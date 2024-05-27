Motorists to launch legal challenge against “totally undemocratic” decision to close park rat-run to drivers to “appease the cycling brigade”

A group of motorists have threatened to launch a legal challenge against what they describe as the “totally undemocratic” decision to permanently close an entrance to a park used by rat-running motorists as a cut-through, which the local council says will “enable more people to enjoy relaxing, walking, wheeling, running, or cycling” – despite 63 per cent of respondents to a consultation on the highly controversial issue opposing the closure.

Earlier this week, Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) Council’s cabinet voted to permanently shut the Whitecliff entrance to Poole Park, a 110-acre green space near the centre of the Dorset town, to through traffic. The road through the heritage-listed park and conservation area was used as a rat-run by motorists during rush hour to and from Sandbanks, one of the UK’s wealthiest neighbourhoods.

In January a trial closure of the Whitecliff entrance, in a bid to combat pollution and promote a safer environment for cyclists and walkers, was implemented by the council (though the park remained accessible for drivers), a trial period that was extended later that month thanks to the “much bigger than expected” response to the local authority’s consultation, which saw over 5,000 locals give their opinion on the closure.

The trial also prompted vocal opposition from a group of residents, branded by a local active travel group as a “vocal minority of car drivers who drive straight through the park”.

Protests were held at the road closure, with residents opposing the pro-cycling and walking measure seen holding signs repeating much of the rhetoric that has been heard elsewhere in the country in recent times during similar backlashes to plans to introduce low traffic neighbourhood schemes, 20mph speed limits, or ultra-low emission zones.

Of the 5,400 respondents to BCP’s consultation, 63 per cent (3,402) said they were opposed to the closure. Nevertheless, the local authority’s cabinet approved making the measure permanent on Wednesday. Other vehicle access and exit points in the park, however, will not be affected.

“This closure is an improvement of a key green space – supporting residents from multiple wards, including some in more deprived areas, to access one of the most beautiful parts in the BCP area,” Andy Hadley, the Liberal Democrat-controlled council’s member for climate response, environment, and energy, said following the decision.

“These measures will make a positive contribution to the health and wellbeing of the local population and enable more people to enjoy relaxing, walking, wheeling, running, or cycling in Poole Park.”

Hadley also confirmed that work would be carried out to “better support disabled drivers parking and turning” near the closed gate.

“Arrogant council in thrall to the cycling lobby”

However, the decision has been fiercely criticised by campaign group Leave Poole Park Alone, who are considering taking legal action against BCP Council against what they claim was a “whitewash” that will increase congestion and pollution in the town.

“For the council to ignore the outcome of the consultation and the majority view is ludicrous and shows it is totally undemocratic,” Bob Lister, the campaign’s chair, told the Daily Mail.

“The council said it was the largest questionnaire they have ever had. They created it and now they have ignored it. What was the point? They had already made up their minds, the whole thing is a whitewash.

“We believe this has been done to appease the cycling brigade who have wanted cars banned from the park. We haven’t had the summer yet and it is already a nightmare trying to leave the park.

“There is now only one entrance and exit and there is not enough room for two cars to pass so you have queues of traffic either side and cars idling for long periods. The pollution has gotten worse, not better.”

Other locals interviewed by the Mail claimed that commuting times for drivers have increased by 20 minutes since the closure, while complaining that they are now unable to “unwind” at the end of the day by driving through the park.

“I cannot believe the sheer arrogance of the council and the thrall the cycling lobby has,” local Karen Leahy said. “It was always going to be the outcome but that doesn’t make it any less wrong.”

“The message that anybody in a car is a villain and shouldn’t be driving through the park very much came across throughout this process,” added former Poole mayor and independent councillor Judes Butt.

“But many people in cars are aged in their 80s and 90s and they enjoy the simple pleasure of driving through it.

“I have seen what has happened since the gates were closed, the road gets clogged up with people queuing to get out of the one exit. I believe the next step will be to ban cars altogether under the green umbrella.”

In response to criticism of the council’s seemingly “undemocratic” decision, Hadley claimed that many of those who opposed the measure during the consultation process have since changed their minds after fully appreciating the benefits of the closure.

“We did an experimental closure so that people could experience it and what we found was that quite a few people who were spurred into objecting to the closure really found it rather pleasant to be able to hear the birdsong and changed their minds,” he said.

“A consultation is not a vote, it never was a vote, it was part of the decision-making process. There were a lot of other factors to consider.

“The park is there as a leisure facility, but it has gotten busier and busier because people expect to be able to drive though it. Strategically, we have to do what we can to preserve our green spaces so that they are a better place to spend time in.”

Meanwhile, independent councillor Andy Martin, who supported the closure, noted that if the park was being designed today, it would be deemed implausible to build a road through it.

“I don’t understand how reducing traffic in a public park is not a good thing,” Martin said. “The council is pro-environment and pro-safety.

“As a council we, in our corporate strategy, are here to create a sustainable urban environment and this is part of that. It fits entirely the council’s health and wellbeing agenda and it also fits in with our cleaner, greener, and safer agenda.”

The news was also welcomed by the local BH Active Travel group, who described it as a “no-brainer”.

“We firmly believe that parks should be safe, open green spaces for people to use,” spokesperson Lucie Allen said.

“It’s always amazed me that commuters are allowed to cut through the park, particularly during the end of the school day and rush hour, effectively using the park as a rat run to avoid congestion on the road network.”