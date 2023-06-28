Support road.cc

Pothole crisis worsened by heavy vehicles... but make cyclists pay road tax, concludes GB News journalist; Philippa York responds to Lance Armstrong trans comments; Alex Dowsett battles the club 10 (+ state of TT scene discussion) + more on the live blog

By the end of the day we'll be closer to the weekend than the start, not just any weekend either... a Tour de France weekend! Dan Alexander will be taking you through Wednesday on the live blog...
Wed, Jun 28, 2023 09:17
Pothole crisis worsened by heavy vehicles... but make cyclists pay road tax, concludes GB News journalist; Philippa York responds to Lance Armstrong trans comments; Alex Dowsett battles the club 10 (+ state of TT scene discussion) + more on the live blogPotholes in Carnwath (via Cycle Law Scotland)
07:56
Pothole crisis "made worse" by heavy vehicles... so make cyclists pay road tax, concludes GB News journalist

Let's kick off the live blog with some thoughts from GB News presenter Martin Daubney, whose Twitter bio proudly points out he was a "MEP [member of European Parliament] who voted the UK out of the EU" and works for "Britain's most-loved news brand"... I'll give you a second to work through that...

Daubney started off by sharing analysis by the University of Leeds, reported in the press, which suggested the average electric car puts 2.24 times more stress on roads than a similar petrol vehicle — and 1.95 more than a diesel, concluding that larger electric vehicles can cause up to 2.32 times more damage to roads.

One replier called it an "excellent point"... adding, "I only use bicycles and a 125cc motorcycle that weighs 136kg, often two-up. Yet most people need 1200kg+ cars to move around alone. Let's quadruple council tax for anyone needing more than 500kg of vehicle per person, that's very lenient still." 

Say the line, Martin, say the line...

Our intrepid engager's response? 

And a few more for luck...

Media law trainer David Banks asked: "Is that the best you can do? I was batting away idiots like you when I was writing about biking 30 years ago and road tax was ancient history back then. You must be truly desperate for attention to dig up that old myth."

12:12
Le Tour de Drum & Bass
10:10
Mountain rescue attends Peak District incident as cyclist taken to hospital from beauty spot
Derwent Reservoir (CC BY 2.5/wikimedia commons)

A mountain rescue call was called after a holidaying cyclist fell near Derwent Reservoir on Monday afternoon at an inaccessible Peak District location. The Edale Mountain Resuce team assisted the rider to an ambulance where they were taken to hospital, The Star reports.

The team later released a statement saying: "A mid afternoon call from our duty controller to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service saw the team heading up the Derwent Valley towards Howden Dam, for our third callout in 24 hours. A group of friends holidaying in the Peak District had decided to take a bike ride around the Upper Derwent Reservoirs when one of them took a fall on loose gravel sustaining a possible shoulder dislocation or even fracture.

> "Complex rope rescue" after cyclist crashes from bridge into river

"As our first team members were arriving on scene, the ambulance crew were treating the casualty for their injuries. Once treated they were placed on the ambulance stretcher and into the ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment."

09:57
"Urgent need to rebalance transport funding": Cycling UK reacts to Climate Change Committee report
oxon travel cycle lane picture 2 - via twitter.PNG

The Climate Change Committee, a government watchdog, has warned that the UK has lost its leadership on climate issues, citing government backing for new oil and coal, airport expansion and slow progress on heat pumps as evidence of the "worryingly slow" action.

The CCC report also warned that "continued delays in policy development and implementation" meant reaching emissions targets was "increasingly challenging".

Commenting on the report, Cycling UK's chief executive Sarah Mitchell said it shows there is an "urgent need to rebalance transport funding and stop relying on technological solutions to address tomorrow's problems".

"To meet net-zero the government needs to tackle its addiction to building roads, reverse the cuts to cycling and walking and invest in helping people drive less and cycle more," she said.

09:24
Professional cycling being a totally normal sport... example #3,958

"Yeah, so in our sport we have a team changing their kit for the biggest event of the year to promote an Israeli walking trail... how's the transfer window going?"

09:05
Philippa York responds to Lance Armstrong trans comments

You might have seen Monday's live blog...

> Lance Armstrong says he is "all too familiar" with being cancelled and is "uniquely positioned to have these conversations" as he enters trans athletes row

Armstrong couldn't help but nibble on a tweet pointing out a certain irony in "Lance Armstrong lecturing people about sports fairness", whatever you think, the no longer seven-time Tour winner responding: "I'm actually not lecturing anyone rather bringing all sides to the table and inviting rational and open dialogue. And I might add, having a conversation that almost nobody dares touch".

In reply to the reply, Armstrong wrote: "Philippa, allow me to make a few things clear. 1. I will never 'debate' you on this. I have a personal connection here which, if you took the time to listen, you would have heard. I support you.

"2. If you think I do anything these days to 'aid my image' you're grossly mistaken. I live the life that i want to lead and am cool w/ that. The only ones i want to impress are my family and loved ones. Spoiler alert — I'm winning this one.

"3. I'd encourage you (and others) to listen to the entire body of work. My goal was to speak to ALL sides of the dynamic and let folks decide for themselves. I am proud of the series and grateful to the folks who gave of their time."

08:41
08:22
Alex Dowsett battles the club 10 (+ state of UK TT scene discussion)
 

A pretty glitzy 10 at the Lee Valley VeloPark, mind. No car park sign-on or grass verge starts here...

Haven't been able to track down the results, but arguably the more interesting thing is the discussion it has prompted on event entries and participant numbers. Reporting that he was one of 80+ entries, Dowsett said he was "blown away" by the event's popularity.

"TTs up and down the country seem to be struggling for attendance so really awesome to see this so busy," he added.

Alex Dowsett Lee Valley 10 (Strava)

The event was apparently sold out in under a minute, a different world to many club TTs...

"We at Andover Wheelers are really struggling with our club TTs we had six for our last event," one person replied to Dowsett's post.

Steven Pink: "At Poole Wheelers we get >40 every week. The keys seems to be making it open and inclusive, easy to follow and consistent (and recognising road bike results severally helps). We have several club league tables too. Including scratch league in separate divisions and a handicap league."

Lizzy Archer: "Good to hear there are more popular ones. We get 40 for the flatter courses in Milton Keynes for the Monday night 10s. A few less when it's the more 'sporting' courses but still decent numbers."

James Pugh: "Latton TT in Wiltshire is going strong on a Thursday night. Regularly 40-50 riders."

Dan Alexander

