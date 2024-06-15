Is 2024 the year when indoor cycling isn't just for winter? The case for hitting the turbo trainer year-round

Even just a decade ago, indoor training was mostly reserved for masochists. Only super keen riders willing to trade staring at a wall for a few hours to gain a few watts would choose it over riding outside, but how times have changed. Whether you're a budding elite cyclist, a cafe rider who wants an efficient fitness boost or even a non-cyclist (outdoors) who wants to keep fit, indoor training on the bike is now very much commonplace. This got us thinking, should indoor cycling be something that is only done during the winter, or does it have benefits year-round?

It is (believe it or not, if you're reading this in June 2024) summer right now, AKA the time of year that most riders dust off their best bike, put their winter jackets to the back of the cupboard, enter some events, and last but not least, cancel any indoor training subscriptions.

As someone who used to hate indoor training, I am now very much in the same boat. I'm a convert and one of the many riders who rely on indoor riding to stay fit over the winter. However, as the weather warms up it's an expense that I could just do without, so until October it's cheerio Metaverse.

That is until this year, because I've just come out of a winter season when my riding is as good as it ever has been, despite doing about half the hours. It's not a bad situation to be in, and one that I would accredit to a super regimented indoor training regime. I spent winter doing actual workouts and challenging myself against others rather than slogging around aimlessly in the rain.

Indoor training has also meant that I've been much more regular with my training, because it's far easier for me to fit in half an hour on the turbo than it is to layer up and head outside.

Hopefully, the summer means that with longer days and mercifully less wetness, I won't be as reliant on indoor training; but should I cancel my plan when it does seem to be doing a pretty good job?

It's more flexible than ever

Clearly a lot of the same benefits of indoor training remain even when the sun's out. It's quicker, it's easier and it's traffic-free, but indoor training platforms can cost from anything from a few quid to almost £20 a month.

Now, if you haven't already noticed this article is sponsored by Rouvy, so I'd be remiss not to tell you about their new pausing and day pass options. This makes it far more attractive to use an indoor trainer during the summer months.

As of June this year, you can now pause your Rouvy membership for up to 180 days. During that time, just like everyone else, you can still get 20 virtual kilometres for free each month.

If you're like me then you'll be choosing one of the many mountainous routes to get some serious value for money! If you're on a yearly plan, you'll get all those 180 days added back on to the end, so you could potentially get two winters out of a year's subscription.

Next up is Rouvy's day passes, something that I think is a genius idea.

Usually during the summer I'm happy enough riding outside for the majority, and then out of nowhere we'll get an absolute washout of a weekend. Now I can purchase a 24-hour, 48-hour or 72-hour subscription while my membership is paused for just a few quid. Good work Rouvy!

Passes are priced at $2.99 USD for 24 hours, $3.99 USD for 48 hours and $4.99 USD for 72 hours.

It is possible, then, to use indoor training software less regularly than during the winter months without it being a waste of money if you don't end up using it.

Is indoor training 'proper' training?

The next reason that many riders raise for not training indoors during the summer months is that they can get a more effective session outside. Is that true?

If you watch any pro cycling races then you'll know that they're a pretty hardy bunch; no broken collarbone or pelvis would usually stop them from finishing a stage! It's kind of hard imagining them sacking off a ride just because of the weather, but are any of us actually sacrificing any training effect by training indoors instead?

As I said earlier, I'm probably the strongest I've ever been on the bike after a winter of indoor training, but we decided to speak to someone who knows what they're on about to find out whether indoor training really is as good as outdoor. Or whether I just got lucky…

When she's not cycle coaching, Emily is the resident fitness and training expert at road.cc. She told us:

"You don't have to look further than the pros to see that indoor training has been proven to be an effective form of training.

"The most famous example is probably Matt Hayman, who relied almost entirely on turbo training in the build-up to his Paris Roubaix win.

"This doesn't mean we should all immediately jump on the turbo though. I always tell my coached athletes that it's consistency that is key, no matter their goal. For some riders this might be purely outdoor riding, for others purely inside, and for most it's a combination of the two.

"It's about finding out what motivates you. If that's a group ride then great, that could be either indoors or out. It might be a weekly chaingang. You've got to find ways to push yourself, not only during the session but also to get on the bike.

"What I have found with my coached riders is that the ones who have seen the biggest progression do combine both indoor and outdoor riding. I think this is because unless you're a pro, cycling has to fit in around life. Sometimes, especially with UK weather, it's far easier to jump on the indoor trainer than it is to find the time to layer up and get outside.

"I rarely prescribe indoor sessions over outdoor ones, but there certainly are benefits to them: they tend to use up less time, an hour session actually takes an hour, there are fewer distractions, you're less confined by route choice, there's no junctions or cars to get in the way of efforts, and it's easy to complete a tailored session.

"Most of us cycle to get out in the fresh air but for most riders, there's certainly room for both indoor and outdoor sessions even during the summer. You need to do whatever you enjoy, as that's where consistency comes from. But yes, it is 'proper' training!"

Should indoor training be reserved for winter?

At the beginning of the article, I asked whether indoor cycling should be reserved just for winter... and the answer is yes, if you want it to be! However, in 2024 platforms such as Rouvy are making it more flexible than ever to cancel, pause and tailor your indoor training subscription to better suit your needs.

That's why 2024 will be the first year that I do incorporate indoor training into my summer riding plan. Don't worry though, plenty of my rides will still be outside in the real world.

Let us know in the comments below if you'll be joining me with indoor training during the summer months, or whether your turbo will be tucked away until autumn.

Click here to find out more about Rouvy's subscription plans, and use the code 1MROADCC to get your first month free. Valid until the end of June 2024.