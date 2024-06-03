Support road.cc

New domestique in the peloton or just a post-Real Madrid hobby? Ex-footballer Eden Hazard climbs Mont Ventoux wearing Intermarché jersey; Chris Froome denies rumours of team power struggle; Vingegaard left out of Olympics squad + more on the live blog

It’s World Bicycle Day! Adwitiya’s hoping for better days on his bike (and some sunnier weather) this Monday as he hunts for all the news and updates from the cycling world
Mon, Jun 03, 2024 10:19
Eden Hazard climbs Mont Ventoux
13:05
Cyclist reclaims stolen Brompton following "altercation" — as angle grinder bike robber jailed for 33 months
Angle grinder bike robber jailed for nearly three years (Sussex Police/Google Maps)

Police praised the "swift action of witnesses" but urged the public to consider their safety after an angle grinder bike robber was confronted as he cut through a lock and injured in an "altercation", the offender now jailed for 33 months.

07:59
Eden Hazard "ready to climb" Mont Ventoux
New domestique in the peloton or just a post-Real Madrid hobby? Eden Hazard climbs Mont Ventoux wearing Intermarché’s jersey

If I had a nickel for every time a Real Madrid player would lose interest in football, leave the club and pursue their hobby of a different sport, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot but it’s weird it’s happened twice now…

While Real Madrid players were preparing to play the match of their lives in London and bring #15 to Bernabeu, Eden Hazard, the club’s most expensive signing ever who spent the golden years of his career not too far from Wembley, was indulging himself in a completely different activity — football now a distant memory in the 33-year-old Belgian’s mind — probably.

Hazard, who had his contract with Real Madrid terminated last June, announced his retirement from professional football a couple of months later. And since then, he’s kept somewhat of a low-profile other than popping here and there for an advert, the odd-charity match, or showing up at his boyhood club Lille.

But behind the scenes, it seems that the former Belgian captain and the mercurial forward has picked up a new hobby… Any guesses, anyone?

Of course, it’s cycling! And by the looks of it, Hazard’s been putting in the effort and hours on the saddle (tut tut, me), and has managed to scale one of the most revered and iconic climbs in the world, Mont Ventoux.

From images shared by Hazard on social media, it looks like it was a well-planned ride, with the ex-footballer joined by his brothers, Thorgan (who’s still playing for Belgian club Anderlecht, by the way), Ethan and Kylian — all decked out in the jerseys of the Belgian pro cycling team Intermarché-Wanty and riding Cube bikes.

Intermarché also shared the image on its social media, writing: “Eden Hazard did it! He climbed to the top of Mont Ventoux with his CUBE and the jersey of his favorite team.”

Hazard isn’t the first celebrity to take his bike up the almost 2000-metre high climb with an average gradient of 7.4%, or 4.4%, if you take the easier Sault route. In 2016, F1 world champion Jenson Button took his bike for a spin up the mountain too, and ended up doing a tribute to Chris Froome’s infamous Tour de France stage finish by jogging up the last bit.

We are still waiting to find Hazard’s Strava profile to see his stats. Anyone reckon if a footballer’s abilities can translate to road cycling? Not a similarly ideal comparison, but last year, we did have legendary Barcelona and Stoke City player Bojan Krkić take up gravel biking and even partnered with former teammate Andrés Iniesta to launch his own bike brand.

More recently, Anne Jones, an 82-year-old cyclist from Lewisham completed a summit of the famous climb in southern France to raise funds for a youth trauma hospital and a paracycling team distributing aid to communities by bike in Gaza, despite severely inclement weather with fog so thick she nearly missed the famous Tom Simpson memorial.

Hazard after climbing Mont Ventoux

In the meantime, Hazard can definitely ring up his pal Remco Evenepoel, who himself made a reverse career switch, ditching football for cycling, for any on-the-saddle tips. The time trial champion is currently out racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné (psst, we’ve come across loads of unreleased bikes, including from Trek, Pinarello and Wilier) in preparation for his first shot at Tour de France glory.

Although I’m sure he’ll have enough support from his friends over at Intermarché-Wanty. Maybe he can learn some sprinting from Biniam Girmay, who won the bunch sprint to come second at the Brussels Cycling Classic yesterday. Maybe the Belgian team’s looking for domestiques for next season?

The former Chelsea player will also be making his return to Stamford Bridge this Sunday, turning out for the World XI in West London for Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024. By the way, it’s not soccer…

And finally, we may have a big revamp on our hands to our starting XI of the world-beating squad of ‘Footballers Who Cycle’. Some tough decisions to make there, I don't envy whoever gets the top job of managing this squad next...

12:26
Bringing this iconic advert back on this World Bicycle Day

Thanks to the former Walking and Cycling Comissioner for West Midlands, Adam Tranter for refreshing my memory with this brilliant ad. "No, bikes aren't the answer to every single journey, but they’re more versatile than you might think. It's all about choosing the right tool for the job," wrote Tranter.

