Aldi apologises after bike racks blocked with compost left customer asking "why do you hate cyclists so much?"

Aldi has apologised and promised to ensure cycle parking racks are free from supermarket stock in future after one customer found themselves unable to lock their bike due to a pile of compost grow bags outside their local store.

Simon Colley took to social media to raise the issue with the bargain supermarket chain, questioning: "Why do you hate cyclists so much?" The post came just hours after a trip to another branch had seen him unable to use the bicycle parking racks there too, that time due to the area being used to store shopping trollies.

Having left the Royston supermarket empty handed, Simon said cyclists "can and do spend money in your stores", but "not this one today" before moving on to the Snow Hill branch in Wakefield. For the second time in an afternoon he found himself unable to lock his bike to the provided cycle racks, this time due to compost grow bags blocking the area.

"Why do you hate cyclists so much?" he asked. "Another store with blocked cycle parking, four slots, two in use, two blocked, no shopping with you today."

Part of the frustration came, the cyclist reported, from the fact that other stores, such as the one on Asdale Road pictured below also on Friday, do cycle parking "right".

You can do cycle parking right at some stores, this is Asdale Rd Wakefield tonight, normally your racks are full of trolleys pic.twitter.com/7IhQTe6eaS — Simon Colley (@si_rides) March 12, 2024

In response, Aldi apologised for the blocked bike racks and said "we have spoken with the store to make sure that the cycle bays are clear for use at all times".

Other cyclists in other parts of the United Kingdom have reported similar issues at supermarkets previously, Lidl coming in for criticism when the cycle racks at one of its London stores were filled with plants and compost for sale.

Last summer, customers at a newly opened Aldi store in Leamington Spa joked that the cycle racks "are definitely middle aisle bike stands" after discovering that they could be quite easily pulled out of the ground.

Having been left red-faced by the ordeal, Aldi quickly rectified the issue and confirmed the works to fix the stands to the ground had been completed shortly after concerns were raised.

West Midlands walking and cycling commissioner Adam Tranter, had praised the facilities as an example of how it is "possible for supermarkets to do cycle parking right", before promptly expressing disappointment at the pick-up-and-go bike stands, writing: "Argh! And I had such high hopes."