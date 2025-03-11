Trigger Happy’s Angry Cyclist is back: Local newspaper covers “fed-up” cyclist screaming “elephants” at pedestrians crossing a cycle lane… but it’s Dom Joly’s TikTok audio; Could TotalEnergies sponsor Ineos Grenadiers? + more on the live blog

Hey, remember the Angry Cyclist gag from Dom Joly’s Trigger Happy show?
By the look of things, EdinburghLive might not, because a TikTok video posted by an Edinburgh cyclist, passing through a cycle lane swarmed with pedestrians and overdubbed with a Dom Joly audio has been reported as… actually happening.
In the video, the cyclist appears to be shouting, “Cycle lane… it’s clearly a cycle lane!” at pedestrians, most probably exiting the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh and crossing over to the infamous Leith Walk cycle lane (road.cc Hall of Fame bike lane, surely?). The video ends with the cyclist randomly screaming, “Woah, elephants!”
cycle lane Edinburgh Playhouse
But of course, it’s not the cyclist who’s saying or screaming anything. Nor would it make sense to hear motor-engine revving noises when he’s on a bike. Well, that’s because the audio used in the video comes from a TikTok ‘remix’. The original video, shared by comedian Dom Joly on the social media platform last year, actually has someone driving a motor scooter through a crowded street in Rishikesh, India, with Joly’s audio of screaming “cycle lane” added over it.
> Video: Trigger Happy's angry cyclist appears on Comic Relief
The TikTok video itself is inspired from Joly’s divisive Trigger Happy episode from 2017, in which he plays the character of an ‘angry cyclist’ doing a cyclathon charity ride around the Britain for Sport Relief, with the main joke being Joly angrily insisting that wherever he happens to be riding is a cycle lane.
The 'elephants' bit? Well, the image below might explain it…
However, it seems that EdinburghLive, taking the video at its face value, has written a news report as if it was indeed the cyclist screaming all those things, titled: “Fed-up Edinburgh cyclist screams ‘elephants’ as he dodges pedestrians in cycle lane”
“A fed-up Edinburgh cyclist has shared the moment he was forced to swerve dozens of pedestrians taking up a popular cycle lane,” the article reads. “Posting on TikTok, he can be heard shouting ‘cycle lane’ and ‘it's clearly a cycle lane’ as he battles the crowd.
“A swarm of people appear to be blocking his route as he progressively becomes more frustrated before branding the crowd as ‘elephants’.”
Alright, setting aside any cynical thoughts and concerns for news in a post-truth world, this does make for an extremely sardonic yet hilarious reading. Erm, maybe not as hilarious as the time when we mixed up our Stephen Roches…
Deliveroo rider killed cyclist in e-bike crash (BBC)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx20pv5d2zyo
Seems like the BBC have managed to get it wrong on two fronts there, firstly the bike was not an e-bike but an illegal electric moped, and secondly if the battery had run out so the motor wasn't running at the time of the crash then it was effectively just an ordinary bicycle. Either way, not an e-bike on either count, unless you're writing for an organisation that seems for some reason to have decided it's going to blame e-bikes at every conceivable opportunity, whether it's accurate or not.
I'm unclear about how not wearing a helmet relates to measuring their speed?
New Forest MP says cyclists should have ‘mandatory bell’
also in today's Daily Echo:
Residents say speeding and anti-social cars top concern in police survey
Presumably the striped robes and the obligation to shout "Unclean, unclean!" will come later...one suspects with this type of bell advocate, or "bellfriend" as we might call him, that if every cyclist had a bell and used it at every opportunity he would be protesting against the appalling nuisance, aggression and sound pollution of lycra-clad maniacs "demanding" people move aside.
"Bellfriend", eh? I see what you did there…
I think he's perhaps unaware how much many pedestrians hate it if you ring a bell (almost as much as if you don't ring a bell).
And a bell is useless at warning a motorist.
Bells also do nothing for the deaf / hard of hearing, those wearing earphones or deep in conversation, or if there's lots of other ambient noise (maybe by a road) ... in fact, if there were more than a few cyclists they'd be a nuisance more than a help as they'd just keep telling you what you already knew e.g. "cyclists about" and not much else.
I do sometimes wonder whether some of these folks have mental images of a 1930s ideal Britain in their heads? If in practice what they really want is to return to an imaginary golden age when things were more certain, and probably quieter (what could be causing all the noise in our environment, I wonder...)?
From the article
"We are still using a piece of legislation from the mid-19th century, which was offensive and wild carriage driving, which is not acceptable, but it hardly ever commits anybody and convicts them either."
I thought MPs weren't allowed to lie to Parliament?
This is the kind of thing a backbench MP proposes knowing it won't change anything, but they can put about it on their 'campaign' on leaflets probably under the title of "working hard for you".
It is a huge pity that Sir Julian missed the opportunity to remind pedestrians that, while cyclists are obliged to give priority to them on share paths, pedestrians still have a duty to be aware of their surroundings and have regard for other road users.
Axioms show that pedestrians who look around - including behind them - as they walk are more aware of other road users approaching from different directions. This effectively reduces the need for bells and other audible warnings to warn them of others' presence.