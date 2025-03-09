The J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic is a well-designed all-round road bike with traditional values updated with a modern twist. The ride characteristics are excellent, as is its versatility thanks to the customisation on offer, which makes the R J.ACK an excellent choice if you want performance, quality and comfort.

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic: Ride

The R J.ACK Disc delivered exactly the ride I was after. It's quick, nimble and agile while also offering plenty of composure for riding on poor road surfaces in winter conditions.

The geometry on this Classic option is aggressive enough to suit riding quickly – although the head tube is a little taller than on a true race bike, I could still get low and aero for some high-speed shenanigans without being either too stretched out or cramped, so I could feel relaxed and comfortable on those longer, steadier winter rides where it's all about getting the miles in.

It does everything really well, in fact. Whatever kind of road ride I pressed it into service on, it did the job without any shortcomings. This is definitely the kind of bike I could commute on during the week, and head out on the chaingang on a Saturday morning and an audax Sunday without ever thinking I was on the wrong bike or making some kind of compromise.

The ride quality is typical of a well-specced titanium tubeset. It's still stiff and gives a firm ride, especially in the areas where you need it to resist the pedalling loads and those from steering and braking, but there is an underlying subtleness and smoothness. This is most noticeable on rough road surfaces that cause a lot of vibration, which comes across a little subdued by the material.

Any feedback is completely unadulterated – all the details of what the bike is up to on any road surface are translated through the frame. This allowed me to make micro adjustments when riding on greasy or muddy roads with confidence, and when travelling at speed I could respond to any issues quickly and without overcompensating.

At just over 8.8kg in this build, the R J.ACK still feels light enough to have some fun on. It accelerates without too much effort and it's a capable climber too. Hard efforts out of the saddle didn't show any flex around the bottom bracket, which all helps to make the J.Laverack feel efficient.

Trying to describe how the J.ACK rides is actually quite difficult to put into words; I've been trying to remember the things that really stand out, and failing. That doesn't mean I found the bike boring – far from it. I loved every single mile I was aboard it. It's just that it rides so well I didn't focus on it at all; I just spun the pedals and enjoyed myself.

To sum it up, in terms of the ride, I simply can't fault it.

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic: Frame & fork

J.Laverack describes the R J.ACK as a timeless titanium road frameset that is available in two geometry options: the Race model, which is slightly more aggressive and gives a lower, more aerodynamic position, and the Classic where things are backed off a touch to give a slightly more relaxed position, ideal if your main focus is long days in the saddle.

The model I've been riding is the Classic which, in a size 56, has a 10mm taller head tube, a 5mm shorter top tube, and a slightly slacker head angle compared with the Race option. It has a slightly longer wheelbase too.

In terms of exact numbers, this 56 Classic has a stack and reach of 570mm and 382mm respectively and an effective top tube length of 556mm. The head tube is 170mm and sits at 71.5 degrees while the seat tube sits at 73 degrees. The fork rake is 45mm (as opposed to 43mm on the Race model) and the overall wheelbase is 1,007mm.

On J.Laverack's website you'll find a detailed geometry chart for all eight off-the-shelf sizes, with the Race and Classic options side by side. The company also specialises in offering idmatch bike fits (£250) should you not be one hundred per cent sure which size or option of the R J.ACK suits you, and there's the choice of going for full custom geometry too, for an extra £250.

The frames themselves are manufactured in the Far East to J.Laverack's design and specifications, with some customisation possible even if you go for the off-the-shelf geometry, such as opting for universal derailleur hanger (UDH) compatibility, adding mudguard and rack mounts, a choice of either a T47 or threaded BSA bottom bracket shell, and choosing how you want the frame finished. You can even add specific bead-blasted graphics or messages (from £90 extra).

Our model uses the Streamline frame design, which includes J.Laverack's fully integrated tapered head tube and bottom bracket shell. Both are machined from 6Al/4V titanium alloy (6% aluminium, 4% vanadium) for its high strength to weight ratio, and are designed to run any cables and hoses completely internally for a smooth, clean finish.

