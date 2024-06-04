Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Latest addition to ‘Can you carry it by bike?’: Mattresses (you might need a cycling mate); Vingegaard will “decide for himself” if he’s going to Tour de France, says Visma-Lease a Bike DS; Why cyclists don’t use the cycle lane + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Adwitiya’s back on the live blog, bringing you all the updates, news, reaction and the usual silliness
Tue, Jun 04, 2024 09:43
3
Latest addition to ‘Can you carry it by bike?’: Mattresses (you might need a cycling mate); Vingegaard will “decide for himself” if he’s going to Tour de France, says Visma-Lease a Bike DS; Why cyclists don’t use the cycle lane + more on the live blogCyclists carrying mattress on bike (Twitter: @Sikkom050)
15:23
British cyclist to miss Tour of Britain after being hit by driver who tried to "squeeze huge 4x4 past at high speed" on country lane blind bend before returning to "verbally abuse and threaten" female rider
Kate Richardson's damaged kit after being hit by driver on country lane (Instagram)

A British professional cyclist set to compete at the Tour of Britain Women which begins this week will not be racing after suffering injuries when she was hit by an impatient driver who tried to overtake at "high speed" on a blind bend in a narrow country lane.

Kate Richardson, who rides for Lifeplus Wahoo and won last month's Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, shared the news on Instagram where she recalled the incident that is now being investigated by the police. According to her Strava, she had been training near Holmfirth in Yorkshire yesterday morning when she was hit by the motorist and suffered a refractured scapula, road rash and an "incredibly bruised and swollen right hip".

Read more: > British cyclist to miss Tour of Britain after being hit by driver who tried to "squeeze huge 4x4 past at high speed" on country lane blind bend before returning to "verbally abuse and threaten" female rider

14:45
Police release image of suspects accused of violent attack on cyclist near Box Hill which left victim seriously injured with punctured lung when masked thugs on motorbike pushed him off popular cycle path
Suspects accused of violent attack on cyclist near Box Hill

A cyclist from Surrey has raised the alarm after being violently attacked by masked thugs on motorbikes while using a segregated cycling route near Box Hill, the rider suffering broken bones and a punctured lung when he was aggressively shoved from his bike on Wednesday evening.

> Police release image of suspects accused of violent attack on cyclist near Box Hill which left victim seriously injured with punctured lung when masked thugs on motorbike pushed him off popular cycle path

14:43
Is it an Emonda? Is it a Madone? ANDROMEDA?! Gah! Here's all we know about Trek’s new mystery road bike so far
2025 Trek Andromeda? - 1 (2)

Trek is set to launch a new road bike that was ridden to victory on its debut outing by Lidl-Trek’s Mads Petersen in the Dauphiné yesterday, but what is this new bike that appears to say both 'Madone' and 'Emonda' on the top tube, and what do we know about it so far? And let us know your predictions for what the bike will be eventually called!

> Trek’s new road bike: what is it and what do we know so far?

 

14:41
Cyclist in critical condition after collision on major motorway, second cyclist also taken to hospital
Major motorway near Falkirk (M9) where two cyclists were involved in collision (Google Maps)

An investigation is underway into a collision which saw two cyclists taken to hospital, one of the riders in a critical condition, after emergency services were called to a crash involving the two people on bikes and an Audi being driven on the M9 in Scotland.

> Cyclist in critical condition after collision on major motorway, second cyclist also taken to hospital

14:33
Cyclists carrying mattress on bike (Twitter: @Sikkom050)
A brand-new addition to the ‘#CarryShitOlympics’ series: Mattresses (disclaimer: you might need a cycling mate)

Leave it to the Dutch to find the most innovative ways to transport seemingly impossible things by this wonderful thing called the bike. And just like that, we have a new addition to our series of ‘Can you carry it by bike?’.

This video shared shared by Sikkom, a Twitter account based in the Dutch city of Groningen, shows two cyclists — apparently students — finding a superb way of carrying a mattress back home by resting it over their heads and holding it from the edges.

“Groningen and student life… Transport a mattress the Groningen way,” the account wrote.

A person replied under the video saying that they saw two cyclists carry a sofa in a similar way as well, maybe there’s something to learn over here?

This adds mattress to a long list of objects that you’d consider almost impossible to carry on a bike, including a fridge, a television set, gas cannister, watermelon, wachine machine, even a Specialized MTB! Or if you’d take a page out of Simon’s book, you can hire a cargo bike and get a big old chest of drawer all the way across London.

In fact, ferrying big loads using cargo bikes — something we are big fans of here at road.cc — has already become something of a common occurrence in the capital, and has even received backing from Transport for London (TfL).

> “But tradespeople can’t carry their stuff around by bike” – oh yes they can! How cargo bikes are changing the way people work

“Cargo bikes support the Mayor’s ambition for London to reach net zero carbon by 2030 and contribute to the wider ambitions of having healthier, safer streets as set out in the Mayor’s Transport Strategy,” TfL said in its Cargo Bike Action Plan published in March last year.

Major companies including Amazon and DHL now use cargo bikes for last-mile fulfilment in the city, but independent traders are also increasingly turning to them as a means of transporting themselves and the tools of their trade around the capital, with Cargo Revolution highlighting several case studies.

So, have you carried something unusual on a bike that’s drawn a look or two from passerby? And if yes, then feel free to share with us what was the object in the comments.

