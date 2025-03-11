British Cycling unveils “bold” four-year strategy to get people riding bikes – but road safety expert blasts failure to “tackle danger for cyclists”

British Cycling has today launched a new four-year plan, described as the governing body’s “most ambitious strategy to date”, which aims to reinforce Britain’s position as a “world-leading cycling nation” and deliver an “unprecedented contribution to society, health, and the economy”.

However, despite its ambition to tackle cycling’s socio-economic inequalities and encourage more people to ride bikes, British Cycling’s new plan – and its focus on sport and fleeting, limited references to infrastructure and cycling for transport – have been criticised by road safety expert Dr Robert Davis, who says the strategy fails to address the biggest barrier to growing cycling in the UK: the perception that it’s dangerous.

Announced on Tuesday morning, British Cycling says it has developed a “purpose-centred strategy to ensure cycling is a thriving sport and a vehicle for societal change”.

The plan aims to support and grow the sport by making cycling more diverse and inclusive, to lead on the world stage by “winning well”, and to use cycling as a catalyst for positive social change and tackle inequalities.

According to new research undertaken for the governing body, these inequalities present one of the most significant barriers in terms of access to cycling in the UK.

This research found that while 97 per cent of children from the highest socio-economic backgrounds can ride a bike, this figure drops to 89 per cent of children from the lowest socio-economic backgrounds, equating to roughly 350,000 children from low-income families.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of children who cannot ride a bike want to learn, but 41 per cent cite their lack of access to a bike as the biggest barrier, while children from disadvantaged backgrounds are also a third less likely to participate in cycling than those from wealthier households, compared to football and athletics.

British Cycling strategy 2025-2029 (credit: road.cc)

“Cycling has the power to transform lives, yet too many people face stubborn barriers to getting on a bike,” British Cycling’s CEO Jon Dutton said in a statement announcing the new strategy.

“Whether for transport, leisure, or sport, everyone should have the opportunity to ride, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Right now, our research shows that hundreds of thousands of children who want to ride simply don’t have access – we must change that as part of our wider commitment to breaking down barriers for all. This is about more than sport. It’s about tackling the UK’s health, wealth, and social inequalities head-on, ensuring that cycling is a force for good in every community.”

In order to tackle these inequalities head-on, British Cycling says it will deliver “tangible” benefits for communities across the UK through a combination of investment, partnerships, and on-the-ground programmes.

These include the creation of a “flagship social impact programme” designed to “break down barriers and create meaningful cycling opportunities”, as well as the launch of a new access-focused charitable foundation, the BC Foundation, to be managed by Ed Clancy.

Children cycling on Active Travel Street (credit: Exeter Cycling Campaign)

The governing body also aims to modernise the sport, expand its City Academies and Hubs initiative in urban areas, and partner with government, local authorities, and industry to improve cycling infrastructure, stage major events, and increase community engagement.

“Through our planned charitable arm, social impact programme, and participation initiatives, we will strive to deliver a generational shift in access to cycling,” Dutton added.

“We are ready to drive this change, and we call on partners from across sport, government, and business to join us in making it happen.”

Meanwhile, British Cycling’s chair Frank Slevin said this “bold and brave strategy” would “build on the significant progress we have made in the recent past”.

“We look forward to supporting and most importantly delivering against our ambition which will see more people experience the joy of cycling and have an unprecedented impact on communities across the country,” Slevin said.

2024 Tour of Britain (credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

However, while British Cycling says its strategy also aims to increase active travel uptake, noting that only 43 per cent of short journeys are made by cycling or walking, the plan’s failure to properly address the main factors preventing people from riding bikes has been criticised by road safety campaigner Dr Robert Davis.

Speaking to road.cc, Davis, the chair of the Road Danger Reduction Forum, noted that despite the governing body’s lofty aims, its strategy appeared to focus primarily on cycling as a sport, with limited references to cycling for leisure or transport.

“The principal deterrent to uptake of cycling is the perception of cycling as being hazardous,” Davis told road.cc.

“Addressing this means tackling the danger presented to actual and potential cyclists: by highway engineering which reduces danger from motor traffic, adequate roads policing and deterrent sentencing, and calling out anti-cycling prejudice as the dangerous bigotry it is. It is regrettable that these measures are not mentioned in the report.”

According to research carried out by Cycling Scotland last year, over two thirds of people in Scotland consider not feeling safe on the roads the biggest barrier to making more cycle journeys. Meanwhile, 62 per cent said that they support re-allocating road space for cycling in their area, and 37 per cent said they would cycle more often if they were more confident.

“While I’m personally a big fan (and for many years a participant) of the many forms of cycle racing, the key to getting more people – especially from deprived backgrounds or from groups with protected characteristics – cycling is to properly support it as a form of transport,” Davis continued.

“It needs to be seen as a form of natural everyday activity which does not require special clothing or expensive equipment. Where this happens in Europe (especially the Netherlands and Denmark) and you have far more people cycling, you also have a healthier cycle sport scene than in the UK.

“The small-scale initiatives referred to may have some local minor impact but will not affect the experience of cycling for the vast majority of people in the UK.

“The changes required – such as good quality Bikeability training for children and adults, highway infrastructure as specified by Active Travel England, roads policing, and right down to schemes to provide roadworthy bikes and equipment for people on low incomes, and the provision of secure and convenient cycle parking – require investment from central and local government, which is small compared to the rest of the funding for transport schemes in general.”

Despite Davis’ reservations, the strategy has gained the support of sports minister Stephanie Peacock, who says encouraging more people to cycle is essential to improving the nation’s physical and mental health.

“We know that increasing physical activity is one of the most powerful ways to reduce NHS pressures, enhance wellbeing and support our overall health mission,” she said.

“British Cycling’s commitment to making cycling more accessible, particularly for children and disadvantaged communities, will help us towards a healthier and more active Britain.

“Breaking down barriers and encouraging more people to ride can help tackle some of the challenges we face, be it reducing childhood obesity to improving the nation’s mental health. As we deliver our Plan for Change, the government is supportive of this vision, and we look forward to working with British Cycling to make it a reality.”