The dropouts are also made from 6Al/4V, while the rest of the tubing is created from 3Al/2.5V titanium alloy, including that distinctive top tube design. The front triangle tubing is double butted, which means the tubes have two different wall thicknesses to control the ride quality.

The overall quality looks very good indeed, with impressively neat welding throughout and a high attention to detail with things like the engraved head tube, bottom bracket and non-drive side dropout. You can have this area engraved with your initials or something for an added cost.

Routing for dynamo lights can also be included, both for the frame and the full-carbon Dynamo fork.

Our bike has a BSA threaded bottom bracket shell, in which an AERA No.1 bottom bracket is fitted. AERA is a sister brand to J.Laverack and this bottom bracket is made in the UK, with stainless steel or ceramic bearings.

Another place where the Race and Classic frames differ is tyre clearance, with the former being able to run 28mm tyres, the latter 32mm. If you are fitting mudguards then those drop to 25mm and 28mm.

Various frame finishes are offered, including a custom painting option.

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic: Groupset

The R J.ACK Disc is available as a frameset or as complete bikes, with builds from the three main road groupset manufacturers. Shimano builds start with 105 mechanical up to Dura-Ace Di2, while SRAM's options include Rival, Force and Red AXS. If you like a bit of Italian bling then you could choose a mechanical Chorus groupset from Campagnolo, or its latest Super Record EPS electronic system.

Our test bike is built around an Ultegra Di2 groupset, which is kind of the sweetspot in Shimano's range – the gear shifting and braking is similar to that of top-end Dura-Ace but without the premium price tag.

Our bike has a 50/34-tooth chainset and an 11-34T 12-speed cassette, gearing that I found perfect for those long, steady winter rides.

The R J.ACK uses 160mm rotors front and rear, so braking power was never an issue, and I've always been a fan of the modulation and lever feel offered by Ultegra. Perfect for riding on the cold, wet tarmac of the last few months.

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic: Finishing kit

The rest of the build is of a high level to reflect the quality of the frameset, including Shimano's PRO range for the cockpit – a PLT stem and Ergo carbon handlebar. The stem does what a stem should do while looking smart and the handlebar is comfortable to use thanks to the aero top section and shallow drops, giving loads of different hand positions.

It does have a fair bit of flex when your hands are on the hoods or in the drops, which I found a little unnerving at first, but I soon got used to it, and the benefit is a very comfortable front end, especially when paired with the Fizik Soft Touch bar tape.

J.Laverack has specced a Brooks Cambium C13 saddle, which has a fair amount of flex in the upper. This was the first time I've sat on one of these (I reviewed a C15 a few years back) and I've been really impressed with the comfort it offers.

AERA branded kit covers pretty much all of the rest of the kit, including the carbon fibre headset spacers, titanium bottle cages and CNC machined seatpost clamp.

The carbon seatpost is also from AERA and includes a simple-to-adjust saddle clamp setup. Its 27.2mm diameter means that should you ever need to replace it, pretty much any off-the-shelf post will fit.

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic: Added extras

The build here also has a few extras added to make it perfect for the winter months I was riding it. Probably the most bling components are the AERA Gloss Carbon mudguards, which offer great coverage without the need for separate mudflaps. The fitment is great, being very secure and rattle free.

As I said earlier, with mudguards fitted, the recommended tyre width drops to 28mm. Although I was actually running 30mm without any issues, there isn't a huge amount of room between tyre and guard, and as they have no p-clip-style release on the front stays I'd probably stick to 28mm to reduce the chance of anything getting jammed and throwing you over the handlebar.

Another neat addition is the Sinewave Cycles Beacon 2 front dynamo light attached to the fork using a Supernova light mount. I never use a dynamo light, but after spending a few months with this one I'm definitely thinking of incorporating a Beacon 2 into my own bike build ready for next winter.

At 13mph and above, this little unit pumps out 750 lumens of crisp LED light. It isn't quite as bright white as my Exposure Strada SB MK12, being a warmer hue with a yellow tint, but it's still defining enough to pick up road imperfections at speed, along with puddles and the sparkling reflection of frost on the back lanes.

Even as low as 5mph it'll still output 100 lumens and is flicker free right the way down to a walking speed of 3mph.

