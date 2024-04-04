Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel slams Paris-Roubaix organiser’s decision to add hairpin ‘chicane’ at Arenberg Forest entrance; More monstrous 20% climbs (and pro cyclists walking); Trams and bikes, Dutch-style; Rog rides on + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday and Ryan Mallon’s back in the live blog hotseat to keep you updated with all the latest cycling news and views
Thu, Apr 04, 2024 09:58
18

SUMMARY

“Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel slams Paris-Roubaix organiser’s decision to add hairpin ‘chicane’ at Arenberg Forest entrance; More monstrous 20% climbs (and pro cyclists walking); Trams and bikes, Dutch-style; Rog rides on + more on the live blogParis-Roubaix Arenberg Forest 'chicane' (Stefano Rizzato)
15:10
Tour of the Basque Country neutralisation
Neutralised peloton set to ride to finish, as breakaway left to contest stage after Tour of the Basque Country crash

After a period of confusion, as the likes of Jonas Vingegaard were treated and taken to hospital in the wake of this afternoon’s horror crash, the Tour of the Basque Country’s organisers, rather strangely, announced that the breakaway alone would be left to contest the finish and the stage win, after one ambulance was made available to follow the riders.

On the other hand, the peloton behind has been permitted to roll into the finish, with the GC times frozen and effectively neutralised.

Meanwhile, in promising news, UAE Team Emirates’ Jay Vine – who looked seriously hurt – was reported by Eurosport Spain to be conscious and talking in the ambulance.

Primož Roglič was also seen sitting in his Bora-Hansgrohe team car, hopefully indicating that the Slovenian doesn’t appear to be too badly injured.

14:39
Horror crash at the Tour of the Basque Country, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Primož Roglič, and others involved, race neutralised

After a few stages marred by crashes, disaster has struck at the Tour of the Basque Country, after a horror crash on a corner with around 30km to go has brought down several riders, including Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard, and Remco Evenepoel.

Roglič and Evenepoel both appear injured, with the Belgian champion, who slid off the road at speed, seen holding his bloodied arm.

Tour de France winner Vingegaard, meanwhile, looks seriously hurt, and was seen on the television pictures barely moving as he was being treated. The Dane was then moved onto a stretcher, where he is receiving oxygen.

Another UAE Team Emirates rider also looked in a bad way, having crashed into a concrete drainage ditch, but was seen moving a few minutes ago.

The peloton slowed down following the crash, with Tao Geoghegan Hart asking the organisers for information, before a neutralisation was called, due to the number of ambulances required to treat the fallen riders.

It’s these kind of moments in cycling, a sport we all love, that make us sick to our stomachs, so you’ll forgive me for not including any images from the race.

We wish everybody involved the best.

13:54
Credit: Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead Council
Council says there is “clearly wide support” for continuing PSPO banning cycling in pedestrianised areas

Another day, another update from the land of the cycling PSPO (that is, basically every English town or city), where Windsor and Maidenhead council have extended their ban on riding bikes in pedestrianised areas for another three years.

Introduced in April 2021, the Public Space Protection Order permits community wardens (always reliable with their interpretation of the rules) and police officers to tell cyclists to stop and dismount in the pedestrianised areas of Peascod Street, Windsor, and High Street, Maidenhead, the BBC reports.

> Cyclists to be banned from cycling through Windsor and Maidenhead high streets

Like elsewhere in the UK where such PSPOs are in force, cyclists can be fined £100 for failing to comply (the same punishment meted out to dog owners who let their pet foul in public).

However, following feedback from local cycling groups, the council has requested a follow-up consultation on whether to limit the PSPO so it only operates between 10am and 5pm.

Council leader Simon Werne thanked residents for their feedback and said there was “clearly wide support for continuing” the orders.

“While these measures do give wardens the ability to issue fines, their focus is allowing wardens to have meaningful conversations with the minority of people who break the rules to encourage voluntary compliance and changes in behaviour,” he said.

13:19
Ever fancied riding your bike dressed like a BBC Test Card? Well, Paris-Roubaix and Santini have just the cycling jersey for you…

Apparently inspired by the boards of the Roubaix velodrome, our own VecchioJo reckons it looks like a front room floor made from upcycled velodrome planks (though he says he quite likes it, so there’s a glimpse of what Jo’s house must look like).

I for one can’t wait for next year’s ‘Arenberg Chicane’ jersey…

08:08
Paris-Roubaix Arenberg chicane (Stefano Rizzato)
“Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel slams Paris-Roubaix organiser’s decision to add hairpin ‘chicane’ at Arenberg Forest entrance – but will it make cycling’s most notorious cobbled road safer?

