Latest addition to ‘Can you carry it by bike?’: Mattresses (you might need a cycling mate); Vingegaard will “decide for himself” if he’s going to Tour de France, says Visma-Lease a Bike DS; Why cyclists don’t use the cycle lane + more on the live blog

After yesterday’s news that two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was left out of the Denmark cycling squad going to Paris Olympics, along with some uncertainty over his Tour de France ambitions, an ever darker shadow has now been cast on the reigning champion’s chances of being there at the Grand Départ at Florence on 29 June.

The 27-year-old cyclist had started the season in fine form, winning two stage races, O Gran Camiño and the Tirreno-Adriatico, but was last seen in action at the Tour of the Basque Country, where he suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures in the horror crash which also involved many other top riders such as Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič.

Visma-Lease a Bike’s sportive director Merijn Zeeman has said that whether Vingegaard will go to the Tour or not is going to be his decision. In fact, the team is relying so heavily on Vingegaard that they are ready to wait until the last week for him to make the decision and subsequently announce their team.

The Dutch DS who’s served in this role since 2012 and will be leaving the team at the end of this season to become the CEO of football club AZ Alkmaar, told Wielerrevue: “Ultimately, the point is that in the last weeks of preparation during the altitude training camp in Tignes, he must be completely available for everything we do with the Tour team.

“He must be able to perform the toughest endurance training; the intensity, the intervals, the long endurance rides. A rider who may not be at his own top level, but who is ready for it both physically and mentally. He has to be looking forward to it and have the feeling: I am completely back and can fight with the best for three weeks. If that is not the case, Jonas cannot ride.”

Zeeman noted that Vingegaard has been training in the French Alps with his teammates Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert, who’s also recovering from his own injuries sustained in the nasty crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

He continued: “Jonas will decide for himself whether or not he will go to the Tour. He has to feel for himself whether he is completely ready for it in all respects and whether he is the old Jonas again. The choice is his. We will never force a rider to take a to compete.

“I don’t think that decision can be made until a week before the start of the Tour. We do not have another rider of his level and with his characteristics in the team. Jonas is so extremely talented that he can grow to a high level very quickly if he is taxable. That means he has a special place for us and we will indeed be waiting for a long time.”