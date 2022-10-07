Is there any rubber left? The impossibly worn tyre that earned bike shop visitor a standing ovation from mechanics... after he only came in "for a tube"; Cyclist gets threatening phone call after collision; Remco watches West Ham + more on the live blog

Cheers to hirsute and the people on Twitter who tagged us in this one...

Staffordshire Police declined to take action against this driver. The owner of the company then contacted the victim by telephone and threatened him. @StaffsPolice should reopen this case. Source: MonkeyShred YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/oIHZzpzGXW — The Department of Parks & Recreation 🦌 (@ldnparks) October 6, 2022

At least it seems Staffordshire Police have finally taken note (after much social media poking)...

The RPU have not dealt with this - we are now in contact with the rider about this — Staffs Police Roads Policing Unit (@RoadPolicing) October 7, 2022

Which at least addresses this...(kind of)...although maybe the RPU could have a word with their non-traffic colleagues...

Another clip from the YouTube video, describing the police response. pic.twitter.com/IE35jlpChP — The Department of Parks & Recreation 🦌 (@ldnparks) October 6, 2022

Perhaps the most unique part of this tale is the phone call from an unidentified man after the rider shared the clip on Instagram and someone tagged the company, in which he threatened the cyclist and suggested he go on a driving awareness course.

During the phone call, which is fully explained in the longer video below, the cyclist believes: "This guy clearly thought I was some young kid who needs to be taught a lesson. He constantly interrupted me, paid no attention to what I said, constantly made this loud sniffing noise down the phone and generally just seemed pretty annoyed — probing into my own driving history and trying to give life advice."

Then came the threat that "someone very close to him [the caller]" who is "ex-forces, serving police and had a serious cycling accident" is "not happy"... "so unhappy in fact, and I quote, 'just do a bit of digging, mate, because I'm not saying this threatening [ly], you're making a rod for your own back [...] you're putting a mark on yourself'."

Charming. Let's hope Staffordshire Police get to the bottom of this...