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic: Wheels & tyres

The AERA AR/46 wheelset is handbuilt by J.Laverack's mechanic and uses 46mm-deep carbon fibre rims with an external width of 28mm and an internal width of 21mm. They have a hooked rim bed, which allows you to use both tubeless and standard clincher tyres and means you aren't restricted to the 75psi limit of hookless rims.

The rear hub is also from AERA, its No. 5, with the front being a Son Schmidt Dynamo running the front light, which I must say showed nothing in the way of drag or resistance when riding.

December through to February in the south west of England has been wet, very wet in fact, with a few frosts leading to salt-covered roads adding to the mix of conditions that wheel components tend to grumble about.

I love winter riding, especially when the weather is awful, and preferably at night, so these wheels have been ridden through flood water that submerged their hubs and over miles of mud-covered, potholed country lanes, as well as being coated in thick layers of salty sludge when my routes have taken in major A roads.

They haven't grumbled once, with everything still running true and squeak and rattle free despite me only cleaning the bike once at the end of the three-month review period.

In terms of performance, I can't criticise them either. Their lateral stiffness is very impressive when climbing hard out of the saddle, and the front wheel felt as tight as ever when banking it hard through the off-camber hairpins of my main testing descent.

Fitted to the wheels are a set of Continental's GP5000S TR tyres, which are some of the best all-rounders on the market.

Fast rolling and impressively grippy, they are often chosen by those looking for performance in the drier, warmer months, but have proved themselves to be faultless through the winter conditions, not letting me down once and providing a surefooted feel through the corners on cold road surfaces.

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic: Value

Pricing starts at £3,650 for the R J.ACK Disc frameset, which includes the frame with Streamline head tube and bottom bracket shell, a Hope headset, AERA bottom bracket, seatclamp, thru-axles, rear mech hanger and full carbon fork.

Complete bikes start from £4,950 for the Shimano 105 mechanical build with AERA alloy wheels, jumping up to £5,745 for 105 Di2. Dura-Ace Di2 builds start at £8,995 with carbon wheels and various other bling parts, while SRAM builds range from £5,785 to £9435. With Campagnolo, prices start at £6,550 for Chorus and £10,995 for Super Record.

For each build J.Laverack offers a full spec sheet showing you the prices for various component options, finishes and extras, so you can build your R.JACK to your exact spec. The build I've been riding is £7,480 with Ultegra Di2 and carbon wheels, although the extras like the dynamo setup (hub £195, light £380) and the mudguards (£395) boost that to £8,450.

A lot of money, yes, but similar to the competition.

Enigma Bikes' Echelon is a titanium road bike with the ability to take full mudguards and run tyres up to 35mm wide. The frame costs £3,300, and as it is part of Enigma's Signature range it is handmade in the UK by Enigma itself.

Enigma also has a 'ready to ride' range, with the frames being made to Enigma's specifications in the Far East. The Etape runs full mudguards and also has the ability to run 35mm tyres for a cost of £2,199 for the frame or £2,641.99 for frame, fork and headset.

I haven't reviewed either of these models, but over the last few years I have ridden the Evoke, Edge and Eikon, and was incredibly impressed with the build and ride quality.

Mason's Aspect is built in small batches in Italy and is finished to a very high standard; it has a stunning ride quality. The geometry is a little more relaxed than the R J.ACK, with a taller front end and a longer wheelbase to follow Mason's 'fast, far' mantra, but it is a very capable road bike for all kinds of conditions, with room for 32mm tyres with full mudguards and 35mm without.

An Aspect2 frameset, including frame, fork and headset, is £3,800, with Shimano 105 mechanical builds starting at £5,350, so a little higher than the R J.ACK.

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic: Conclusion

The R J.ACK Disc is just a really great bike to ride; everything just comes through as being well designed. The tubeset gives a great ride quality and I found it as stiff as it needs to be for those outings where I just wanted to smash the pedals. The amount of customisation on offer is really impressive too, even for the standard geometry models, allowing you to really create a bike that feels unique.

Verdict

Excellent modern take on the classic titanium road bike, with a great ride quality and overall finish