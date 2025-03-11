Cannondale launches revamped Topstone Carbon gravel bike with internal storage, updated suspension and a lefty fork option

Cannondale has introduced it's new "smoother, sleeker, and more thoughtfully integrated" range of Topstone Carbon gravel bikes for 2025, which it says are the "ultimate go-anywhere, carry everything" bikes with space for wider tyres and internal storage within the down tube. Cannondale sticks with its Kingpin rear suspension design while introducing a third-generation Lefty Oliver suspension fork on one model. The range starts at £2,950, going up to £6,900 for the Topstone Carbon LTD Di2.

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike lifestyle (credit: Cannondale)

Last month, we told you about the new Cannondale SuperX which is a dedicated gravel race bike. The Topstone is more of a gravel all-rounder. Of course, you could race it if you wanted, but it’s intended to be used for far more than that!

Unlike the SuperX, the third generation Topstone is designed to "go everywhere" and hence has suspension at both the front and the rear. Cannondale goes as far as to say that "On a Topstone Carbon, every ride feels better. Roads feel smoother. Tyres feel grippier. Corners feel less sketchy. And the miles or kilometers all roll by a little easier." We'll only be able to validate that after having a go on one, which we're hoping will happen soon.

A lot of the focus of the new Topstone has clearly been on the suspension, so let's start there...

Cannondale introduces third-generation Lefty Oliver fork

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty fork (credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale introduced its Lefty single-sided mountain bike fork way back in 2000, and added the Lefty Oliver to its Slate platform in 2015 (we do miss that bike). The 2025 Topstone Carbon range sees the introduction of the third generation of Lefty Oliver, with the main difference being more travel (now 40mm).

There are various gravel suspension systems out there, including stem and steerer tube-based designs, but Cannondale believes a telescopic fork concept is the most effective solution for offering traction and control as well as comfort and the best overall ride. It also means the distance between your hands, feet, and the saddle remains constant.

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 3 gravel bike (credit: Cannondale)

“Riders are going faster and they want more capability,” says Greg Jakubek, Cannondale’s product manager for suspension and components.

“We need to complement exactly what they want. In this case, we've driven Oliver Generation 3 to be more plush, to have more travel as a way to unlock more speed and absorb more obstacles in your way.

"We continue to have a hydraulic damper that means you can control the rate of return speed with the rebound dial. If you're on some smooth tarmac, just flip that lock out and you have ultimate efficiency.”

KingPin suspension at the rear

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike KingPin suspension (credit: Cannondale)

KingPin is Cannondale's gravel rear suspension system. It too has featured on previous Topstone models but has once again been refined to provide a smoother, more compliant ride across all frame sizes, according to Cannondale. It functions as a thru-axle pivot in the seat tube, allowing the rear triangle and seatpost to flex vertically, in this case delivering up to 30mm of travel.

Describing the system, Cannondale explains that KingPin "is our lightweight, go-for-longer rear suspension. Maintenance-free and complexity-free, it gives the Topstone frame a legit rear-wheel travel without compromising stiffness for the sprint."

It adds: "You'll hardly know it's there, but you'll be very glad you've got it."

Space for wider tyres

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty front end (credit: Cannondale)

Gravel bike tyre clearance has ballooned in recent years, and so it's no surprise to see an increase on the third generation Topstone. It now offers up to 52mm at the rear and 56mm at the front, an increase from the predecessor's 45mm, and the Lefty suspension fork models offer up to 47mm of clearance at the front.

The non suspension models are positively roomy. For example, we've recently tested Trek's do-it-all gravel bike, the Checkpoint, which has 50mm tyre clearance.

Internal frame storage

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike frame storage (credit: Cannondale)

Another new feature is the internal frame storage, integrated into the downtube and accessible beneath the bottle cage. Cannondale calls it the StashPort, and every Topstone Carbon model includes a StashBag to help keep your essentials secure.

Nina Baum, product manager at Cannondale says, "For me, I keep my tyre plugs and a little carton of sealant. I don't ride with a tube any more because I haven't used one in many years, but you can have plenty of room for a tube, some CO2, your multi tool, maybe even a snack".

Further enabling multi-day adventures, there are multiple mounting points on the frame and fork to carry additional loads. Cannondale says it designed them with a clean look by co-moulding the mount inserts into the frame and covering them with plugs.

