The ride experience is smooth and stable, and it's not very noisy at all. It's super simple to set up, so you can be riding minutes after taking delivery if you decide to invest.

Lezyne Saddle Ai Alert 250 Rear Light

Lezyne Saddle Ai Alert 250 Rear Light (credit: road.cc)

A lot of you read this review... perhaps it's the curiosity with the 'AI' features, or perhaps it's just because this is simply an excellent rear light.

Lezyne's Saddle Ai alert is not only compact and extremely bright, but the brake-sensing tech is genuinely useful and it works well. The light and bracket are made from "beautifully CNC machined aluminium and the light is a joy to use", says our reviewer.

Giant Explore E+ Pro 1 GTS

2024 Giant Explore E - 2 (credit: Oli Pendrey)

Described as "a beauty to ride", Giant's Explore E+ Pro 1 GTS is solid and stable whatever the terrain, and the motor system is super powerful and punchy to get you up the steepest inclines. The battery range is excellent, giving you hours of assisted riding before needing to recharge, and there's loads of other clever tech including the crystal clear display and integrated lighting.

Lost Summers and Half-Forgotten Afternoons: A Mint Sauce collection by Jo Burt

2025 Lost Summers and Half-Forgotten Afternoons - A Mint Sauce collection by Jo Burt - pages 17.jpg (credit: road.cc)

For full disclosure, VecchioJo does of course pen the odd column and the famous 'Don't Buy Me This' Christmas gift guide for road.cc, but we ensured this new book about his famous Mint Sauce cartoon strip went to a freelance contributor to avoid any bias... and thankfully for Jo the score couldn't have been any better anyway, getting a perfect 10!

"What Burt has achieved with this collection, and with this body of work, is a celebration of the simplicity of a bike ride, and a refusal of the at times macho spirit of cycling – as well as a thing of real beauty", says Laura Laker.

Coros Pace Pro GPS Sport Watch

2024 Coros Pace 3 breadcrumb 3.jpeg (credit: road.cc)

This multisport watch has a clear and bright AMOLED screen, excellent maps and a very reliable heart rate monitor, according to our reviewer. You can also expect long battery life and lots of data to crunch, plus it's very easy to set up and use. The Pace Pro is a more than worthy Garmin competitor, and maybe better at some things than its rival smart watch brands.

Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Daytripper Pack

2024 Oxford Aqua Evo Adventure Seat Pack.jpg (credit: road.cc)

This waterproof front pack has plenty of internal pockets and straps to arrange it how you need to, and it holds its shape whatever the weather. It's tough and rugged, made with a 400D ripstop main fabric which is thick and super durable. The webbing loops are firmly stitched and the bungie attachment points are solidly welded, and there's a nice secure spot for adding a front light.

Get this if you want a bar bag that will be suitable for everything from the commute to multi-day bikepacking adventures.

