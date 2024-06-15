"I know the rules": Cyclist disqualified from Tour of Slovenia for deploying 'super tuck' position demands apology from UCI because he wasn't touching top tube or using arms and chest for support

A 20-year-old Norwegian pro cyclist is demanding an apology from the UCI following his ban from the Tour of Slovenia for deploying the 'super tuck' position. Johannes Kulset, of Uno-X Mobility, denies he was breaking the rules because his body was not touching the top tube and he was not using his forearms or chest as points of support.

So, yesterday I got dsq after the finish in @TourOfSlovenia for the way I rode in the last decent. I know the rules - and I did nothing wrong. I never touched the top tube, or used forearms/chest as point of support. pic.twitter.com/rP76yLJWw6 — Johannes Kulset (@JohannesKulset) June 15, 2024

The super tuck position was banned by the UCI in 2021 on safety grounds, cycling's governing body clarifying the rule as: "Sitting on the bicycle’s top tube is prohibited. Furthermore, using the forearms as a point of support on the handlebar is prohibited except in time trials."

Although the footage looks rather damning, and it's difficult to deny that Kulset has adopted a position that at least strongly resembles the banned super tuck in the video above, the Norwegian appears to be implying that his body wasn't making contact with the top tube, therefore he should not have been disqualified because the rules specifically ban sitting on the top tube.

His reference to the lack of forearms as a point of support refers to the other position banned by the UCI in 2021, namely riding as if on a time trial bike with the forearms resting on the handlebars, nicknamed the 'puppy paws' position.

On both his X/Twitter and Instagram accounts, Kulset expressed deep disappointment that he was unable to ride the last two stages of the Tour of Slovenia, blaming commissioners for being unfamiliar with the rules.

Tagging the president of the CPA Adam Hansen in his post, Kulset said on X/Twitter: "The commissioners admitted they didn't know the rules, but still didn't want to change the wrong decision.

"I'm obviously not allowed to start today. But I would like an [apology] from UCI and avoid someone else getting wrongly dsq in the future."

Reactions to Kulset's strong words have been a mixed bag on social media, with one replying: "It could be that both you and your team should read up on the rules, and you should think about the safety that UCI is currently working on to improve."

Another said: "Common sense clearly says this needs relegation. If the bottom does not touch the frame it's the superlative of super tuck and even more dangerous. Haven't looked up the exact wording but for your own future: get over it and move on."

There was plenty of support for Kulset, though, with a number of fans calling for the super tuck and puppy paws positions to return, and one saying the UCI is "holding back" the sport of cycling.

One of the most notable examples of the super tuck being deployed to great success before the ban was Chris Froome's victory on stage 8 of the 2016 Tour de France, in which he pedalled furiously on a long descent while in the super tuck position to claim a huge stage win and take the yellow jersey.

Since the ban, arguably the most high profile disqualification was Richard Carapaz, who had his result chalked off at Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2021 for deploying the super tuck. In the same year, British pro Alexander Richardson was kicked off the Tour of Turkey after footage shown his forearms on top of the handlebars, while he held his brake levers just with the little fingers of each hand.

Regarding the case of Kulset and his Tour of Slovenia disqualification, road.cc has contacted the UCI for comment.