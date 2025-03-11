Support road.cc

Live blog

Trigger Happy’s Angry Cyclist is back: Local newspaper covers “fed-up” cyclist screaming “elephants” at pedestrians crossing a cycle lane… but it’s Dom Joly’s TikTok audio; Could TotalEnergies sponsor Ineos Grenadiers? + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Adwitiya is back as your live blog host with your daily dose of cycling news, views, reaction and more
Tue, Mar 11, 2025 10:02
Trigger Happy’s Angry Cyclist is back: Local newspaper covers “fed-up” cyclist screaming “elephants” at pedestrians crossing a cycle lane… but it’s Dom Joly’s TikTok audio; Could TotalEnergies sponsor Ineos Grenadiers? + more on the live blogCyclist dodging pedestrians on bike lane, Leith Walk, Edinburgh (@jacuss29 on Tiktok)
11:38
Absolute cinema

I could see David Lynch helming this kind of a shot. Beauty in motion...

09:44
Trigger Happy’s Angry Cyclist is back: Local newspaper mistakes Dom Joly’s TikTok audio for “fed-up” cyclist screaming “elephants” at pedestrians crossing cycle lane

Hey, remember the Angry Cyclist gag from Dom Joly’s Trigger Happy show?

By the look of things, EdinburghLive might not, because a TikTok video posted by an Edinburgh cyclist, passing through a cycle lane swarmed with pedestrians and overdubbed with a Dom Joly audio has been reported as… actually happening.

In the video, the cyclist appears to be shouting, “Cycle lane… it’s clearly a cycle lane!” at pedestrians, most probably exiting the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh and crossing over to the infamous Leith Walk cycle lane (road.cc Hall of Fame bike lane, surely?). The video ends with the cyclist randomly screaming, “Woah, elephants!”

@jacuss29

cycle lane Edinburgh Playhouse

♬ original sound - DomJoly

But of course, it’s not the cyclist who’s saying or screaming anything. Nor would it make sense to hear motor-engine revving noises when he’s on a bike. Well, that’s because the audio used in the video comes from a TikTok ‘remix’. The original video, shared by comedian Dom Joly on the social media platform last year, actually has someone driving a motor scooter through a crowded street in Rishikesh, India, with Joly’s audio of screaming “cycle lane” added over it.

> Video: Trigger Happy's angry cyclist appears on Comic Relief

The TikTok video itself is inspired from Joly’s divisive Trigger Happy episode from 2017, in which he plays the character of an ‘angry cyclist’ doing a cyclathon charity ride around the Britain for Sport Relief, with the main joke being Joly angrily insisting that wherever he happens to be riding is a cycle lane.

The 'elephants' bit? Well, the image below might explain it…

Dom Joly "It's a cycle lane" TikTok video

However, it seems that EdinburghLive, taking the video at its face value, has written a news report as if it was indeed the cyclist screaming all those things, titled: “Fed-up Edinburgh cyclist screams ‘elephants’ as he dodges pedestrians in cycle lane”

“A fed-up Edinburgh cyclist has shared the moment he was forced to swerve dozens of pedestrians taking up a popular cycle lane,” the article reads. “Posting on TikTok, he can be heard shouting ‘cycle lane’ and ‘it's clearly a cycle lane’ as he battles the crowd.

“A swarm of people appear to be blocking his route as he progressively becomes more frustrated before branding the crowd as ‘elephants’.”

Alright, setting aside any cynical thoughts and concerns for news in a post-truth world, this does make for an extremely sardonic yet hilarious reading. Erm, maybe not as hilarious as the time when we mixed up our Stephen Roches

11:26
Ineos Grenadiers, 2024 Tour of Britain (Elliot Keen/British Cycling/via SWpix.com)
Could the peloton say goodbye to TotalEnergies, as multinational oil giant rumoured to co-sponsor Ineos Grenadiers from 2026

The peloton could be looking to wave goodbye to the French ProTeam TotalEnergies, as the oil company, currently their lead sponsor, could be ditching them to onboard WorldTour team Ineos Grenadiers as their second sponsor.

It was reported last month that the Ineos, stuck in its transition period for half a decade, having lost many of its star riders, was looking for a co-sponsor, with the team CEO confirming that “Ineos don’t want to spend more money”.

According to Escape Collective, the French multinational oil and petroleum giant could come in and provide that additional bit of financial support to the struggling British outfit, which, in the past year, has come under scrutiny from fans and even its former riders, including Tom Pidcock.

