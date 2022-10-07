Is there any rubber left? The impossibly worn tyre that earned bike shop visitor a standing ovation from mechanics... after he only came in "for a tube"; Cyclist gets threatening phone call after collision; Remco watches West Ham + more on the live blog
It's nearly the weekend and we've got one final live blog to bring you this week. Dan Alexander will be on duty for the morning with editor Jack and others possibly getting involved this afternoon...
Andrew Spittlehouse has "a 1983 Raleigh on its original tyres and tubes. Takes a few decades to get the rubber in perfect condition." I'm going to be having nightmares about a steep descent in the wet tonight...
brooksby reckons it's like "the tyre you'd expect to see on a 1960s shopper that you found at the back of your grandparents' shed, behind a woodpile..."
No arguments there...
11:21
Staff Bikes: Liam’s HOT PINK Kinesis 4S Disc Winter Bike
Cyclist knocked off bike by left hook van driver later receives threatening phone call
Cheers to hirsute and the people on Twitter who tagged us in this one...
Staffordshire Police declined to take action against this driver. The owner of the company then contacted the victim by telephone and threatened him. @StaffsPolice should reopen this case. Source: MonkeyShred YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/oIHZzpzGXW
Perhaps the most unique part of this tale is the phone call from an unidentified man after the rider shared the clip on Instagram and someone tagged the company, in which he threatened the cyclist and suggested he go on a driving awareness course.
During the phone call, which is fully explained in the longer video below, the cyclist believes: "This guy clearly thought I was some young kid who needs to be taught a lesson. He constantly interrupted me, paid no attention to what I said, constantly made this loud sniffing noise down the phone and generally just seemed pretty annoyed — probing into my own driving history and trying to give life advice."
Then came the threat that "someone very close to him [the caller]" who is "ex-forces, serving police and had a serious cycling accident" is "not happy"... "so unhappy in fact, and I quote, 'just do a bit of digging, mate, because I'm not saying this threatening [ly], you're making a rod for your own back [...] you're putting a mark on yourself'."
Charming. Let's hope Staffordshire Police get to the bottom of this...
09:40
Vincenzo Nibali's last dance gets exclusive Wilier 0 SLR
Come tomorrow evening, Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde will no longer be professional bike racers, with the evergreen pair bowing out from pro racing at Il Lombardia.
The Remco Evenepoel 'God Tour' is well underway. Having been greeted at the airport by hundreds of fans, and then by thousands in Brussels, last night the world champ took the homecoming to his football club — Anderlecht.
The Belgian side lost their clash with West Ham in the Europa Conference League (a 1.Pro race, for anyone who couldn't care less about football) as Remco took the applause of the crowd, no doubt some very confused cockneys watching on.
Evenepoel was in Anderlecht's academy as a boy before hopping over the border to PSV Eindhoven, ultimately switching to cycling as a teenager. A pretty good decision, we'd say...
08:34
Derbyshire Police arrest Ferrari driver seen speeding at "more than 180mph"
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
It is in connection with a video which emerged on social media of a Ferrari reaching speeds of more than 180mph on the A61 northbound near Dronfield.
The man, who is from South Yorkshire, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
We would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed a Ferrari in the area between around 3.15pm and 3.45pm on Sunday 2 October and may have dashcam footage which could help with our investigation.
08:27
If the standard UK road safety approach was applied to food safety in the hospitality trade
Here's an interesting hypothetical...
If the standard UK road safety approach was applied to food safety in the hospitality trade, instead of addressing danger at source - what advice would you give? It’s on you not to be poisoned - what would you choose?
"Sorry, ma'am, if you're allergic to peanuts you should have been wearing your yellow hi-vis nut allergy tabard... could you please move over to the side of the restaurant so other diners can get past"
And the police won't bother prosecuting if you just had an upset tummy but didn't actually vomit.
Is there any rubber left? The impossibly worn tyre that earned bike shop visitor a standing ovation from mechanics... after he only came in "for a tube"
As I sit at my desk this Friday morning I can look a couple of metres to my left and see the front tyre of my beloved roadie, flat as a pancake from a slow puncture. It's the second this month which, even by my very stingy standards of getting every last mile out, probably warrants some fresh rubber...
I say 'my very stingy standards'. I'm not sure I can ever claim that title again having now seen this...
Everyone's favourite mechanical nightmare Insta page, Trench Tales, is back with another absolute belter. We'd love to know how many miles it takes to remove every last dot of rubber from a tyre, leaving nothing but a finger hole...
Fantastically, the owner visited their shop just "for a tube". Superb. Writing on Insta, Trench Tales explained: "Trench tyre. Previously holding on by a thread but now it's mercifully dead. Rider came in just 'for a new tube', and earned himself a standing ovation from the staff."
Is it dead? I reckon there's a couple more miles in that one...
PS. Go give Trench Tales a follow and a like, truly one of our favourite social accounts, documenting perfectly the level of nonsense working in a bike shop brings you on a daily basis.
