news
Live blog

Is Wout’s Ronde dream over? Disastrous crash takes out Flanders favourite Van Aert; Geraint Thomas says Quintana “shouldn’t be racing” after Nairo’s Catalunya tramadol spat with Poels; Mail meltdown (again) over bike lane markings + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday and Ryan Mallon’s back at the keyboard ready for another day of cycling news, views, and a spot of bike racing in Flanders
Wed, Mar 27, 2024 09:47
Is Wout's Ronde dream over? Disastrous crash takes out Flanders favourite Van Aert; Geraint Thomas says Quintana "shouldn't be racing" after Nairo's Catalunya tramadol spat with Poels; Mail meltdown (again) over bike lane markings + more on the live blog
15:15
Lidl-Trek confirms Jasper Stuyven taken to hospital after nightmare Dwars door Vlaanderen crash, as teammate Alex Kirsch also abandons

Meanwhile, Intermarché-Wanty have also announced that Biniam Girmay, who headed into the cobbled classics with high hopes after a frustrating 2023, is also on the way to hospital for checks: 

14:15
Wout van Aert crash, Dwars door Vlaanderen (Eurosport)
Disaster as nasty crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen takes out Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen, Biniam Girmay, and Jasper Stuyven

Damn.

Usually the final tune-up and form indicator ahead of the Tour of Flanders, this afternoon’s Dwars door Vlaanderen has instead been the sight of what already looks likely to be the most disastrous and consequential crash of the 2024 cycling season.

With around 70km left, a main chasing group containing all of the favourites – and most of the big names aiming to win the Ronde and Paris-Roubaix over the next two weekends – appeared to fall victim to a gust of wind, leading to a touch of wheels and a nasty collision that brought down Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen, Biniam Girmay, and Jasper Stuyven.

Dwars door Vlaanderen crash 2024 (Eurosport)

While Gent-Wevelgem winner Pedersen is back on his bike, his in-form Lidl-Trek teammate Stuyven was last seen being consoled and ready to depart in an ambulance, while Girmay looked to be holding his shoulder in pain.

Van Aert, meanwhile, looked to be one of the worst affected, staying on the ground after ripping his jersey almost completely, his Flanders and Roubaix dreams devastatingly up in smoke for another year.

I’ll say it again – damn.

14:44
The crash that defines the 2024 classics season?

I think we might be talking about this one for a long time to come…

It’s important to note that while much of the response to today’s crash will focus on Wout van Aert – the latest in a seemingly endless run of bad luck for Visma-Lease a Bike over the last few weeks – Jasper Stuyven’s injuries will prove a bitter blow for a Lidl-Trek team in imperious form and looking the most capable challengers to Mathieu van der Poel.

And that’s before we even get onto how the crash has affected Lidl-Trek leader Mads Pedersen himself, despite the 2019 world champion managing to get back on his bike.

Bike racing in Flanders, bloody hell.

09:06
Wout Poels and Nairo Quintana (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“Maybe I shouldn’t have said it but he was stupid enough to use it in the Tour”: “Aggressive” Nairo Quintana asked if he was “on tramadol again” by Wout Poels during Volta a Catalunya spat – as Dutch rider claims he was also punched by Iván García Cortina

It’s fair to say that Nairo Quintana’s return to European racing this season, after a year-long exile in Colombia following his positive test for tramadol at the 2022 Tour de France, has been a fairly anonymous one so far.

In October, the Giro and Vuelta winner announced his surprise return to Movistar – where he enjoyed a glorious eight-year spell between 2012 and 2019 – after spending a year in the wilderness following his disqualification from the 2022 Tour.

The 33-year-old’s sixth place was stripped from the record books after two doping tests revealed the use of the painkiller tramadol, which is banned in-competition by the UCI but does not result in a doping ban, and subsequently saw him dismissed by Arkéa Samsic, the French team he joined from Movistar in 2020 and with which he also endured some patchy form and a few hotel raids by authorities.

Credit: Canal RCN - Nairo Quintana, Masked Singer

> Nairo Quintana sanctioned by UCI for Tour de France tramadol infringement

The Prodigal Son’s results since returning to his spiritual home at Movistar haven’t been anything to write home about, however, with Quintana ambling rather anonymously around his home tour before finishing 18th on the Valter 2000 summit finish at the Volta a Catalunya, his best result at the week-long stage race (where, to be fair, he was riding in support of leader Enric Mas) before packing it in during the final day’s circuits around Barcelona.

But one particular incident from last week’s Volta showed the Colombian climber still has plenty of fight left in him – and that the peloton won’t let him forget the reasons for his exile in a hurry, too.