No, bikes aren't the answer to every single journey, but they’re more versatile than you might think. It's all about choosing the right tool for the job.

12:23
Gloucestershire Police might've won the internet today...

*gets on a bike and sprays face with chrome* Witness me!

11:24
Jonas Vingegaard, 2023 Tour de France, stage 20 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Jonas Vingegaard left out of Denmark's 2024 Paris Olympic squad, as the Tour de France selection also hangs in the balance

Denmark's two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard has been left out of the national squad for road cycling for the 2024 Paris Olympics, having been snubbed for the final place in the team for UAE Team Emirates' rider Mikkel Bjerg.

The 27-year-old rider has expressed his desire to ride in Paris, however, it's being reported that he may have been overlooked given his recent injuries from the Itzulia Basque Country Tour, where he suffered multiple fractures in a horror crash which also involved a number of top riders such as Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič.

Vingegaard is currently doing high-altitude training in the French Alps with Visma Lease a Bike teammates Christophe Laporte and Wout van Aert, with the latter also recovering from the broken collarbone and ribs injuries he suffered at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, which ruled him out for the majority of the spring classics season, including the coveted Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Velo also reports that while the Vingegaard and Wout van Aert are trying their best to get into top shape, the team is still unsure if the duo will be able to do so given their injuries and the demanding nature of the Tour. So, does this mean there's a chance we'll see Matteo Jorgensen ride for GC this time?!

11:05
Chris Froome (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Chris Froome denies rumours of rift with teammate Michael Woods ahead of Tour de France

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome hasn’t been the same since his terrible 2019 crash. The rider who dominated cycling in a post-Armstrong world in the early 2010s, has been on the receiving end of many jokes and jests from fans (not lessened by his many rants and excuses over the years… rim brakes, anyone?)

The 39-year-old British rider is currently racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and after missing out on last year’s Tour, he has expressed his aims of getting into the squad once again.

At Tirreno-Adriatico in March, Froome said that his goal was “to try and get to the Tour in the best shape possible this year.”

And now if reports from French newspaper L’Equipe are to be believed, Froome may have made his way into Israel-Premier Tech’s TdF squad for 2024, but only “at the behest of team sponsors who want his profile/fame”, and in an even more scandalous revelation, it goes on to claim that there has been an internal power struggle within the team, notably between Froome and American rider Michael Woods.

However, Froome has tried to immediately quash those rumours by replying to a tweet making those claims, saying that “that’s news to him”, with a laughing emoji. He’s also tagged Woods in the reply, asking him if he’s heard anything of the sort (followed by another emoji).

The former Sky rider had fractured his wrist on day two of the Italian stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, sharing the news on Twitter saying “I can’t catch a break!”. And just last week, Froome finished the Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes a staggering 17 minutes and 40 seconds behind the 20-year-old explosive Groupama-FDJ rider Lenny Martinez.

10:38
Police investigate RideLondon incident as cyclist seriously injured in collision with driver on closed road course
RideLondon 2024 (Ben Queenborough for London Marathon Events)

Essex Police has called on RideLondon participants who may have witnessed a serious collision during the event to come forward with camera footage or information. The appeal comes after a cyclist taking part in the sportive was involved in a collision with a motorist driving on a road that was supposed to be closed to non-event traffic, the driver then leaving the scene.

09:41
More trouble at Mercian Cycles, Mohorič's gravel riding misadventures, and loads of news stuff at Critérium du Dauphiné... here's your Weekend Roundup

With slightly better weather over the weekend and of course, the Champions League final, you might be excused for missing out on any cycling news. So here's all the stuff that was rocking the world of cycling these last couple of days, starting off with all the new bikes our team caught a sight of at the Critérium du Dauphiné...

2024 new Trek road bike at Dauphine 2

> New Trek Madone breaks cover at Dauphiné… or is it an Emonda?

2025 Pinarello Dogma F - 9.jpeg

> Ineos Grenadiers race new Pinarello Dogma at Dauphiné

New Wilier spotted at the Dauphiné

> Wilier set to launch mystery new bike

It wasn't all about the Critérium though, there was much stuff away from France in Kansas, at the Unbound Gravel where Matej Mohorič didn't have the best of his rides, and there was more bad news coming out for the iconic British bicycle frame manufacturers Mercian, which ceased its trading and operations two weeks ago.

Mercian Audax Special

> Mercian Cycles ceases trading and enters voluntary liquidation

Matej Mohorič and Bahrain Victorious teammates at Unbound Gravel (Matej Mohorič/Instagram)

> "We're going to stick to road racing!": Matej Mohorič gets stuck in the mud at Unbound Gravel, suffers cracked rim and puncture

Council rubbishes residents' cycle lane complaints (Google Maps)

> Council rubbishes concerned residents' claims new cycle route will attract crime and increase insurance premiums

A24 towards Leatherhead with shared-use path running parallel (Google Maps)

> Violent attack near Box Hill leaves cyclist seriously injured with punctured lung after masked thugs on motorbikes push him off bike on popular cycle path

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