In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy: Boy, that escalated quickly.

What started out earlier this week as a somewhat ambitious request by the pro riders’ union, the CPA, to Paris-Roubaix’s organisers to help slow the speed of the peloton, and therefore increase the safety of its members, as they enter the iconic, and terrifying, Forest of Arenberg on Sunday, quickly and surprisingly came to fruition yesterday afternoon, as ASO confirmed that it will modify the approach to the Arenberg by adding a motor racing-style “chicane” just before the sector.

arenberg cobbles6

> It's confirmed: F1-style chicane to show up at Paris-Roubaix to "limit the risk of crashes on the cobbles"

For those unfamiliar with the Trouée d’Arenberg, the 2.3km stretch of jagged, unruly cobbles – even by the misshapen standards of the Hell of the North – forms one of the pivotal moments in the men’s Paris-Roubaix (it’s yet to be featured in the women’s version, despite the protests of the sport’s leading riders), and is marked both by the crash-filled chaos contained within the forest, and the fight for position that precedes it, with the bunch barrelling towards its gloomy entrance at speeds of over 60kph.

It’s that pre-Arenberg ‘sprint’, and the dangers of it, that prompted the CPA to request a change to the usual arrow-straight run-in. The Paris-Roubaix organisers then presented the union with a choice between continuing to ride straight into the Arenberg or choose one of three re-routes just before the sector.

The CPA then said anything was preferable to the traditional high-speed approach, so this is what – as captured by Italian journalist Stefano Rizzato yesterday – the ASO came up with:

Yep, that’s no F1-style ‘chicane’.

Instead, by the looks of things, the riders will still race down the arrow-straight approach at speed, before taking a tight right-hand turn, seemingly just around 50 metres before the Forest, into what can best be described as a bottleneck, before almost immediately taking a U-turn, then another 90-degree right hander into the forest.

 Needless to say, the last-minute route change has divided opinion.

“Is this a joke?” Mathieu van der Poel, last year’s Roubaix winner and the red hot favourite for Sunday, asked on Twitter (though ironically, ‘cross star and bike handler extraordinaire Van der Poel is probably one of the riders best suited to those incredibly tight turns).

Visma-Lease a Bike’s Dylan van Baarle, on the other hand, appears to be in favour of the updated approach (or maybe’s just seeking some divine intervention):

“May as well put a 50m walking transition zone like triathlon before Arenberg to slow them down,” former British champion and Eurosport commentator Brian Smith tweeted.

“Most will be walking round this dogleg. It’s not a chicane in my book. A dead turn in any race is asking for trouble.”

“Let's all be honest... Paris - Roubaix ain’t a safe race!” Smith continued. “Everyone knows this... Everyone knows the drill. Leave it as it is, or delete the race. Fans love it.”

Meanwhile, former American pro and history’s most eyebrow-raising Vuelta winner, Chris Horner added: “Personally, I’d rather crash on some holy cobbles than wrapped up in brutal fencing and/or pavement a few feet shy of the promised land.

“I think a lot of riders will end their day thinking, ‘well, I almost made it to the Arenberg’…”

Mathieu van der Poel exits the Arenberg Forest, 2023 Paris-Roubaix (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

However, others weren’t as scathing of the change.

“Lots of sarcastic comments about a chicane also not being safe but if there’s a sharp corner people slow down and generally falling on asphalt at 35 km/h is a decent amount safer than falling on cobbles at 50 km/h,” wrote cyclocrosser-turned-commentator Jens Dekker. “A small improvement is also an improvement.”

Paris-Roubaix Arenberg Forest 'chicane' (Stefano Rizzato)

CPA president Adam Hansen also claimed that the ‘chicane’ will not only make the race safer, but also increase the action once the riders hit the Arenberg cobbles.

“Riders reached, and we acted on their behalf. Now, with a slower entrance to Arenberg, riders won’t hit it with speed and momentum. It’s going to make this sector even harder than before,” he said.

What do you think? Will ASO’s new pre-Arenberg bottleneck system lead to safer and better racing on one of cycling’s holiest roads? Or will we instead simply witness carnage on the tarmac instead of the cobbles?

12:20
Is a muddy Paris-Roubaix on the horizon?

Arenberg this, and Arenberg that – but maybe we should be paying more attention to some of the other sectors this weekend at Paris-Roubaix, including this brutally muddy corner between Haveluy and Wallers, the stretch of cobbles immediately preceding the infamous forest:

Local newspaper reports in France have also noted that the pavé in general at the moment is “damp, muddy, and dangerous” after a winter punctuated by persistent flooding, with more rain expected to fall tomorrow and Sunday.

