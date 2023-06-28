Pothole crisis worsened by heavy vehicles... but make cyclists pay road tax, concludes GB News journalist; Philippa York responds to Lance Armstrong trans comments; Alex Dowsett battles the club 10 (+ state of TT scene discussion) + more on the live blog

Let's kick off the live blog with some thoughts from GB News presenter Martin Daubney, whose Twitter bio proudly points out he was a "MEP [member of European Parliament] who voted the UK out of the EU" and works for "Britain's most-loved news brand"... I'll give you a second to work through that...

Daubney started off by sharing analysis by the University of Leeds, reported in the press, which suggested the average electric car puts 2.24 times more stress on roads than a similar petrol vehicle — and 1.95 more than a diesel, concluding that larger electric vehicles can cause up to 2.32 times more damage to roads.

Britain's pothole crisis made worse by electric cars - they weigh more & can cause X2 damage. It’s time to slap a pothole tax on bloated EVs - which currently pay zero road tax https://t.co/YTLWcG2i7Z — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) June 27, 2023

One replier called it an "excellent point"... adding, "I only use bicycles and a 125cc motorcycle that weighs 136kg, often two-up. Yet most people need 1200kg+ cars to move around alone. Let's quadruple council tax for anyone needing more than 500kg of vehicle per person, that's very lenient still."

Say the line, Martin, say the line...

I think cyclists should pay road tax TBF, and be insured — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) June 27, 2023

Our intrepid engager's response?

That's not called thinking, Martin. It's opining, cluelessly. Cyclists pay council tax just like drivers do, but they don't pay VED because there's no emissions. Most are also insured and as risks are low so are the premiums. — NetherSchot 🇪🇺 (@NetherSchot) June 27, 2023

And a few more for luck...

Media law trainer David Banks asked: "Is that the best you can do? I was batting away idiots like you when I was writing about biking 30 years ago and road tax was ancient history back then. You must be truly desperate for attention to dig up that old myth."