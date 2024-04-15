Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Infrastructure
Miscellaneous
Aldi apologises after bike racks blocked with compost left customer asking "why do you hate cyclists so much?"Aldi bike racks blocked by grow bags (Simon Colley/Twitter)

Aldi apologises after bike racks blocked with compost left customer asking "why do you hate cyclists so much?"

The supermarket brand said it would speak to the relevant store to ensure that bicycle parking is clear for use at all times
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Apr 15, 2024 15:56
2

Aldi has apologised and promised to ensure cycle parking racks are free from supermarket stock in future after one customer found themselves unable to lock their bike due to a pile of compost grow bags outside their local store.

Simon Colley took to social media to raise the issue with the bargain supermarket chain, questioning: "Why do you hate cyclists so much?" The post came just hours after a trip to another branch had seen him unable to use the bicycle parking racks there too, that time due to the area being used to store shopping trollies.

Aldi bike racks blocked by trollies (Simon Colley/Twitter)

Having left the Royston supermarket empty handed, Simon said cyclists "can and do spend money in your stores", but "not this one today" before moving on to the Snow Hill branch in Wakefield. For the second time in an afternoon he found himself unable to lock his bike to the provided cycle racks, this time due to compost grow bags blocking the area.

Aldi bike racks blocked by grow bags (Simon Colley/Twitter)

"Why do you hate cyclists so much?" he asked. "Another store with blocked cycle parking, four slots, two in use, two blocked, no shopping with you today."

> Worst bike racks — from the useless to utterly unusable places to park your bicycle

Part of the frustration came, the cyclist reported, from the fact that other stores, such as the one on Asdale Road pictured below also on Friday, do cycle parking "right".

In response, Aldi apologised for the blocked bike racks and said "we have spoken with the store to make sure that the cycle bays are clear for use at all times". 

Other cyclists in other parts of the United Kingdom have reported similar issues at supermarkets previously, Lidl coming in for criticism when the cycle racks at one of its London stores were filled with plants and compost for sale.

Lidl cycle parking @Matt_Hill_UK/Twitter

Last summer, customers at a newly opened Aldi store in Leamington Spa joked that the cycle racks "are definitely middle aisle bike stands" after discovering that they could be quite easily pulled out of the ground.

Aldi bike parking Leamington Spa (Adam Tranter)
Aldi's removable bike parking, Leamington Spa (Claire Lucas, Twitter)

Having been left red-faced by the ordeal, Aldi quickly rectified the issue and confirmed the works to fix the stands to the ground had been completed shortly after concerns were raised.

West Midlands walking and cycling commissioner Adam Tranter, had praised the facilities as an example of how it is "possible for supermarkets to do cycle parking right", before promptly expressing disappointment at the pick-up-and-go bike stands, writing: "Argh! And I had such high hopes."

Aldi
bike racks
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Add new comment

2 comments

Avatar
Dogless | 35 min ago
1 like

Personal annoyance is people using bike racks at my local Lidl to tie up their dogs. Especially dogs with 'Warning: do not pet' jackets on which bark furiously while you try and lock you and your kids' bikes up.

Avatar
HLaB | 1 hour ago
1 like

I didn't know my car centric Aldi (it must be an old pic the carpark is always rammed now) had racks.  Theres three of them hidden at the western end of the canopy, not that I would ever use them but I see some brave person has! Touchwood it'll be safe from crime there but the car park is chaotic!

Latest Comments

 