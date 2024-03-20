He's taking the piss! Tadej Pogačar attacks with 160km to go, stops "for pee pee" and "hides in bush" to baffle rivals; Cyclist fighting for life after saddle sore develops into flesh-eating disease; Harry Potter meets pro cycling + more on the live blog

A fundraiser has raised more than $114,000 for a cyclist's medical bills and to support his family after he was left in a critical condition fighting for his life after a saddle sore developed into the rare bacterial infection Necrotising Fasciitis, also known as the flesh-eating disease.
[Busto family/GoFundMe]
Ryan Busto's family updated the fundraiser to say that there have been some positive signs in the past week, his heart function improving to 47 per cent and a brief moment where he was able to open his eyes, "filling the room with hope and gratitude".
Busto will need further surgeries, but the family says that "while his medical team grapples with the intricacies of his case, they are amazed with his progress". The infection took hold during a cycling trip in San Diego after the cyclist developed a severe saddle sore.
"That turned into a life-threatening infection known as Necrotising Fasciitis, commonly referred to as the flesh-eating disease," the family explained.
"The week leading into his sickness Ryan was on a cycling trip in San Diego. He was training every day and had aspirations to race this year. During the rides he would be the first person to jump in the front and protect his teammates from the wind. He loves to ride and does it with the biggest smile. When he would get back from a ride he loved to celebrate with his friends with delicious food and a cold beer, laughing, smiling, and sharing stories about the adventures of the day.
"Ryan is well known for his generosity and selfless commitment to his friends and loved ones. We remain hopeful for Ryan's recovery, but the road ahead is uncertain. The strength and resilience he has shown throughout his life will undoubtedly fuel his fight for recovery. However, this journey will be arduous, and the support of our community is crucial."
There are many types of bacteria that can cause Necrotising Fasciitis, the NHS describing it as a rare and life-threatening infection that can happen if a wound gets infected. It needs to be treated in hospital straight away. Symptoms can develop quickly within a few hours or days, with intense pain around the wound, swelling and flu-like high temperatures and headaches also associated.