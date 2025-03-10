Is Tadej Pogačar’s Paris-Roubaix debut off? Hell of the North “too dangerous” for world champion as UAE Team Emirates boss warns “a bad crash could jeopardise the Tour de France”; Was Strade Bianche Pogi’s most impressive win ever? + more on the live blog

Normally, when Tadej Pogačar crosses a finish line, arms raised, the only thing bedraggled about his appearance is that unruly, almost certainly trademarked, tuft of hair carefully poking out from his helmet.
In Siena on Saturday, that calm, relaxed exterior was nowhere to be found. His pristine white rainbow skinsuit torn and muddied, blood dripping from his shoulder, elbow, knees, and hands: this was a very different kind of Pogačar victory.
This time, there were no 100km or 80km breakaways and solo exploits, no otherworldly, blistering attacks, or calm, hour-long processions as chaos ensues behind. Pogačar’s record-equalling third Strade Bianche win was built on something else entirely – resilience and dogged determination. And plenty of fight.
That shocking high-speed crash, the result of either a far too relaxed demeanour or an effort to put a renewed and revitalised Tom Pidcock under pressure on a descent – prompting the Slovenian to jokingly admit his bike handling is “shit” compared to the double Olympic champion.
The turbo-charged comeback – we’ll leave the silly ‘should Pidcock have waited’ debate to others – which unfortunately ended Connor Swift’s day at the front, and seemed to take place in the blink of an eye.
The brilliant wave to the team car after making his way around that corner safely the second time around. And that final, slow-burn attack which snapped the elastic and dispatched Pidcock, sealing another victorious ride into Siena.
So, with all that in mind – was the 2025 Strade Bianche Pogačar’s greatest performance ever?
Pogačar won this race:
[image or embed]
— Francesca 🌈 (@fraboxthislap.sedici.me) March 8, 2025 at 3:40 PM
“Pogačar often makes it look easy, today was harder,” the Inner Ring blog posted on Saturday. “Reminded of Philippe Brunel (now retired as L’Equipe’s lead cycling writer) who defined a champion as not only someone who wins big, but also someone who can overcome a situation in which they were disadvantaged and triumph from it.”
Meanwhile, the Cycling Podcast’s Daniel Friebe brilliantly summed it all up: “In a gallery of masterpieces so numerous they now seem routine, mass-produced, this one took its place among a handful that have forced us to redefine him yet again.
“The crash. The ripped jersey. The attack on Colle Pinzuto. All hanging in the museum – not just his but cycling‘s.”
But what about you? Where do you think Saturday stands in the ever-growing list of era-defining rides by the world champion?
It's entirely subjective and I can't find any statistics to back it up, but my impression over (far too) many years of watching Paris Roubaix is that it's not really any more dangerous in terms of injuries than most other races. There may be more tumbles but they are usually at lower speeds on the cobbles, the narrowness of the sectors means riders often fall onto the verge rather than hard surfaces and the fact that the race very quickly goes into single file eliminates the bunch pileups that so often lead to broken collarbones and wrists. Yesterday proved that incidents can happen anywhere, after haring around terrifying high-speed descents on gravel Pogacar came off on what looked like a fairly innocuous bend on tarmac. I'd say he's at just as much risk of suffering a Tour-ending injury in the other classics that he's definitely going to ride as he would do at PR. As I said, a purely subjective impression, does anyone know of any statistics that prove or disprove that PR causes more serious injuries than other races?