Trigger Happy’s Angry Cyclist is back: Local newspaper covers “fed-up” cyclist screaming “elephants” at pedestrians crossing a cycle lane… but it’s Dom Joly’s TikTok audio; Could TotalEnergies sponsor Ineos Grenadiers? + more on the live blog

Hey, remember the Angry Cyclist gag from Dom Joly’s Trigger Happy show?

By the look of things, EdinburghLive might not, because a TikTok video posted by an Edinburgh cyclist, passing through a cycle lane swarmed with pedestrians and overdubbed with a Dom Joly audio has been reported as… actually happening.

In the video, the cyclist appears to be shouting, “Cycle lane… it’s clearly a cycle lane!” at pedestrians, most probably exiting the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh and crossing over to the infamous Leith Walk cycle lane (road.cc Hall of Fame bike lane, surely?). The video ends with the cyclist randomly screaming, “Woah, elephants!”

But of course, it’s not the cyclist who’s saying or screaming anything. Nor would it make sense to hear motor-engine revving noises when he’s on a bike. Well, that’s because the audio used in the video comes from a TikTok ‘remix’. The original video, shared by comedian Dom Joly on the social media platform last year, actually has someone driving a motor scooter through a crowded street in Rishikesh, India, with Joly’s audio of screaming “cycle lane” added over it.

> Video: Trigger Happy's angry cyclist appears on Comic Relief

The TikTok video itself is inspired from Joly’s divisive Trigger Happy episode from 2017, in which he plays the character of an ‘angry cyclist’ doing a cyclathon charity ride around the Britain for Sport Relief, with the main joke being Joly angrily insisting that wherever he happens to be riding is a cycle lane.

The 'elephants' bit? Well, the image below might explain it…

However, it seems that EdinburghLive, taking the video at its face value, has written a news report as if it was indeed the cyclist screaming all those things, titled: “Fed-up Edinburgh cyclist screams ‘elephants’ as he dodges pedestrians in cycle lane”

“A fed-up Edinburgh cyclist has shared the moment he was forced to swerve dozens of pedestrians taking up a popular cycle lane,” the article reads. “Posting on TikTok, he can be heard shouting ‘cycle lane’ and ‘it's clearly a cycle lane’ as he battles the crowd.

“A swarm of people appear to be blocking his route as he progressively becomes more frustrated before branding the crowd as ‘elephants’.”

Alright, setting aside any cynical thoughts and concerns for news in a post-truth world, this does make for an extremely sardonic yet hilarious reading. Erm, maybe not as hilarious as the time when we mixed up our Stephen Roches…