Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

He's taking the piss! Tadej Pogačar attacks with 160km to go, stops "for pee pee" and "hides in bush" to baffle rivals; Cyclist fighting for life after saddle sore develops into flesh-eating disease; Harry Potter meets pro cycling + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday live blog time and Dan Alexander is in the building, trying to distract himself from the crushing pain of a cracked frame... by putting together a cycling live blog... maybe that plan needs some work.....
Wed, Mar 20, 2024 09:09
14
He's taking the piss! Tadej Pogačar attacks with 160km to go, stops "for pee pee" and "hides in bush" to baffle rivals; Cyclist fighting for life after saddle sore develops into flesh-eating disease; Harry Potter meets pro cycling + more on the live blogTadej Pogačar (Strava)
08:52
He's taking the piss! Tadej Pogačar attacks with 160km to go, stops "for pee pee" and "hides in bush" to baffle rivals

As much as it might surprise you, us mere mortals and Tadej Pogačar are not the same. Shocking hot take, I know. I'm not just talking about our apparently inadequate efforts to push the pedals when compared with a generational talent's superhuman abilities, but also our definitions of "a little bit of fun".

Now, I can't speak for you lot, but in my book "a little bit of fun" would probably be something along the lines of Tuesday evening 5-a-side or a weekend spin followed by drawing the curtains for a sporting sofa marathon and a roast... NOT attacking a professional bike race with 160km to go, stopping for a piss and then hiding in a bush until the peloton has passed so they all keep chasing, baffled by the strength of your attack. That's just me though... different strokes for different folks, and all that...

Yes, obviously he won the stage after the early tomfoolery. 

Speaking to reporters and the TV cameras after winning Volta a Catalunya's second stage by more than 1:20 atop the HC Valter 2000, Pogačar explained how his two-up pisstaking breakaway with Domen Novak unfolded as the pair rolled to the front of the bunch...

"Nobody held our wheel so suddenly we had a gap of 50, 100, 200 metres so then we went a little bit... we stopped for pee pee and hid in a bush so the peloton didn't know where we were... it was just a little bit of fun!"

We're not meant to have favourites, impartial reporting and all that boring stuff... but Tadej's great, isn't he? A cycling superstar... (sorry, Jonas)...

11:21
A road.cc comments section for the ages — does Pope Francis just want disc brakes? Or is he a Campag man?
Pinarello Dogma F12 - Special Edition Egan Bernal x Pope Francis (Catawiki auction)

> Pope Francis ditches Dogma — Pinarello gifted by Egan Bernal put up for auction... if you've got a spare €30,000

We thoroughly enjoyed our trip into the comments section here...

stevez123: "He actually loves the bike but it's hard to ride at speed with that BIG hat on."

fenix: "It's ok. Giro are working on the big hat problem."

Working on the big hat problem by at least making it a bit more aero (and Visma-Lease a Bike branded)...

Huw Watkins reckons he might be upgrading after finding out it didn't even come with Dura Ace. Those Ineos cheapskates. Although, as john_smith replied... God's surely a Campag fan...

henryb: "...something something religious dogma..."

Rendel Harris: "Surely his Holiness must ride a Genesis Croix de Fer?"

mark1a: "No sense in pontificating on stuff we don't know."

Creakingcrank: "Even the Pope doesn't enjoy that much mass."

And a personal favourite...

thax1: "Makes sense for the modernisation of the Roman Catholic faith. Ticked off women's ordination, married priests and same-sex relationships. Now they need to embrace the deep stuff such as disc brakes and fully integrated cabling."

marmotte27: "All progressive that I am, I'll lobby him for an en-cycle-ical on such traditional values as steel frames and rim brakes."

11:18
Wiggle and Chain Reaction websites shut, with all remaining orders to be "fulfilled within 7-10 days"
Wiggle website shuts down, March 2024

> Wiggle and Chain Reaction websites shut, with all remaining orders to be "fulfilled within 7-10 days"

10:53
Ned Boulting gears up for Fighting Talk debut

It's got me thinking about what cycling-related "defend the indefensible" Ned could get chucked his way should he make the top two... something to do with a certain Lance Armstrong and his victories being reinstated to the record books, I'm guessing...

10:31
Cost of West Midlands bike hire scheme vandalism totals £316,000 as more than 300 go missing and similar number need repairs
West Midlands Cycle Hire project (Transport for West Midlands)

The West Midlands Cycle Hire project has suffered, like many other similar schemes, from extensive vandalism and thefts. The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has revealed that 300 hire bikes have gone missing, while 280 need repairs, the cost for such loss and damage reaching £360,000, the BBC reports.

> Andy Burnham urges residents to not chuck hire bikes in canals

In October, just 780 bikes remained available to users of the scheme but this is, WMCA says, still "well below the required targets". That figure improved to more than 1,000 as of 30 January and should rise to 1,100 by the end of the month, however Transport for West Midlands said the ongoing vandalism issue is "a challenge for cycle hire schemes nationally and internationally".

> Nextbike resumes Cardiff cycle hire following "staggering" vandalism and thefts

A "full mitigation and recovery plan" has been enacted and early signs are that is has been "very successful". A TfWM spokesperson commented: "Since launching the hire scheme in 2021, backed by government funding, the level of use in Birmingham and Coventry particularly has exceeded original expectations."

