Latest addition to ‘Can you carry it by bike?’: Mattresses (you might need a cycling mate); Vingegaard will “decide for himself” if he’s going to Tour de France, says Visma-Lease a Bike DS; Why cyclists don’t use the cycle lane + more on the live blog

Leave it to the Dutch to find the most innovative ways to transport seemingly impossible things by this wonderful thing called the bike. And just like that, we have a new addition to our series of ‘Can you carry it by bike?’.
This video shared shared by Sikkom, a Twitter account based in the Dutch city of Groningen, shows two cyclists — apparently students — finding a superb way of carrying a mattress back home by resting it over their heads and holding it from the edges.
“Groningen and student life… Transport a mattress the Groningen way,” the account wrote.
A person replied under the video saying that they saw two cyclists carry a sofa in a similar way as well, maybe there’s something to learn over here?
This adds mattress to a long list of objects that you’d consider almost impossible to carry on a bike, including a fridge, a television set, gas cannister, watermelon, wachine machine, even a Specialized MTB! Or if you’d take a page out of Simon’s book, you can hire a cargo bike and get a big old chest of drawer all the way across London.
In fact, ferrying big loads using cargo bikes — something we are big fans of here at road.cc — has already become something of a common occurrence in the capital, and has even received backing from Transport for London (TfL).
> “But tradespeople can’t carry their stuff around by bike” – oh yes they can! How cargo bikes are changing the way people work
“Cargo bikes support the Mayor’s ambition for London to reach net zero carbon by 2030 and contribute to the wider ambitions of having healthier, safer streets as set out in the Mayor’s Transport Strategy,” TfL said in its Cargo Bike Action Plan published in March last year.
Major companies including Amazon and DHL now use cargo bikes for last-mile fulfilment in the city, but independent traders are also increasingly turning to them as a means of transporting themselves and the tools of their trade around the capital, with Cargo Revolution highlighting several case studies.
So, have you carried something unusual on a bike that’s drawn a look or two from passerby? And if yes, then feel free to share with us what was the object in the comments.