Peter Sagan strenuously denies involvement in bizarre get-rich-quick Bitcoin article

Peter Sagan took to Twitter last night to strenuously deny his involvement in an article claiming he is associated with a company called 'Bitcoin Revolution'. In the article, Sagan is said to have appeared on a Slovakian TV show and told the audience how the cryptocurrency platform can "make a millionaire out of anyone in 3 to 4 months", accompanied by a crudely edited photo of the three-time world champion and a TV host.

The web page that the article appears on is styled like a tabloid newspaper website, and says that Sagan went on TV show to tell the audience how they too can benefit from cryptocurrency trading using the 'Bitcoin Revolution' platform: "The truth is that a few minutes after the interview was completed, representatives of the Slovak National Bank called for the interview not to be broadcast, but it was too late", the article states. ​

They say that Sagan urged everyone in Slovakia to "get involved and not miss this wonderful opportunity before the banks forbid it for good"​, and even features an 'exclusive interview' with the 30-year-old in which he expands further. The article also falsely captions a photo of Bill Gates and Richard Branson saying: "Bill Gates and Richard Branson discuss Bitcoin Revolution at CES 2019."

At the bottom of the article is pasted-in comments singing the praises of Bitcoin Revolution that are made to look like Facebook comments, and a link (please don't click it) urging readers to secure their place on the platform with only limited vacancies remaining.

Kategoricky popieram akúkoľvek účasť, v akejkoľvek forme na tom, čo je uvedené v tomto článku. Nikdy som nebol v kontakte so žiadnou z uvedených osôb alebo spoločností a všetky tvrdenia o opaku sú klamstvá. https://t.co/3togFYhKZ8 — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) February 18, 2020

Posting statements in both Slovakian and English, Sagan said on his Twitter page: "​I categorically deny having any involvement, in any form, in what is mentioned in this article. I have never been in contact with any of the persons or companies mentioned and any allegation to the contrary is false."

Similar articles have appeared in English over the last few months, with TV duo Ant and Dec targeted and also the BBC show Dragon's Den. We're unsure how and why the articles remain online and why the creators haven't yet been subjected to some extremely heavy lawsuits; but we're as confident as the fake Peter Sagan is about cryptocurrency trading when we say the real Peter Sagan certainly isn't involved in this scam...