> “It’s fair to say that Ineos don’t want to spend more money”: Ineos Grenadiers seeking a second title sponsor as team admits it’ll “take years before we’re back to winning Grand Tours”

Ineos has managed to turn its fortunes of late, securing three wins already this year, thanks to Michael Kwiatkowski, Josh Tarling, and yesterday’s time trial victory by Filippo Ganna. The Italian could’ve even made it four, if not for the Volta ao Algarve win that was written off…

10:40
Cyclists returning from French road trip fined £1,500 after migrant found inside bike rack on the back of their motorhome
Cyclists fined over migrant in bike rack

> Cyclists returning from French road trip fined £1,500 after migrant found inside bike rack on the back of their motorhome

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Avatar
brooksby | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Deliveroo rider killed cyclist in e-bike crash (BBC)

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx20pv5d2zyo

Quote:

Oury Amadou Diallo, 22, admitted causing the death of Vincent Cullinane by careless driving after the two men collided in Leeds in April 2022. … The court heard Diallo had fitted a motor to his bicycle that meant it was capable of reaching speeds of 32mph, although it had not been activated at the time of the collision because the battery was flat.  CCTV footage showed neither man was wearing a helmet, but it was not possible to calculate their speeds.

 

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to brooksby | 40 min ago
2 likes

Seems like the BBC have managed to get it wrong on two fronts there, firstly the bike was not an e-bike but an illegal electric moped, and secondly if the battery had run out so the motor wasn't running at the time of the crash then it was effectively just an ordinary bicycle. Either way, not an e-bike on either count, unless you're writing for an organisation that seems for some reason to have decided it's going to blame e-bikes at every conceivable opportunity, whether it's accurate or not.

 

Avatar
Backladder replied to brooksby | 7 min ago
0 likes

brooksby wrote:

CCTV footage showed neither man was wearing a helmet, but it was not possible to calculate their speeds.

I'm unclear about how not wearing a helmet relates to measuring their speed?

Avatar
Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

New Forest MP says cyclists should have ‘mandatory bell’

also in today's Daily Echo:

Residents say speeding and anti-social cars top concern in police survey

 

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
5 likes

Tom_77 wrote:

New Forest MP says cyclists should have ‘mandatory bell’

Presumably the striped robes and the obligation to shout "Unclean, unclean!" will come later...one suspects with this type of bell advocate, or "bellfriend" as we might call him, that if every cyclist had a bell and used it at every opportunity he would be protesting against the appalling nuisance, aggression and sound pollution of lycra-clad maniacs "demanding" people move aside. 

Avatar
brooksby replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
5 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

Tom_77 wrote:

New Forest MP says cyclists should have ‘mandatory bell’

Presumably the striped robes and the obligation to shout "Unclean, unclean!" will come later...one suspects with this type of bell advocate, or "bellfriend" as we might call him, that if every cyclist had a bell and used it at every opportunity he would be protesting against the appalling nuisance, aggression and sound pollution of lycra-clad maniacs "demanding" people move aside. 

"Bellfriend", eh?  I see what you did there…

Avatar
brooksby replied to Tom_77 | 1 hour ago
7 likes

I think he's perhaps unaware how much many pedestrians hate it if you ring a bell (almost as much as if you don't ring a bell).

And a bell is useless at warning a motorist.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to brooksby | 30 min ago
1 like

brooksby wrote:

And a bell is useless at warning a motorist.

Bells also do nothing for the deaf / hard of hearing, those wearing earphones or deep in conversation, or if there's lots of other ambient noise (maybe by a road) ... in fact, if there were more than a few cyclists they'd be a nuisance more than a help as they'd just keep telling you what you already knew e.g. "cyclists about" and not much else.

I do sometimes wonder whether some of these folks have mental images of a 1930s ideal Britain in their heads?  If in practice what they really want is to return to an imaginary golden age when things were more certain, and probably quieter (what could be causing all the noise in our environment, I wonder...)?

Avatar
Steve K replied to Tom_77 | 50 min ago
0 likes

Tom_77 wrote:

New Forest MP says cyclists should have ‘mandatory bell’

also in today's Daily Echo:

Residents say speeding and anti-social cars top concern in police survey

 

From the article

"We are still using a piece of legislation from the mid-19th century, which was offensive and wild carriage driving, which is not acceptable, but it hardly ever commits anybody and convicts them either."

I thought MPs weren't allowed to lie to Parliament?

Avatar
thereverent replied to Tom_77 | 48 min ago
1 like

Tom_77 wrote:

New Forest MP says cyclists should have ‘mandatory bell’

This is the kind of thing a backbench MP proposes knowing it won't change anything, but they can put about it on their 'campaign' on leaflets probably under the title of "working hard for you".

Avatar
GMBasix replied to Tom_77 | 19 sec ago
0 likes

It is a huge pity that Sir Julian missed the opportunity to remind pedestrians that, while cyclists are obliged to give priority to them on share paths, pedestrians still have a duty to be aware of their surroundings and have regard for other road users.

Axioms show that pedestrians who look around - including behind them - as they walk are more aware of other road users approaching from different directions. This effectively reduces the need for bells and other audible warnings to warn them of others' presence.

Latest Comments

 