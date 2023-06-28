Pothole crisis worsened by heavy vehicles... but make cyclists pay road tax, concludes GB News journalist; Philippa York responds to Lance Armstrong trans comments; Alex Dowsett battles the club 10 (+ state of TT scene discussion) + more on the live blog

A pretty glitzy 10 at the Lee Valley VeloPark, mind. No car park sign-on or grass verge starts here...
Haven't been able to track down the results, but arguably the more interesting thing is the discussion it has prompted on event entries and participant numbers. Reporting that he was one of 80+ entries, Dowsett said he was "blown away" by the event's popularity.
"TTs up and down the country seem to be struggling for attendance so really awesome to see this so busy," he added.
The event was apparently sold out in under a minute, a different world to many club TTs...
"We at Andover Wheelers are really struggling with our club TTs we had six for our last event," one person replied to Dowsett's post.
Steven Pink: "At Poole Wheelers we get >40 every week. The keys seems to be making it open and inclusive, easy to follow and consistent (and recognising road bike results severally helps). We have several club league tables too. Including scratch league in separate divisions and a handicap league."
Lizzy Archer: "Good to hear there are more popular ones. We get 40 for the flatter courses in Milton Keynes for the Monday night 10s. A few less when it's the more 'sporting' courses but still decent numbers."
James Pugh: "Latton TT in Wiltshire is going strong on a Thursday night. Regularly 40-50 riders."