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 3 gravel bike mounted (credit: Cannondale)

Universal Derailleur Hanger

A new addition to the latest Topstone Carbon is a Universal Derailleur Hanger which "makes it compatible with any derailleur on the market." To be honest, this doesn't come as much of a surprise, as a lot of the new bikes we're seeing launch in the last few months have opted for the UDH system, especially those that are gravel orientated.

Internal cable routing

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike integrated front end (credit: Cannondale)

At the front end, the Topstone Carbon features internal cable routing through the headset, utilising a Conceal Stem for a cleaner look. Cannondale says that this isn't purely for aesthetics or aerodynamics, but "also makes it easier to mount your bags on the bike without any cables interfering."

Familiar sights

Some features from the previous generations are incorporated in the new Topstone Carbon. This includes a threaded bottom bracket (BSA) and a standard 27.2mm seatpost and external seat binder, and the frame is also dropper post ready.

Geometry

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike geometry chart (credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale says it has refined its size-specific Proportional Response construction on the new Topstone Carbon, meaning the geometry is tweaked for each frame size to maintain consistent handling and suspension performance across the range.

The geometry of the new Topstone Carbon remains largely similar to its predecessor, remaining the more relaxed bike in the Cannondale line-up when compared to the SuperX race bike.

Just like the previous generation Topstone, the latest model aims to be an all-round gravel bike suited to "multi-day bike-packing trips, bucket-list gravel rides [and] full-on gravel races".

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon gravel bike lifestyle (credit: Cannondale)

In a Size 54 frame, the new Topstone Carbon has a stack of 579mm, a reach of 378mm and a head angle of 70.7 degrees. The bottom bracket is dropped 76mm, and the wheelbase is 1,026mm, while the top tube length is 531mm.

Those figures are pretty similar to the outgoing model, although there are a few changes. For example, the headtube is now 0.5 degrees more slack - following recent gravel bike trends, the reach is now 5mm shorter and the stack is 5mm lower. The latter two would indicate a shift towards more aggressive geometry, although an increased bottom bracket drop from 67mm to 76mm should help to improve stability on the rough stuff.

"It's super confident, but it's still really agile and playful", says Baum.

Models and pricing

The new Cannondale Topstone Carbon comes in six builds available in sizes from 47 to 61 and come with either 45mm, 44mm or 42mm tyres.

Topstone Carbon LTD Di2 (~£6,900)

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon LTD gravel bike (credit: Cannondale)

Groupset Shimano GRX 825 Di2

Wheels Reserve 40 I 44 GR Carbon

Tyres Vittoria Terreno Dry 45mm

Weight 8.9kg (size 56)

Topstone Carbon 1 Lefty AXS (€6,899/~£5,800*)

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty (credit: Cannondale)

Groupset SRAM Rival AXS/GX Eagle

Wheels Reserve 40 I 44 GR Carbon

Tyres WTB Raddler TCS Light 44mm

Weight 9.8kg (size 56)

* This bike isn't appearing on Cannondale's UK site yet, hence the euro pricing

Topstone Carbon 2 AXS 1x (£3,900)

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 2 AXS 1x (credit: Cannondale)

Groupset SRAM Apex AXS/GX Eagle 1x

Wheels WTB KOM Team i25 TCS

Tyres WTB Riddler TCS Light 45mm

Weight 9.9kg (size 56)

Topstone Carbon 2 GRX 2x (£3,500)

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 2 GRX 2x (credit: Cannondale)

Groupset Shimano GRX 820

Wheels WTB KOM Team i25 TCS

Tyres WTB Riddler TCS Light 45mm

Weight 9.9kg (size 56)

Topstone Carbon 3 GRX 1x (£2,950)

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 3 gravel bike (credit: Cannondale)

Groupset Shimano GRX 610/SLX M7100

Wheels WTB ST i25 TCS

Tyres WTB Riddler TCS Light 45mm

Weight 10.3kg (size 56)

Topstone Carbon 3 GRX 2x (€3,299/~£2,800*)

2025 Cannondale Topstone Carbon 3 GRX 2x (credit: Cannondale)

Groupset Shimano GRX 610/820

Wheels WTB ST i25 TCS

Tyres WTB Resolute TCS Light 42mm

Weight 10.2kg (size 56)

* No UK listing for this model either

The Topstone Alloy bikes remain in the range, but they’re unaffected by this update.

For the full specs and colours, check out Cannondale's website.