Speaking on the In Koers podcast he hosts with Visma-Lease a Bike rider Dylan van Baarle, Bahrain Victorious veteran Wout Poels, who finished 11th overall at the Volta and took fourth on the Port Ainé summit finish, recalled an unsavoury incident with Quintana as the pair battled for position on one of the race’s crucial climbs.

Wout Poels Tour de France 2023 stage 15 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“We rode on a final climb and I felt good. I wanted to move up, to be close to Tadej Pogačar, but no one let me in between. So I decided to ride behind Enric Mas, next to Quintana,” Poels said.

“Maybe that’s annoying for him, but I wasn’t riding so close to him that I tried to push him away. At one point he elbowed me, and I got into an argument with him.

“I jokingly said that he was definitely on tramadol again, which is why he was immediately acting so aggressive. I think he understood me.

“Afterwards I thought maybe I shouldn’t have said it. But he himself was stupid enough to use it in the Tour de France.”

During the podcast, former Liège–Bastogne–Liège and Tour de France stage winner Poels also recalled another confrontation with Quintana’s Movistar teammate (and Poels’ own former colleague) Iván García Cortina, who the 36-year-old Dutchman says punched him before a technical descent.

“On the penultimate day, there was a technical descent in the course after thirteen kilometres,” Poels said. “Everyone wants to sit in the front, so it was crowded.

“Then Iván Cortina from Movistar intervened just before the top. He sat up and delivered a punch to my upper arm. My upper arms aren’t that developed though, and he hit me really hard and it hurt quite a bit.

“So, I then had a big argument with him. I asked why he did that. He said it’s always the same song with me. But I never ride uphill with him, because he has usually already ridden down it.”

2023 Tour de France Wout Poels, Bahrain Victorious © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

He continued: “I didn't want to let him get away with that. We talk a lot with [riders’ union] the CPA about the safety of cycling.

“We often criticise organisers because the courses are not safe and then you have a rider who just really throws a punch. That is not possible.

“After the finish I went to see the UCI and they have a VAR. I made an official complaint there, because several riders saw it. But he got away with a very small fine of 300 Swiss Francs and some UCI points deduction. That was a bit disappointing to me.

“I thought he would come to say sorry, but I didn’t see him. A truly sad figure.”

So, there were things going on at the Volta a Catalunya while Pogačar was busy destroying the race – who knew?

13:55
Geraint Thomas Cycling Trust
Steer clear of cycling podcasts this week, Nairo: Geraint Thomas says Quintana “shouldn’t even be racing”, as Luke Rowe brands the Colombian a “little f***ing rat”

It’s Nairo-bashing week in the pro cycling podcast world, it seems.

After Wout Poels recounted his fiery confrontation with Quintana on the roads of Catalunya, Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe – no strangers to stirring the pot or indulging in some tongue-in-cheek analysis – offered their own take on the controversial Colombian.

> “Remco hates Jumbo, and Jumbo hates Remco… You should hear what Roglič says about Remco. So that’s not going to work, is it?” Geraint Thomas questions ‘Soudal-Visma’ merger plans

During yesterday’s episode of the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, the two Ineos riders were asked for their picks for May’s Giro d’Italia, an obvious question that prompted an obvious answer: Tadej Pogačar, of course.

As the pair strained for any other possible pink jersey contenders (excluding Thomas himself, of course), Quintana’s name popped up in the conversation.

“He shouldn’t even be racing,” Thomas said.

“I know,” concurred Rowe. “Little f***ing rat.”

That rather blunt assessment did elicit some laughs, so it’s hard to tell how serious the Welsh duo are, but still, shots fired.

Probably best to stick to the audio books this week, Nairo…

13:36
12:58
Top tip for unnerving Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe: Fire a starter pistol

Not going to lie, this was me at the start of every single track race at last year’s world championships in Glasgow. Every single one.

So, thanks Julian and Wout (who literally spends his winters sprinting at the sound of a gun) for making me feel slightly better about my shredded nerves and embarrassing jumpiness.

I hope all those who laughed at me in the press box feel good about themselves now…

12:28
Boscombe bike markings (via Daily Echo).JPG
Is it that time of the year already? Daily Mail has yet another meltdown over “confusing” bike markings on centre of lanes in town where they claimed council was trying to “drive cars off the road”

I regret to inform you all, the Daily Mail’s at it again.

Back in 2022, you may remember, everyone’s favourite (ahem) national newspaper and celebrity gossip site descended into meltdown after Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) Council painted a few bicycle symbols in the middle of lanes in the suburb of Boscombe.

> Bike lane meltdown: New road markings prompt Mail to ask, “is there any room left for cars?”