The especially damp nature of the Paris-Roubaix cobbles this spring was verified to us by Canyon-Sram’s wunderkind Zoe Bäckstedt – who knows a thing or two about handling her bike in tricky conditions – on this week’s episode of the road.cc Podcast (which should be coming your way very soon).

“We’ve done a couple of recons and it’s been quite wet on the cobbles,” the British star said.

“And when I say quite wet, I mean puddles everywhere, to the point where you couldn’t even see where the cobbles were anymore, so you’re just riding and hoping you don’t fall off.”

Is only the second properly muddy Paris-Roubaix in two decades on the cards?

11:56
Lennard Kämna update: German rider in “stable condition” and “awake and responsive” after motorist turned across lane and struck him during training ride

Bora-Hansgrohe have issued an update this lunchtime on the condition of their German Tour de France stage winner Lennard Kämna, who was struck by a motorist while training in Tenerife yesterday.

Bora say Kämna suffered “numerous” injuries in the collision, which according to the team occurred when the driver of an oncoming vehicle turned left into the cyclist’s lane and hit him. The 27-year-old was riding as part of a Bora training group, accompanied by team coaches, at the time of the crash, though no other riders or coaches were involved.

The German squad also revealed that Kämna is currently in “stable condition” in hospital, and is “awake, responsive, and able to communicate”.

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe)

“He is receiving very good care in the hospital on Tenerife and will be monitored in the intensive care unit over the next few days. Members of his family and the team are with him,” the team said in a statement.

Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk added: “We are relieved that Lennard’s condition has stabilized after this serious accident and that he is doing well under the circumstances.

“The whole team feels for him, and we all wish him a speedy recovery. From the team side, we will continue to do everything necessary to ensure that he makes a full recovery from this accident. That’s all that matters now, anything else can wait.”

09:30
“I’ll take a couple of turns and some guys sliding out on pavement any day”: Matteo Jorgenson voices support for Arenberg approach change

Mathieu van der Poel may not be too fussed about the Paris-Roubaix organiser’s decision to add a few super tight turns directly at the entrance to the Forest of Arenberg, but one of his main rivals of the spring, Visma-Lease a Bike’s Matteo Jorgenson, has this morning come out strongly in support of the route modification.

In a bid to underline the need for increased safety measures on the Arenberg, the 24-year-old American, a Paris-Nice and Dwars door Vlaanderen winner already after a breakthrough start to 2024, posted a (distressing) photo of a bloodied and battered Mitch Docker, who infamously crashed headfirst on the forest’s cobbles in 2016, fracturing an eye socket, cutting his tongue in half, cutting his lip in half, and breaking six teeth.

“Is this what fans want to see?” Jorgenson asked. “Riders completely covered in blood after sliding face-first at 50mph/80kph on sharp rocks in a forest?

“I’ll take a couple of turns and some guys sliding out on pavement any day…”

11:27
Ouch! Ineos Grenadiers’ Carlos Rodríguez shows off his “war wounds” before starting Tour of the Basque Country stage

I know all the focus at the minute is on the inherent dangers of Paris-Roubaix, but the Tour of the Basque Country certainly hasn’t been one for the fainthearted so far, with crashes blighting the race’s opening two road stages.

And with Primož Roglič bandaged up in yellow and deemed good to go, the Ineos Grenadiers’ young Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez also joined the ranks of the pedalling wounded this morning, showing off the rather gnarly hand injury he sustained in a crash during yesterday’s run-in…

Ahhhh….

10:59
The Car Brain: A Case Study

I think I’ll just leave this particularly baffling Twitter exchange here…

Cheers Stephen Bunch of Numbers, top class input there.

10:39
“We are working to ensure clear signage and consistent enforcement across the city”: Council apologises and pledges to review internal procedures to “minimise the chance of similar errors” after cyclist handed £100 fine – for riding on a cycle path

In case you missed it last night, we reported on the curious, and downright baffling, case of a Colchester cyclist who was left stunned when she was handed a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice by a council warden who claimed that she was “riding on the footpath” – despite the path in question being designated as a shared-use cycle route since 2011.

The fiasco has also raised concerns about the use of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) in the city – ostensibly to stop people on bikes riding in an annoying, intimidating, or damaging manner – against cyclists riding safely and considerately.

And this morning, a spokesperson for Colchester City Council got back to us, admitting that the penalty notice in question was an “error” and “inappropriate”, and announcing that they are working with Colchester-based cyclists to “ensure clear signage and consistent enforcement across the city”.

