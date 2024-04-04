“Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel slams Paris-Roubaix organiser’s decision to add hairpin ‘chicane’ at Arenberg Forest entrance; More monstrous 20% climbs (and pro cyclists walking); Trams and bikes, Dutch-style; Rog rides on + more on the live blog

In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy: Boy, that escalated quickly.

What started out earlier this week as a somewhat ambitious request by the pro riders’ union, the CPA, to Paris-Roubaix’s organisers to help slow the speed of the peloton, and therefore increase the safety of its members, as they enter the iconic, and terrifying, Forest of Arenberg on Sunday, quickly and surprisingly came to fruition yesterday afternoon, as ASO confirmed that it will modify the approach to the Arenberg by adding a motor racing-style “chicane” just before the sector.

> It's confirmed: F1-style chicane to show up at Paris-Roubaix to "limit the risk of crashes on the cobbles"

For those unfamiliar with the Trouée d’Arenberg, the 2.3km stretch of jagged, unruly cobbles – even by the misshapen standards of the Hell of the North – forms one of the pivotal moments in the men’s Paris-Roubaix (it’s yet to be featured in the women’s version, despite the protests of the sport’s leading riders), and is marked both by the crash-filled chaos contained within the forest, and the fight for position that precedes it, with the bunch barrelling towards its gloomy entrance at speeds of over 60kph.

It’s that pre-Arenberg ‘sprint’, and the dangers of it, that prompted the CPA to request a change to the usual arrow-straight run-in. The Paris-Roubaix organisers then presented the union with a choice between continuing to ride straight into the Arenberg or choose one of three re-routes just before the sector.

The CPA then said anything was preferable to the traditional high-speed approach, so this is what – as captured by Italian journalist Stefano Rizzato yesterday – the ASO came up with:

Yep, that’s no F1-style ‘chicane’.

Instead, by the looks of things, the riders will still race down the arrow-straight approach at speed, before taking a tight right-hand turn, seemingly just around 50 metres before the Forest, into what can best be described as a bottleneck, before almost immediately taking a U-turn, then another 90-degree right hander into the forest.

Needless to say, the last-minute route change has divided opinion.

Is this a joke? 🤔 https://t.co/WkkUe2YC5U — Mathieu Van der Poel (@mathieuvdpoel) April 3, 2024

“Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel, last year’s Roubaix winner and the red hot favourite for Sunday, asked on Twitter (though ironically, ‘cross star and bike handler extraordinaire Van der Poel is probably one of the riders best suited to those incredibly tight turns).

Visma-Lease a Bike’s Dylan van Baarle, on the other hand, appears to be in favour of the updated approach (or maybe’s just seeking some divine intervention):

“May as well put a 50m walking transition zone like triathlon before Arenberg to slow them down,” former British champion and Eurosport commentator Brian Smith tweeted.

“Most will be walking round this dogleg. It’s not a chicane in my book. A dead turn in any race is asking for trouble.”

“Let's all be honest... Paris - Roubaix ain’t a safe race!” Smith continued. “Everyone knows this... Everyone knows the drill. Leave it as it is, or delete the race. Fans love it.”

Meanwhile, former American pro and history’s most eyebrow-raising Vuelta winner, Chris Horner added: “Personally, I’d rather crash on some holy cobbles than wrapped up in brutal fencing and/or pavement a few feet shy of the promised land.

“I think a lot of riders will end their day thinking, ‘well, I almost made it to the Arenberg’…”

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

However, others weren’t as scathing of the change.

“Lots of sarcastic comments about a chicane also not being safe but if there’s a sharp corner people slow down and generally falling on asphalt at 35 km/h is a decent amount safer than falling on cobbles at 50 km/h,” wrote cyclocrosser-turned-commentator Jens Dekker. “A small improvement is also an improvement.”

CPA president Adam Hansen also claimed that the ‘chicane’ will not only make the race safer, but also increase the action once the riders hit the Arenberg cobbles.

“Riders reached, and we acted on their behalf. Now, with a slower entrance to Arenberg, riders won’t hit it with speed and momentum. It’s going to make this sector even harder than before,” he said.

What do you think? Will ASO’s new pre-Arenberg bottleneck system lead to safer and better racing on one of cycling’s holiest roads? Or will we instead simply witness carnage on the tarmac instead of the cobbles?