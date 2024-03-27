Is Wout’s Ronde dream over? Disastrous crash takes out Flanders favourite Van Aert; Geraint Thomas says Quintana “shouldn’t be racing” after Nairo’s Catalunya tramadol spat with Poels; Mail meltdown (again) over bike lane markings + more on the live blog

It’s fair to say that Nairo Quintana’s return to European racing this season, after a year-long exile in Colombia following his positive test for tramadol at the 2022 Tour de France, has been a fairly anonymous one so far.

In October, the Giro and Vuelta winner announced his surprise return to Movistar – where he enjoyed a glorious eight-year spell between 2012 and 2019 – after spending a year in the wilderness following his disqualification from the 2022 Tour.

The 33-year-old’s sixth place was stripped from the record books after two doping tests revealed the use of the painkiller tramadol, which is banned in-competition by the UCI but does not result in a doping ban, and subsequently saw him dismissed by Arkéa Samsic, the French team he joined from Movistar in 2020 and with which he also endured some patchy form and a few hotel raids by authorities.

The Prodigal Son’s results since returning to his spiritual home at Movistar haven’t been anything to write home about, however, with Quintana ambling rather anonymously around his home tour before finishing 18th on the Valter 2000 summit finish at the Volta a Catalunya, his best result at the week-long stage race (where, to be fair, he was riding in support of leader Enric Mas) before packing it in during the final day’s circuits around Barcelona.

But one particular incident from last week’s Volta showed the Colombian climber still has plenty of fight left in him – and that the peloton won’t let him forget the reasons for his exile in a hurry, too.

Speaking on the In Koers podcast he hosts with Visma-Lease a Bike rider Dylan van Baarle, Bahrain Victorious veteran Wout Poels, who finished 11th overall at the Volta and took fourth on the Port Ainé summit finish, recalled an unsavoury incident with Quintana as the pair battled for position on one of the race’s crucial climbs.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“We rode on a final climb and I felt good. I wanted to move up, to be close to Tadej Pogačar, but no one let me in between. So I decided to ride behind Enric Mas, next to Quintana,” Poels said.

“Maybe that’s annoying for him, but I wasn’t riding so close to him that I tried to push him away. At one point he elbowed me, and I got into an argument with him.

“I jokingly said that he was definitely on tramadol again, which is why he was immediately acting so aggressive. I think he understood me.

“Afterwards I thought maybe I shouldn’t have said it. But he himself was stupid enough to use it in the Tour de France.”

During the podcast, former Liège–Bastogne–Liège and Tour de France stage winner Poels also recalled another confrontation with Quintana’s Movistar teammate (and Poels’ own former colleague) Iván García Cortina, who the 36-year-old Dutchman says punched him before a technical descent.

“On the penultimate day, there was a technical descent in the course after thirteen kilometres,” Poels said. “Everyone wants to sit in the front, so it was crowded.

“Then Iván Cortina from Movistar intervened just before the top. He sat up and delivered a punch to my upper arm. My upper arms aren’t that developed though, and he hit me really hard and it hurt quite a bit.

“So, I then had a big argument with him. I asked why he did that. He said it’s always the same song with me. But I never ride uphill with him, because he has usually already ridden down it.”

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

He continued: “I didn't want to let him get away with that. We talk a lot with [riders’ union] the CPA about the safety of cycling.

“We often criticise organisers because the courses are not safe and then you have a rider who just really throws a punch. That is not possible.

“After the finish I went to see the UCI and they have a VAR. I made an official complaint there, because several riders saw it. But he got away with a very small fine of 300 Swiss Francs and some UCI points deduction. That was a bit disappointing to me.

“I thought he would come to say sorry, but I didn’t see him. A truly sad figure.”

So, there were things going on at the Volta a Catalunya while Pogačar was busy destroying the race – who knew?