He's taking the piss! Tadej Pogačar attacks with 160km to go, stops "for pee pee" and "hides in bush" to baffle rivals; Cyclist fighting for life after saddle sore develops into flesh-eating disease; Harry Potter meets pro cycling + more on the live blog

As much as it might surprise you, us mere mortals and Tadej Pogačar are not the same. Shocking hot take, I know. I'm not just talking about our apparently inadequate efforts to push the pedals when compared with a generational talent's superhuman abilities, but also our definitions of "a little bit of fun".

Now, I can't speak for you lot, but in my book "a little bit of fun" would probably be something along the lines of Tuesday evening 5-a-side or a weekend spin followed by drawing the curtains for a sporting sofa marathon and a roast... NOT attacking a professional bike race with 160km to go, stopping for a piss and then hiding in a bush until the peloton has passed so they all keep chasing, baffled by the strength of your attack. That's just me though... different strokes for different folks, and all that...

Tadej's attacks are getting even more ambitious 😂 The Slovenian and his team-mate Domen Novak attacked with over 160km to go on Stage 2 of Volta a Catalunya - the pair were caught, but Pogačar attacked solo on the summit finish to win by 1'23'' 😳💪 📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/vRq2fYlbes — Velon CC (@VelonCC) March 19, 2024

Yes, obviously he won the stage after the early tomfoolery.

Tadej Pogačar and Domen Novak during their attack in today’s stage. #VoltaCatalunya103 📷: oscar_penelo pic.twitter.com/sfywNSZYJP — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) March 19, 2024

Speaking to reporters and the TV cameras after winning Volta a Catalunya's second stage by more than 1:20 atop the HC Valter 2000, Pogačar explained how his two-up pisstaking breakaway with Domen Novak unfolded as the pair rolled to the front of the bunch...

"Nobody held our wheel so suddenly we had a gap of 50, 100, 200 metres so then we went a little bit... we stopped for pee pee and hid in a bush so the peloton didn't know where we were... it was just a little bit of fun!"

We're not meant to have favourites, impartial reporting and all that boring stuff... but Tadej's great, isn't he? A cycling superstar... (sorry, Jonas)...