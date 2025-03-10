New Komoot users now must buy £4.99 monthly subscription to send routes to cycling computers

Route-planning app Komoot has changed the way users are able to send routes to external devices, such as cycling computers, with new users to be required to have an active Komoot Premium subscription (currently £4.99 per month in the UK) in order to sync their routes to devices.

Previously, syncing required users to purchase or unlock specific Komoot map products — such as single regions, region bundles or the World Pack — but the functionality is to now require a subscription instead.

2024 Komoot Garmin - 1 (credit: komoot)

Reassuringly for those who have already purchased map products, existing accounts that purchased or unlocked Komoot maps before the end of February 2025 will continue to be able to plot and send their routes to external devices as they had before.

For new users however, the process will now require an active subscription, rather than a one-off payment to unlock a region. The premium subscription costs £4.99 per month here in the UK or is £59.99 billed annually, whereas single regions and region bundles previously cost £3.99 and £8.99 respectively (or £29.99 for the whole world).

Voice navigation, offline maps and map updates are other features previously available to users who had purchased an applicable region, features which will now be covered by the premium subscription too.

2023 Komoot Garmin send to device (credit: komoot)

Ultimately, it means new users would have to pay £59.99 per year for the functionality which previously would have been covered by a one-off payment of £29.99 for the World Pack of all maps.

However, in the shorter term, one month of subscribing to plan a multi-day tour covering multiple regions would now be cheaper, at just £4.99 versus the previous cost of multiple regions or a region bundle, so the financial impact isn't quite so black and white.

Users who've already purchased regions and maps will see their planning and syncing unchanged, Komoot communicating news of the update in a statement shared last week:

At Komoot, we're always working to improve our product so explorers like you can make the most of your outdoor adventures.

Previously, syncing Komoot routes to external devices was available to all users who had purchased or unlocked specific Komoot maps products, like single regions, region bundles or the World Pack. This is still the case for all existing accounts that have purchased or unlocked Komoot maps before the end of February 2025; After this, all accounts that had not purchased or unlocked a maps product will require an active Komoot Premium subscription to enjoy this functionality. With a Komoot Premium subscription, you gain the ultimate flexibility to tailor your experience, for example with your own customised route Collections, your favourite sport-specific maps, or now, sending your Komoot routes instantly to your GPS devices via Profile Connect or Live Sync.

The Komoot premium subscription also offers users 3D maps, sport-specific mapping, multi-day routes, in-built weather information, personal collections, and live tracking.