The symbols – which obviously provide little protection for people on bikes but nevertheless encourage them to adopt primary position while warning motorists of their potential presence – rather inevitably provoked a balanced, not at all over the top, response from a number of media outlets.

Mail Online, for example, described the lick of paint as “the latest move by the authorities to drive cars off the road” and asked, “Is there any room left for cars?” – in a town where drivers are known for parking along an entire cycle lane, naturally.

Cycle lane car parking in Boscombe (credit _msec_, Twitter)

> “Frustrating” cycle lane parking getting worse, says councillor – in town where Daily Mail claimed motorists were being driven “off the road”

And now, the Mail are frothing once again after similar signs appeared on Boscombe’s Windham Road this week.

“There are no cycle lanes on this road. These signs are very confusing and all they are going to do is bring conflict between motorists and cyclists,” one (helpfully) unnamed resident told MailOnline.

“They look like they are telling road users that this road is a cycle route and cyclists have priority. It also looks like they are encouraging cyclists to use the whole road.”

But while the headline promised tales from “furious” locals, it appears other named residents were just a bit baffled by the markings.

“There’s no bike lane and cars don’t speed down the road because of the speed humps so they are a bit redundant,” said bank worker Phil Mountford.

“The council is apparently cash-strapped and things like this probably explain why. Not far from here there are some dreadful potholes, which are worse for cyclist safety.”

“I am a cyclist and my 12-year-old son cycles to school on the road every day,” added Sonia. “It is a busy road and if the signs warn other road users then it is a good thing for safety.

“But I still think they are random and there are potholes which endanger cyclists I would prefer the money to be spent on. I suppose it is cheaper for the council to paint some signs than actually fix them.”

Meanwhile, a BCP Council spokesperson noted – again – that the markings are a “safety feature that act as a visual reminder to drivers that cyclists may be using this road”.

“The work cost between £1,000 and £1,500 with money provided from a central government fund specifically ringfenced for active travel facilities,” they said.

“White cycle markings are in use on other roads in the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole area and will continue to be considered as a safety feature where appropriate.”

Alright, Mail Online, that’s enough for now – same again in 2026?

11:56
Franck Bonnamour, Critérium du Dauphiné 2023 (A.S.O./Billy Ceusters)
Franck Bonnamour sacked by Decathlon AG2R over biological passport anomalies – but French rider denies doping

Franck Bonnamour, the first WorldTour rider to be flagged for biological passport anomalies in over a decade, has been dismissed by his Decathlon AG2R team, despite the French rider insisting that he’s innocent and that he will fight his case against the UCI.

At the start of February, cycling’s governing body announced that 28-year-old Bonnamour – who won the most combative award at the 2021 Tour de France while riding for B&B Hotels, following a series of attacking displays – has been “has been provisionally suspended in accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules due to unexplained abnormalities in his Biological Passport”.

> Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale rider Franck Bonnamour provisionally suspended by UCI over “unexplained abnormalities” in biological passport

And this morning, Decathlon AG2R announced that they have terminated Bonnamour’s contract. Without going into any specifics, the team insisted that it “advocates the practice of cycling in accordance with stringent ethical rules”, and noted that Bonnamour’s suspension by the UCI “follows tests carried out before he joined the team on the 1st of January 2023”.

The French rider, who joined AG2R last season and whose sole professional victory came at La Polynormande in 2022 (though he did just miss out on a big win at Paris-Tours the previous autumn), raced once in 2024 for the team at the Tour Down Under, finishing 13th on stage two to Lobethal, though his immediate future – like so many biological passport cases before him – now appears to be defined by a potentially lengthy legal battle, as he maintains his innocence and denies he’s a doper.

In a social media post last night, confirming his dismissal from Decathlon AG2R, Bonnamour wrote: “I have always done my job respecting the rules that the UCI imposes on me. I have always complied, of course, with the numerous anti-doping controls that this sport has required of me for years. I have never used prohibited products or any blood manipulation.

“With the help of my lawyers and scientists, we’re working on my defence. I have always been an honest, upright, and clean racer and therefore cannot be accused of cheating.”

11:29
‘It’s those pesky gulls and cyclists that are ruining this town – we need to put a stop to the gull/cyclist lobby’

In more bizarre PSPO news (there seems to be a new one every week this year), former MP Alan Amos, who also stood as a mayor and councillor in Worcester, has lashed out at the council’s decision not to extend a controversial Public Spaces Protection Order – brought in with the stated aim of tackling dangerous cycling in the city centre, as well as prohibiting the feeding of gulls – arguing that the decision will lead to a “free-for-all” for the city’s “vicious flying rats”.

