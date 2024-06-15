Harry Lock - image and screenshot via Devon and Cornwall Police
Police "appalled" by sentence of driver who ran red light and killed cyclist as he inhaled laughing gas
An active travel campaigner attending the sentencing of Harry Lock, who killed mother-of-three Maria Perez-Gonzalez in Exeter last year, has hit out at the "perverse" sentence and called for Lock to be banned from driving for life...
A driver who killed a cyclist in Exeter after running a red light as he inhaled laughing gas from behind the wheel of his BMW has been sentenced to three years in prison and a driving ban that will see him disqualified for an additional two years following his release. Harry Lock admitted causing the death of Maria Perez-Gonzalez, and an active travel campaigner who attended the sentencing claims police were "appalled" and the family "distraught" by the "perverse" sentence, with an appeal set to be lodged.
Lock, 24, left an Exeter pub on the evening of 7th August 2021 to return home to Plymouth alongside a passenger in his front seat. Lock stopped his BMW 4 Series briefly to retrieve laughing gas cannisters from his boot, continuing to use it as he drove.
Despite ignoring requests from his passenger to stop inhaling the substance, Lock continued, and drove through a red light on Western Way in Exeter. It was here that Lock hit 53-year-old Miss Perez-Gonzalez, a mother-of-three, who was attempting to cross the road on her bike. The healthcare assistant died from her injuries two days later.
In his initial police interview, Lock claimed the traffic light had been green; however, small details from CCTV footage proved that the light was red when Lock drove over the junction, and had been for seven seconds.
Warning: upsetting content
Miss Perez-Gonzalez' family agreed for footage of the incident (above) to be released, "in the hope it will warn other motorists of the tragic consequences of dangerous driving" according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
Sergeant Troy Bennett, of Devon and Cornwall Police’s Serious Collisions Investigation Team, commented: “Harry Lock’s dangerous actions on the evening of 7 August 2021, where he drove while using nitrous oxide and contravened a red traffic light, had catastrophic and fatal consequences.
“Those tragic consequences are felt by the family of Maria Perez-Gonzalez to this day as they continue to mourn her loss.
“As Lock starts his sentence, he can reflect on his poor choices that evening.
“Driving while impaired is one of the ‘fatal five’ most dangerous driving behaviours that often contribute to fatal or serious road traffic collisions.
“I urge all those who get behind the wheel to ensure they never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and that they drive carefully.”
A statement on behalf of Miss Perez-Gonzalez' children said: “Maria Perez-Gonzalez was a loving, caring mum to Edgar, Chris and Jorge who desperately miss her.
“She was an incredible person who accomplished amazing things in life, who was going to achieve so much more. A year away from reuniting with her oldest son, Edgar, after 20 years. She was a remarkable woman that helped whoever surrounded her.
“She had been through difficult times but always stayed positive, even in the face of the extreme adversity, testament to her strength and courage. She was a health care assistant at the RD&E, just about to embark on university nursing course before she was so cruelly taken.”
Caspar Hughes, an active travel campaigner who attended the sentencing, claims the family were distraught and police officers involved in the investigations were "appalled" by the sentencing, with one arguing that the crime should have been considered a Category A offence.
Hughes added: "Currently the family and police want to appeal, if they go ahead they’ll lodge an appeal early next week.
"With regard to the driving ban, [Lock] should be banned for life, to keep the roads safer for us all. But that isn’t possible under our current law.
"This killer driver was judged by a driver, investigated by police who are drivers, the defence lawyer was a driver, the court staff are all drivers. These perverse sentences are delivered by a system dominated by drivers, which isn’t shocking in a world drowning in driver bias.
"We need bench trials with specially trained judges to hear these cases."
