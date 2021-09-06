Can it be real? Mechanic shares double cleat horror set up; Wheelie-popping kid outshines Tour of Britain peloton; Dan Martin announces retirement; Sir Chris Hoy leads charity ride; Local paper positivity; Pro bike-handling skills + more on the live blog

Where to start? Is it real? If so, how long has this poor guy been riding like this? How has nobody said anything? Was he clipping in the SPD or three-bolt? Or was he wedging the pedal between the two?

Some will say it has to be fake...if the guy 'toe cleat man' was riding with knew about cleats, and also used them, surely he could have helped, or at least avoided the ignominy or a trip to the bike shop? But then again, we've seen more than our fair share of disastrous home mechanics and maintenance over the years.

Here's the story, as told by Trench Tales on Instagram: "Two guys roll up - the second looking really awkward on his bike. First guy says 'can you help my buddy out here? He's tired of pedalling on his tip-toes, and is wondering if there's a better way you can mount his cleats!'

"I say 'alright, let me see your shoes', at which point he takes them off and hands them to me. I must have stared for two minutes straight - not uttering a word - fully expecting cosmic black holes to open up on the bottoms of those kicks."

Unsurprisingly, the picture has got a lot of attention online...replying to a message saying the photo must be framed for future generations' benefit, the mechanic added: "Following my involuntary moment of silence, I think I dropped to me knees, in tears - while clutching those stinky shoes to my chest - and whimpered 'Thank you, Bike Gods. Thank you so much.'"

NotBenLopes wrote: "The wear on the cleats seals it for me. He’s been like this for a minute..."

Bike Cycles Wilmington was just pleased the profession is likely to be around for the foreseeable: "That, that right there...That gives me hope that bicycle shops will continue to be around. It is spectacular."

The photo made it to Twitter too...