Shared cycle path along Southway, Colchester (Colchester Cycling Campaign)

Read more: > “Why pick on a lone female cyclist?” Cyclist slapped with £100 fine – for riding on a cycle path

“We appreciate the Colchester Cycling Campaign bringing this matter to our attention,” the spokesperson said.

“On this specific occasion, following a review of the circumstances surrounding the FPN, it was determined that a penalty notice was not appropriate.

“We will be reviewing our internal procedures to minimise the chance of similar errors occurring in the future.

“PSPOs are important tools to ensure the safety and enjoyment of public spaces for all users. We are committed to working collaboratively with Colchester Cycling Campaign and other stakeholders to ensure clear signage and consistent enforcement across the city.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the cyclist involved. We are committed to providing safe and accessible cycling routes for everyone in Colchester.”

10:08
Tour of the Basque Country leader Primož Roglič set to start stage four after heavy crash

In happier news for Bora-Hansgrohe, the squad’s stage racing talisman Primož Roglič is set to start today’s fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, despite suffering cuts and bruising on his right side during yesterday’s stage to Altsasu.

Roglič is leading the relentless hilly stage race after a blistering opening time trial – despite a late detour off course – but became the latest victim of what has been a crash-marred event after sliding out yesterday on a left-hand bend, footage of which was captured by a fan:

Despite suffering several cuts in the crash, and ripping a good portion of his jersey and shorts to shreds, the misfortune-prone Slovenian continued to battle near the front, finishing in 18th behind stage winner Quinten Hermans and retaining his overall lead.

“Initial examinations indicate that Primož suffered superficial wounds on his right side, contusions and bruising. A roadside assessment excluded concussion,” Bora said in a statement last night, adding that Roglič was also taken to hospital for further examinations.

Primoz Roglic Basque Country crash

But this morning, the team confirmed that the 34-year-old had recovered sufficiently to start today’s stage to Leguito, which features a potential GC-changing nine per cent climb just ten kilometres from the finish.

A typical Roglič day then…

09:56
Credit ASO Alex Broadway Tour de France 2020 Lennard Kämna stage 16 - 1
“We were unfortunately reminded once again how dangerous our sport can be”: Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kämna in hospital after “traffic accident” in Tenerife

Yesterday, Bora-Hansgrohe’s Lennard Kämna became another member of the increasingly large bunch of pro cyclists injured while training in recent years, after the team announced that the German was involved in a “traffic accident” while training in Tenerife yesterday.

The 27-year-old, a stage winner at all three grand tours, was taking part in an altitude camp on the Spanish island when the collision took place and is currently in hospital.

“Today we were unfortunately reminded once again how dangerous our sport can be,” Bora said in a statement.

“Lennard Kämna was involved in a traffic accident today that occurred during a training ride on Tenerife. He is currently in hospital for further examinations. More details asap. Get well soon Lenny!”

09:46
How to create beautiful and sustainable urban transport, Netherlands-style
08:59
Meanwhile, at the Tour of Thailand… Riders forced to weave across road and run up monstrous 20 per cent gradient on tarmac Koppenberg

See kids, this is why you don’t believe everything the road book tells you.

Because, according to the organisers of the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Tour of Thailand (to give the stage race its full name), stage three’s final climb to Ban Rak Thai was supposed to average 10.4 per cent over its 4km length, with the route profile even pointing out that the first 1.2km of the climb average over 12 per cent.

So, extremely tough indeed.

Tour of Thailand Strava profile

But one thing the organisers failed to highlight was a particularly nasty 600m section averaging 17 per cent, and topping out at over 20, which – if this clip is anything to go by – seemed to take more than a few riders by surprise:

After the tarmac Koppenberg was over and done with, home rider Peerapol Chawchiangkwang – who rather accurately described the climb as “hell” on Strava – outsprinted 31-year-old Dutchman Adne van Engelen for the win.

Today’s much less ferocious fourth stage was won by Australian-born Irish rider Jesse Ewart in a small group sprint, while poor Peerapol lost the leader’s jersey to Van Engelen, his legs presumably still stinging from the previous day.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

18 comments

Avatar
Rapha Nadal | 16 min ago
0 likes

“Today we were unfortunately reminded once again how dangerous our sport can be,” Bora said in a statement.

I'm quite a driver turning into a cyclist's path was the danger, not the sport.

Avatar
The Larger Cyclist | 4 hours ago
0 likes

That "pothole" drain cover combo on the first corner looks like it'll catch a few 

Avatar
chrisonabike | 4 hours ago
5 likes

What we needed: motor traffic reduction and a network of safe, convenient routes for cycling.

What we got: cyclists being fined for riding on shared-use footways followed by “We are working to ensure clear signage and consistent enforcement across the city”.