“Vicious flying rats”? I know I’ve heard cyclists called a lot of things over the years, but that takes the biscuit… Oh, he was talking about the gulls? Ah, that makes a lot more sense.

Though to be fair, it turns out he wasn’t that complimentary about cyclists, either…

Worcester city centre (Google Maps)

Read more: > Furious councillor claims “dangerous and selfish” cyclists and “vicious” gulls will take over city centre now controversial cycling ban removed

10:58
You call that a pothole? THAT’S a pothole: South African cyclist left with broken nose after falling into massive hole during club ride

The often horrific state of the UK’s roads – and their disproportionate and hazardous impact on cyclists – is something we’ve covered frequently on road.cc over the years.

But, for all this country’s shoddy, crumbling, and downright dangerous infrastructure, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a hole quite as big as the one that caught out South African cyclist Ian Said during a Sunday club ride earlier this month:

Cyclist falls into hole during club ride in South Africa (Ian Said)

Blimey.

The 60-year-old told the Citizen that he suffered a broken nose, “quite a lot” of bruising, and cuts after tumbling into the hole on the R23 Heidelberg Road near Brakpan, 20 miles east of Johannesburg, on 17 March.

The hole appears to have been carved out of the road as part of repair or maintenance work, with Said noting that it was angled in a way that the morning light made it “almost invisible”.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, which responsible for maintaining the R23, told a local newspaper that it would attend to the hole, but offered no explanation as to its origin or why it was left unattended.

10:27
Social Media Reply of the Season
Philippe Gilbert Twitter reply

Alright, Phil, we get it, you won a lot of bike races, enough with the not so humble bragging…

And on that note, our Bike at Bedtime last night just so happened to feature a bike raced by Gilbert on the way to one of those era-defining classics successes – which the Belgian only mentions every once in a while, of course:

philippe-gilbert-specialized-roubaix 1

> Check out the Specialized Roubaix that Philippe Gilbert rode to Paris-Roubaix victory in 2019 

09:58
Thibaut Pinot Lombardia 2023 (RCS)
Pinot-mania lives on! Thibaut Pinot breaks into top 20 of UCI rankings and becomes highest ranked French pro – despite retiring in October

So, who knew that spending all your time on a farm looking after animals could make you a better bike racer?

Well, that’s according to the latest UCI rankings – which have seen Thibaut Pinot rise three places up to 20th in the list of the top male pro cyclists in the world, while also making him the number one French rider on the planet… despite the mercurial French climber retiring almost six months ago.

Don’t believe me? Well, here’s the current UCI top 20:

UCI rankings, March 2024

No, Pinot isn’t getting extra points for getting up early to milk the cows – though there’s an idea to spice up the cobbled classics – he’s simply benefitting from the governing body’s rolling 52-week ranking system, which means that illness-stricken Christophe Laporte, who enjoyed a storming start to 2023, slips down to 35th overall and loses his French number one crown after losing the points he accumulated last March.

That also means Pinot will soon see the points he picked up at a number of French one-day races and the Tour de Romandie last April disappear into the ether, as he slides peacefully into idyllic rural retirement.

So drink in the last statistical remnants of Thibaut Pinot the elite bike racer while you can…

09:47
Owner claims dangerous dog is triggered by bike saddlebags after “aggressive” pet attacks two cyclists, knocking one unconscious and biting another

In case you missed it from last night, a council in New Zealand has rejected a Staffordshire Bull Terrier owner’s attempt to overturn its ‘dangerous dog’ status – after they claimed that the otherwise “obedient” pet simply has “a problem” with bike saddlebags, which explains why he attacked two cyclists.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier dogs (Wikimedia commons/CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED by R4vi)

Read more: > Owner claims dangerous dog is triggered by bike saddlebags after “aggressive” pet attacks two cyclists, knocking one unconscious and biting another

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site's readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc's senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

eburtthebike | 48 min ago
Daily Mail has yet another meltdown over “confusing” bike markings on centre of lanes in town where they claimed council was trying to “drive cars off the road”

Yet another shot in the tories war on cyclists, which really is a war, unlike the entirely mythical war on motorists that occupies their brain cells incessantly: both of them.

Hirsute | 2 hours ago
"      'I saw one in London yesterday and thought it was perfect for the school run' My latest cartoon for tomorrow's @Telegraph
Buy a print of my cartoons at http://telegraph.co.uk/mattprints

Original artwork from http://chrisbeetles.com   "

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GJnShg0XEAABoNc?format=png&name=small)

https://twitter.com/MattCartoonist/status/1772679546417906130

 

(not me ! )

john_smith replied to Hirsute | 2 hours ago
Good for taking out peds and cyclists, but not really menacing enough for the modern school run.

