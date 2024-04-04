“Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel slams Paris-Roubaix organiser’s decision to add hairpin ‘chicane’ at Arenberg Forest entrance; More monstrous 20% climbs (and pro cyclists walking); Trams and bikes, Dutch-style; Rog rides on + more on the live blog

In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy: Boy, that escalated quickly.
What started out earlier this week as a somewhat ambitious request by the pro riders’ union, the CPA, to Paris-Roubaix’s organisers to help slow the speed of the peloton, and therefore increase the safety of its members, as they enter the iconic, and terrifying, Forest of Arenberg on Sunday, quickly and surprisingly came to fruition yesterday afternoon, as ASO confirmed that it will modify the approach to the Arenberg by adding a motor racing-style “chicane” just before the sector.
> It's confirmed: F1-style chicane to show up at Paris-Roubaix to "limit the risk of crashes on the cobbles"
For those unfamiliar with the Trouée d’Arenberg, the 2.3km stretch of jagged, unruly cobbles – even by the misshapen standards of the Hell of the North – forms one of the pivotal moments in the men’s Paris-Roubaix (it’s yet to be featured in the women’s version, despite the protests of the sport’s leading riders), and is marked both by the crash-filled chaos contained within the forest, and the fight for position that precedes it, with the bunch barrelling towards its gloomy entrance at speeds of over 60kph.
It’s that pre-Arenberg ‘sprint’, and the dangers of it, that prompted the CPA to request a change to the usual arrow-straight run-in. The Paris-Roubaix organisers then presented the union with a choice between continuing to ride straight into the Arenberg or choose one of three re-routes just before the sector.
The CPA then said anything was preferable to the traditional high-speed approach, so this is what – as captured by Italian journalist Stefano Rizzato yesterday – the ASO came up with:
Yep, that’s no F1-style ‘chicane’.
Instead, by the looks of things, the riders will still race down the arrow-straight approach at speed, before taking a tight right-hand turn, seemingly just around 50 metres before the Forest, into what can best be described as a bottleneck, before almost immediately taking a U-turn, then another 90-degree right hander into the forest.
Needless to say, the last-minute route change has divided opinion.
“Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel, last year’s Roubaix winner and the red hot favourite for Sunday, asked on Twitter (though ironically, ‘cross star and bike handler extraordinaire Van der Poel is probably one of the riders best suited to those incredibly tight turns).
Visma-Lease a Bike’s Dylan van Baarle, on the other hand, appears to be in favour of the updated approach (or maybe’s just seeking some divine intervention):
“May as well put a 50m walking transition zone like triathlon before Arenberg to slow them down,” former British champion and Eurosport commentator Brian Smith tweeted.
“Most will be walking round this dogleg. It’s not a chicane in my book. A dead turn in any race is asking for trouble.”
“Let's all be honest... Paris - Roubaix ain’t a safe race!” Smith continued. “Everyone knows this... Everyone knows the drill. Leave it as it is, or delete the race. Fans love it.”
Meanwhile, former American pro and history’s most eyebrow-raising Vuelta winner, Chris Horner added: “Personally, I’d rather crash on some holy cobbles than wrapped up in brutal fencing and/or pavement a few feet shy of the promised land.
“I think a lot of riders will end their day thinking, ‘well, I almost made it to the Arenberg’…”
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
However, others weren’t as scathing of the change.
“Lots of sarcastic comments about a chicane also not being safe but if there’s a sharp corner people slow down and generally falling on asphalt at 35 km/h is a decent amount safer than falling on cobbles at 50 km/h,” wrote cyclocrosser-turned-commentator Jens Dekker. “A small improvement is also an improvement.”
CPA president Adam Hansen also claimed that the ‘chicane’ will not only make the race safer, but also increase the action once the riders hit the Arenberg cobbles.
“Riders reached, and we acted on their behalf. Now, with a slower entrance to Arenberg, riders won’t hit it with speed and momentum. It’s going to make this sector even harder than before,” he said.
What do you think? Will ASO’s new pre-Arenberg bottleneck system lead to safer and better racing on one of cycling’s holiest roads? Or will we instead simply witness carnage on the tarmac instead of the cobbles?
cycling gonna cycling, changing the rules a few days prior to the event, was there a vote with all riders to make this change which got 50+% ? or did a few complain and it was changed, not like the route in to the forest hasn't been known for... years. Its going to be madness fighting to be first in to that right turn and if you're 20+ place going in to it maybe just get in to the team car at the end of the forest as you're going to be out of the race
It was put to each team by their nominated CPA representative, so yeah, all riders should have been involved. As I recall, all teams were in favour except a couple which didn't care.
I'm scheduled to be riding into the Arenberg trench on Saturday morning so I'll let you all know next week what the chicane feels like! Although I'll be doing it at approx half pro speed.
But with hundreds of people (and a lot with questionable bike handling skills) trying to squeeze through it :-0
You'll be fine. Momentum is your friend. Secret is keep the gear high and the power high, then you just need to avoid people taking it slowly.
That's not really going to help with the new chicane though.
Thanks guys, I'm sure I'll be fine. Will update from hospital next week to confirm.
What an extraordinary decision for the entrance to the Arenberg. I assumed it was going to be a sort of flick-flack left-right chicane which might take off 15-20 km/h from the entry speed, instead it's going to be a come to a dead stop and queue up. One accepts that punctures and crashes are all part of Roubaix but anyone who has the misfortune to puncture within 10 km of the Arenberg on Sunday may as well get off and go home. Hopefully three days of thinking might come up with a better alternative; as Brendan Behan used to say, Jesus judge what could be worse.
That's no chicane.....
I'm no racer but to my feeble mind won't this now just add even more panic & determination to get to the "chicane" first? I mean, imagine the time you'll lose by being toward the back of the pack entering it given the inevitable squeeze & carnage. If he gets there first, VdP will out of the Arenberg before some of them make it through (perhaps a slight exaggeration, but the point stands).
Then again, it might encourage some longer range action, or not...
Probably not an exaggeration, the KoM for the Arenberg is 2:46, with 175 riders (minus wastage) queuing up to get through the turnstile one could easily see the back markers taking virtually that time to get through.
This wasn't the favoured option. the number one option was to detour by the mining museum roads first, but that wasn't possible this year. Maybe next year that's what we'll see. A more "natural" set of turns would give a better flow than the almost dead stop this chicane will create.
Maybe it's time for road.cc's April Fool to become reality: have a line 5km out and from there to the Arenberg it's a 40km/h speed limit, any riders breaking it subject to a suitable stop and go penalty. They've all got Garmins or equivalent and the technology exists for that to be available to third parties (as we see on the TV when sometimes we get to see power figures), why not? The order they go into the Arenberg could then be jostled for 5km out on tarmac. Might sound daft but a lot less daft than what they have come up with.
When I first read the story I was convinced it was an April fools story.
Watching some of the unguarded street furniture surprising riders in recent races compared with the entrance to Arenberg which they all know and expect. I know which seem safer to me.
If the riders don't like it, they should organise a protest, and all dismount and walk their bikes through it.