Pretty much sums up the last quarter- or maybe half-century of the UK's "encouraging cycling" approach.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
1 like

Meanwhile, in The Netherlands (as the earlier article says):

1) Put trams on a carpet of grass
2) Put cyclists on a carpet of red asphalt

3) Put a nice paved path next to a water feature and some trees, farthest from the road.
4) Combine 1, 2, 3

OR (something more like the Colchester situation):  reduce an urban dual carriageway to one lane in each direction and use the extra space for greenery, cycling and walking.

Avatar
check12 | 4 hours ago
0 likes

cycling gonna cycling, changing the rules a few days prior to the event, was there a vote with all riders to make this change which got 50+% ? or did a few complain and it was changed, not like the route in to the forest hasn't been known for... years. Its going to be madness fighting to be first in to that right turn and if you're 20+ place going in to it maybe just get in to the team car at the end of the forest as you're going to be out of the race 

Avatar
KDee replied to check12 | 2 hours ago
0 likes

It was put to each team by their nominated CPA representative, so yeah, all riders should have been involved. As I recall, all teams were in favour except a couple which didn't care.

Avatar
Miller | 4 hours ago
1 like

I'm scheduled to be riding into the Arenberg trench on Saturday morning so I'll let you all know next week what the chicane feels like! Although I'll be doing it at approx half pro speed.

Avatar
HLaB replied to Miller | 3 hours ago
1 like

But with hundreds of people (and a lot with questionable bike handling skills)  trying to squeeze through it :-0

Avatar
bobbypuk replied to Miller | 2 hours ago
1 like

You'll be fine. Momentum is your friend. Secret is keep the gear high and the power high, then you just need to avoid people taking it slowly. 

Avatar
mark1a replied to bobbypuk | 2 hours ago
0 likes

bobbypuk wrote:

You'll be fine. Momentum is your friend. Secret is keep the gear high and the power high, then you just need to avoid people taking it slowly. 

That's not really going to help with the new chicane though. 

Avatar
Miller replied to Miller | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Thanks guys, I'm sure I'll be fine. Will update from hospital next week to confirm.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 6 hours ago
1 like

What an extraordinary decision for the entrance to the Arenberg. I assumed it was going to be a sort of flick-flack left-right chicane which might take off 15-20 km/h from the entry speed, instead it's going to be a come to a dead stop and queue up. One accepts that punctures and crashes are all part of Roubaix but anyone who has the misfortune to puncture within 10 km of the Arenberg on Sunday may as well get off and go home. Hopefully three days of thinking might come up with a better alternative; as Brendan Behan used to say, Jesus judge what could be worse.

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to Rendel Harris | 5 hours ago
3 likes

That's no chicane.....

I'm no racer but to my feeble mind won't this now just add even more panic & determination to get to the "chicane" first?  I mean, imagine the time you'll lose by being toward the back of the pack entering it given the inevitable squeeze & carnage.  If he gets there first,  VdP will out of the Arenberg before some of them make it through (perhaps a slight exaggeration, but the point stands).

Then again, it might encourage some longer range action, or not...

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Clem Fandango | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Clem Fandango wrote:

If he gets there first,  VdP will out of the Arenberg before some of them make it through (perhaps a slight exaggeration, but the point stands).

Probably not an exaggeration, the KoM for the Arenberg is 2:46, with 175 riders (minus wastage) queuing up to get through the turnstile one could easily see the back markers taking virtually that time to get through.

Avatar
KDee replied to Rendel Harris | 5 hours ago
1 like

This wasn't the favoured option. the number one option was to detour by the mining museum roads first, but that wasn't possible this year. Maybe next year that's what we'll see. A more "natural" set of turns would give a better flow than the almost dead stop this chicane will create.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to KDee | 5 hours ago
2 likes

Maybe it's time for road.cc's April Fool to become reality: have a line 5km out and from there to the Arenberg it's a 40km/h speed limit, any riders breaking it subject to a suitable stop and go penalty. They've all got Garmins or equivalent and the technology exists for that to be available to third parties (as we see on the TV when sometimes we get to see power figures), why not? The order they go into the Arenberg could then be jostled for 5km out on tarmac. Might sound daft but a lot less daft than what they have come up with.

Avatar
bobbypuk replied to Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
1 like

When I first read the story I was convinced it was an April fools story.

Watching some of the unguarded street furniture surprising riders in recent races compared with the entrance to Arenberg which they all know and expect. I know which seem safer to me.

Avatar
ubercurmudgeon | 6 hours ago
0 likes

If the riders don't like it, they should organise a protest, and all dismount and walk their bikes through it.

Latest Comments

 