10:28
10:11
Things we didn't expect to read today... actor who played Harry Potter's quidditch captain Oliver Wood also loves cycling
Oliverwood GIFfrom Oliverwood GIFs

Sean Biggerstaff, the Scottish actor best known for his role as Oliver Wood, Gryffindor's quidditch captain in the first two Harry Potter books and films is also a cycling fan.

Apologies, Sean, we've read you've been talking about cycling for years but it was just noticed by many for the first time yesterday...

09:37
Cyclist fighting for life after saddle sore develops to flesh-eating disease

A fundraiser has raised more than $114,000 for a cyclist's medical bills and to support his family after he was left in a critical condition fighting for his life after a saddle sore developed into the rare bacterial infection Necrotising Fasciitis, also known as the flesh-eating disease.

Fight for Ryan (GoFundMe)

[Busto family/GoFundMe]

Ryan Busto's family updated the fundraiser to say that there have been some positive signs in the past week, his heart function improving to 47 per cent and a brief moment where he was able to open his eyes, "filling the room with hope and gratitude".

Busto will need further surgeries, but the family says that "while his medical team grapples with the intricacies of his case, they are amazed with his progress". The infection took hold during a cycling trip in San Diego after the cyclist developed a severe saddle sore.

"That turned into a life-threatening infection known as Necrotising Fasciitis, commonly referred to as the flesh-eating disease," the family explained.

"The week leading into his sickness Ryan was on a cycling trip in San Diego. He was training every day and had aspirations to race this year. During the rides he would be the first person to jump in the front and protect his teammates from the wind. He loves to ride and does it with the biggest smile. When he would get back from a ride he loved to celebrate with his friends with delicious food and a cold beer, laughing, smiling, and sharing stories about the adventures of the day.

"Ryan is well known for his generosity and selfless commitment to his friends and loved ones. We remain hopeful for Ryan's recovery, but the road ahead is uncertain. The strength and resilience he has shown throughout his life will undoubtedly fuel his fight for recovery. However, this journey will be arduous, and the support of our community is crucial."

There are many types of bacteria that can cause Necrotising Fasciitis, the NHS describing it as a rare and life-threatening infection that can happen if a wound gets infected. It needs to be treated in hospital straight away. Symptoms can develop quickly within a few hours or days, with intense pain around the wound, swelling and flu-like high temperatures and headaches also associated.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Add new comment

14 comments

Avatar
Hirsute | 7 min ago
0 likes

Please sign the petition !

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/644700

Too late for this one

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/643870

Avatar
Hirsute | 21 min ago
3 likes

War on motorists continues

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GJGIIuWX0AEBFGU?format=jpg&name=small)

"The Tories are so desperate for "motorists" to become a distinctive political identity demographic, it's mad."

"She's quite right; encouraging traffic to flow is communism."

I despair of the department for drivers - can we have the finished review of road traffic offences and the results of the pavement parking consultation?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Hirsute | 12 min ago
0 likes

... because if you have a car and have paid "road tax" that gives you a claim over any tarmac / paved public space?

Perhaps with these just apply the other headline rule*?  e.g. just tack on "in my / our opinion" to the end?  Then you can ignore it.

* The first being if it ends with a question mark the answer is probably either "no" ("will e-bikes lead to the end of cycling as we know it?") or "we don't know" ("Do Labour have a secret plan to fix our streets?")

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 2 hours ago
1 like

Clevedon seem to be having fun with their sea-front. I'm surprised they didn't enjoy the wiggly lines as they're so popular elsewhere.

https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/local-news/controversial-wiggly-line-road-markings-9176748

Avatar
brooksby replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
2 likes

The Post seems to keep using that photo from 'Save our Seafront' (the group opposed to the changes), which shows the seafront halfway through "building" it.  You'd think they could bother to send someone to take a photo of the finished product, before the council dismantle it.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

brooksby wrote:

The Post seems to keep using that photo from 'Save our Seafront' (the group opposed to the changes), which shows the seafront halfway through "building" it.  You'd think they could bother to send someone to take a photo of the finished product, before the council dismantle it.

I suspect the Bristol Post writers are too lazy and I'd expect Clevedon seafront to be a bit blustery at this time of year. Maybe they'll go for some seafront ice-creams when the weather improves.

Avatar
wtjs replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
4 likes

It appears that the failure of Active Travel England to demand repayment of their grant has subsidised the North Somerset Council in vandalising their own Active Travel provision- all at the behest of the Tory Hyper-Junk press in their ceaseless quest to aid motorists in destroying the environment. 

Avatar
NotNigel | 2 hours ago
8 likes

Class from Pogacar....how long before any fun behaviour is banned by the UCI?

Avatar
Shake replied to NotNigel | 2 hours ago
7 likes

More importantly, what will Lance make of it?

Avatar
NotNigel replied to Shake | 51 min ago
1 like

He'd probably have more to say about them having toilet stops - 'in our day we held it in like reeaal men'

Avatar
nniff replied to Shake | 38 min ago
0 likes

Lance will just keep on with the magic beans...

 

Avatar
Mr Hoopdriver replied to NotNigel | 2 hours ago
4 likes

"He's behind you"

It's a shame it's not pantomime season 1

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Mr Hoopdriver | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Mr Hoopdriver wrote:

"He's behind you"

It's a shame it's not pantomime season 1

Oh yes it is

Avatar
brooksby replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
3 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

Mr Hoopdriver wrote:

"He's behind you"

It's a shame it's not pantomime season 1

Oh yes it is

Oh no it's not*

 

(*Sorry)

Latest Comments

 