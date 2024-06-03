New domestique in the peloton or just a post-Real Madrid hobby? Ex-footballer Eden Hazard climbs Mont Ventoux wearing Intermarché jersey; Chris Froome denies rumours of team power struggle; Vingegaard left out of Olympics squad + more on the live blog

If I had a nickel for every time a Real Madrid player would lose interest in football, leave the club and pursue their hobby of a different sport, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot but it’s weird it’s happened twice now…

While Real Madrid players were preparing to play the match of their lives in London and bring #15 to Bernabeu, Eden Hazard, the club’s most expensive signing ever who spent the golden years of his career not too far from Wembley, was indulging himself in a completely different activity — football now a distant memory in the 33-year-old Belgian’s mind — probably.

Hazard, who had his contract with Real Madrid terminated last June, announced his retirement from professional football a couple of months later. And since then, he’s kept somewhat of a low-profile other than popping here and there for an advert, the odd-charity match, or showing up at his boyhood club Lille.

But behind the scenes, it seems that the former Belgian captain and the mercurial forward has picked up a new hobby… Any guesses, anyone?

Of course, it’s cycling! And by the looks of it, Hazard’s been putting in the effort and hours on the saddle (tut tut, me), and has managed to scale one of the most revered and iconic climbs in the world, Mont Ventoux.

From images shared by Hazard on social media, it looks like it was a well-planned ride, with the ex-footballer joined by his brothers, Thorgan (who’s still playing for Belgian club Anderlecht, by the way), Ethan and Kylian — all decked out in the jerseys of the Belgian pro cycling team Intermarché-Wanty and riding Cube bikes.

Intermarché also shared the image on its social media, writing: “Eden Hazard did it! He climbed to the top of Mont Ventoux with his CUBE and the jersey of his favorite team.”

Hazard isn’t the first celebrity to take his bike up the almost 2000-metre high climb with an average gradient of 7.4%, or 4.4%, if you take the easier Sault route. In 2016, F1 world champion Jenson Button took his bike for a spin up the mountain too, and ended up doing a tribute to Chris Froome’s infamous Tour de France stage finish by jogging up the last bit.

We are still waiting to find Hazard’s Strava profile to see his stats. Anyone reckon if a footballer’s abilities can translate to road cycling? Not a similarly ideal comparison, but last year, we did have legendary Barcelona and Stoke City player Bojan Krkić take up gravel biking and even partnered with former teammate Andrés Iniesta to launch his own bike brand.

More recently, Anne Jones, an 82-year-old cyclist from Lewisham completed a summit of the famous climb in southern France to raise funds for a youth trauma hospital and a paracycling team distributing aid to communities by bike in Gaza, despite severely inclement weather with fog so thick she nearly missed the famous Tom Simpson memorial.

In the meantime, Hazard can definitely ring up his pal Remco Evenepoel, who himself made a reverse career switch, ditching football for cycling, for any on-the-saddle tips. The time trial champion is currently out racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné (psst, we’ve come across loads of unreleased bikes, including from Trek, Pinarello and Wilier) in preparation for his first shot at Tour de France glory.

Although I’m sure he’ll have enough support from his friends over at Intermarché-Wanty. Maybe he can learn some sprinting from Biniam Girmay, who won the bunch sprint to come second at the Brussels Cycling Classic yesterday. Maybe the Belgian team’s looking for domestiques for next season?

The former Chelsea player will also be making his return to Stamford Bridge this Sunday, turning out for the World XI in West London for Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024. By the way, it’s not soccer…

And finally, we may have a big revamp on our hands to our starting XI of the world-beating squad of ‘Footballers Who Cycle’. Some tough decisions to make there, I don't envy whoever gets the top job of managing this squad next...