14:29
2025 Pinarello Dogma F - 9.jpeg
“Why would you put the secret uncovered bike on the roof rack and ALSO ride it in a filmed race!?!”: Reaction to THAT video where we got told off by Ineos for filming their new mystery Pinarello bike

I mean, it’s only fair isn’t it? Ineos, which has been relying on the Dogma F line from Pinarello since 2014, back in its Sky days. And as is the case with many manufacturers, the Italian bike brand likes to keep its latest and greatest models hush and under the wraps.

However, our role as cycling journalists is to bring you any sneak peeks we can get under those wraps, and when Jamie did manage to get a cheeky look at the new Pinarello Dogma F, sat atop one of Ineos’ team cars, he was privy to a very interesting encounter with the Ineos staff, who told him and our video team to stop recording — not just the new model, but also the old one!

> Ineos Grenadiers race new Pinarello Dogma at Dauphiné

Which has brought together a collection of some very pressing questions in our YouTube comments. “Ridiculous. Why would you put the secret uncovered bike on the roof rack and ALSO ride it in a filmed race!?! What a shit show,” wrote one person, while another said: “Don’t get what the fuss is about with the filming, you're in a public space so nothing wrong with that. Tell the team to tell the tv cameras not to film any Ineos rider throughout the race then.”

Indeed, as another person mentioned, I don’t think they can stop anyone from filming on a public road? Meanwhile, pointing out at the heftier, bulkier bottom bracket that can be seen in the new Dogma F, one person wrote: “Maybe there's a hidden motor in that bulging bottom bracket hence no cameras allowed…”

I guess we can rule that out as the team hasn’t been anywhere near winning many races recently…

So if you want to check out Jamie's video and the new Pinarello Dogma F in detail, well, as much we were allowed, you can watch it here.

08:15
Jonas Vingegaard at 2023 Tour de France, stage 20 (Zac Williams/SWPix.com)
“He has to be the old Jonas again”: Visma-Lease a Bike DS says Vingegaard will decide for himself whether or not he’ll go to Tour de France

After yesterday’s news that two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard was left out of the Denmark cycling squad going to Paris Olympics, along with some uncertainty over his Tour de France ambitions, an ever darker shadow has now been cast on the reigning champion’s chances of being there at the Grand Départ at Florence on 29 June.

The 27-year-old cyclist had started the season in fine form, winning two stage races, O Gran Camiño and the Tirreno-Adriatico, but was last seen in action at the Tour of the Basque Country, where he suffered serious injuries, including multiple fractures in the horror crash which also involved many other top riders such as Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič.

> Jonas Vingegaard left out of Denmark's 2024 Paris Olympic squad, as Tour de France selection also hangs in the balance

Visma-Lease a Bike’s sportive director Merijn Zeeman has said that whether Vingegaard will go to the Tour or not is going to be his decision. In fact, the team is relying so heavily on Vingegaard that they are ready to wait until the last week for him to make the decision and subsequently announce their team.

The Dutch DS who’s served in this role since 2012 and will be leaving the team at the end of this season to become the CEO of football club AZ Alkmaar, told Wielerrevue: “Ultimately, the point is that in the last weeks of preparation during the altitude training camp in Tignes, he must be completely available for everything we do with the Tour team.

“He must be able to perform the toughest endurance training; the intensity, the intervals, the long endurance rides. A rider who may not be at his own top level, but who is ready for it both physically and mentally. He has to be looking forward to it and have the feeling: I am completely back and can fight with the best for three weeks. If that is not the case, Jonas cannot ride.”

Zeeman noted that Vingegaard has been training in the French Alps with his teammates Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert, who’s also recovering from his own injuries sustained in the nasty crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen.

He continued: “Jonas will decide for himself whether or not he will go to the Tour. He has to feel for himself whether he is completely ready for it in all respects and whether he is the old Jonas again. The choice is his. We will never force a rider to take a to compete.

“I don’t think that decision can be made until a week before the start of the Tour. We do not have another rider of his level and with his characteristics in the team. Jonas is so extremely talented that he can grow to a high level very quickly if he is taxable. That means he has a special place for us and we will indeed be waiting for a long time.”

10:06
Why cyclists don't use cycle lane (Manchester edition)
10:04
10:02
"When cyclists tell you someone is an a*******, believe them"
09:14
It's official: Eden Hazard rode Mont Ventoux via the easier Sault route

After yesterday's top story of former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, who hung up his football boots last year only to don the jersey of Intermarché-Wanty (his favourite team, allegedly) and climbed Mont Ventoux, we can now confirm that he, along with his brothers, completed the feat via the easier Sault route from the east side, with an average gradient of 4.4 per cent.

> New domestique in the peloton or just a post-Real Madrid hobby? Eden Hazard climbs Mont Ventoux wearing Intermarché’s jersey

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
quiff | 5 min ago
0 likes

Maybe I'm being dense, but what's the objection to that Manchester cycle lane?

Avatar
Steve K | 1 hour ago
3 likes

That picture of Charlie Mullins - tell me it's his Tussaud's waxwork and not actually him.  Please.

Avatar
Hirsute | 4 hours ago
5 likes

" Londons cycling bubble has burst, call in the administrators "

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GPNq8OvWoAAuPOT?format=jpg&name=small)

Latest Comments

 