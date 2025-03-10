Is Tadej Pogačar’s Paris-Roubaix debut off? Hell of the North “too dangerous” for world champion as UAE Team Emirates boss warns “a bad crash could jeopardise the Tour de France”; Was Strade Bianche Pogi’s most impressive win ever? + more on the live blog

A year after announcing her retirement from cycling, Dame Laura Kenny has been appointed as the new president of Commonwealth Games England (CGE), the association tasked with supporting and managing the participation of Team England at the Commonwealth Games.

Following a singularly eminent career in road and track cycling, with six Olympic medals to her name and the title of the most successful British female athlete at the Olympic Games in history, Laura Kenny follows in the footsteps of Dame Kelly Holmes and Dame Denise Lewis to head the organisation. Aged 32, she also becomes the youngest person to be selected for the role.

The decision comes with 500 days to go to the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, which will host a scaled-down version of the quadrennial event after the Australian state of Victoria — previously supposed to host the Games — backed down, citing rising costs, amid growing concerns about the Commonwealth Games’ future.

Laura Kenny (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

CGE said that Kenny will be a “key ambassador” in the build-up to the next Games, while its chair John Steele added that the seven-time world champion across various disciplines will “play a crucial role in helping us protect the future” of the Commonwealth movement.

Kenny said: “I love the unique feel of the event and I'm thrilled to work with and support England's athletes as their prepare for Glasgow and future Commonwealth Youth Games too.

“I have devoted my life to cycling and while that sport will always be my passion, it is great to have the opportunity to pass on some of my experience to athletes from a wider range of sports.”

She also addressed the clouds of doubt surrounding the event’s future, saying: “There is a worry. You have to worry and be a bit concerned.

“I'm just hoping that all the research they are putting into how to make it better and what they can do to attract hosts will actually work. I hope that everything they put in will validate that it is still a key event.”

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, she said: “I feel so grateful to Glasgow for putting their hands up and saying they will have it.

“It’s gutting for some sports because it is a slimmed-down version. Initially when there was no host, I was a bit nervous and I was a bit worried that it might not be a thing any more.

“The Commonwealth Games are now looking into the structure of it, how they can improve it, how they can make it more accessible, make it bigger and better so that hosts step forward.

“I really hope it goes was well as it went when Glasgow had it before (in 2014) and then they can see it is still viable and a really good sporting event that everyone loves.”