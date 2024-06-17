“This is how you challenge motonormativity”: Cyclists applaud mayor’s *chef’s kiss* response in shutting down “very silly” road tax question; Gordon Ramsay’s Cycling Nightmares: Recipe for a never-ending bike helmet debate? + more on the live blog

How to challenge motonormativity — and stop the spread of misinformation with facts and humour at the same time? Well you’ve got me hook, line and sinker there!

Honestly, what better way to start your week than watching a politician who knows their stuff (I know, that should be the bare minimum right?) and has the time for, erm, pardon my French but, absolutely no bulls***?

Well, thankfully, Quebec City’s mayor Bruno Marchand has checked all those boxes and in doing so, completely shut down the false narrative that cyclists do not pay road tax and thus don’t deserve as much right to the roads as motorists do — a parallel that we have seen play over time and time again here in the UK as well.

this is absolutely glorious - mayor of quebec city slaps down a very silly question from a journalist about taxing cyclists pic.twitter.com/NoIKdVaBQ9 — Eachann Gillies (@f0rmat) June 15, 2024

Only a few months ago, a petition on the UK Government and Parliament website demanding that cyclists “display registration, pay road tax and have insurance” came to a sorry end, amassing a grand total of 353 signatures during its 180-day lifespan. That's less than two per day... or, as someone in the road.cc office suggested, probably about one signature for every similar petition on the government website at any one time…

But back to Quebec, and cyclists are going gaga over this clip of a journalist asking mayor Marchand about the council’s plans for a “voluntary tax for cyclists in the summer” and a “mandatory tax for cyclists in the winter”, pointing out, with an air of smug arrogance that would end up being quite short-lived, that it costs 6 per cent of the total snow removal budget to remove the snow from the bike paths, and “the contribution of cyclists is, in fact, zero, or close enough”.

Marchand interjects, asking: “And what is the contribution of the motorists… for snow removal?”, to which the interviewer says: “That’s not actually my question…”

He replies: “No no no no… I am told that it’s unfair because cyclists don’t pay for snow removal on the bike paths in winter and motorists, how do they pay for snow removal?”

The interviews says: “With the municipal taxes you collect Mr Mayor…”

“So cyclists don’t pay municipal taxes?” retorts Marchand. “It’s interesting, because I remember I looked at all the city regulations and I don’t remember reading ‘Cyclists are exempt from paying municipal taxes when they receive their tax account’.

“I don’t remember seeing that, but maybe Mr Patrick Paquette saw a line I didn’t see… No, but I don’t know! Because I could assume he looked meticulously at every line of regulation and said: ‘I see the flaw, cyclists in Quebec city, especially during the winter, don’t pay municipal taxes!’

“‘So when they get their tax account, they go to the bank and say, ‘Look I don’t need to pay taxes!’ I don’t remember seeing that.”

“Now my point is to say, and you understand very well through proof of contradiction, cyclists and motorists pay for snow removal. Pedestrians pay for snow removal. How? With their taxes to the council.”

This is definitely worth watching. The kind of fearless push-back to the “we should tax cyclists” false narrative (spoiler: we do tax people on bikes, even through they actually save us public money) that we need a lot more of. https://t.co/nDEtTJvPjv — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) June 15, 2024

Can we get a round of applause for Mr Marchand, everyone?!

This is a brilliant example of how to challenge motonormitiviy @ianwalker — Biking the Borderlands (@borderlandsbike) June 15, 2024

This is hilarious, especially when the questioner tries to brush off the argument comparing cyclists to drivers. — Patrick OByrne (@PatrickJSOByrne) June 15, 2024

And let's not forget, how this false narrative can even prove to be dangerous, and even life-threatening for many...

The truck driver who almost killed me the other day let me know that I have no “right” to be on roads because I don’t pay for them. That was his response to almost ending me. — Tamara Krawchenko 🇺🇦 (@T_Krawchenko) June 16, 2024

Nevertheless, this goes down as another own goal for everyone arguing the same here in the UK, where road tax was abolished in 1937, with current drivers only paying Vehicle Excise Duty (VED), depending on the vehicle's carbon dioxide emissions, with owners of low-emission vehicles (Band A) such as electric vehicles paying nothing.

And finally, this exchange adds Marchand to the line of eloquent, intelligent and simply brilliant Canadian mayors, alongside another Québécois legend, Montreal’s mayor Valérie Plante, who has led the charge in developing a fantastic cycling network in her city and even called on other politicians to “do the right thing” in a CNN interview last year, as well as Toronto’s Olivia Chow, who is a passionate cyclist (she doesn’t even have a driving licence!) and arrived “like a true queen” to her swearing ceremony on a bike leading hundreds of other cyclists rallying behind her.

Only if we could get some of them over here…