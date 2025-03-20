Pro cyclist slapped with “laughable” fine after broken zip sees UCI claim open jersey Milano-Torino celebration “damaged image of the sport”

The UCI’s ever popular rule book – packed with incredibly important decrees concerning sock height and celebrating teammate’s wins – has struck again, after UAE Team Emirates’ Mexican prodigy Isaac del Toro was slapped with a fine and docked points for celebrating his victory at Milano-Torino… with an unzipped jersey.

21-year-old Del Toro, widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in the peloton, secured the first one-day race of his career on Wednesday at Italian semi-classic Milano-Torino.

After his UAE Team Emirates squad controlled the race for most of the day, Del Toro attacked on the final ascent of Turin’s iconic Superga climb, before outsprinting Visma-Lease a Bike’s 22-year-old British rider Ben Tulett and Uno-X’s Tobias Halland Johannessen to claim a breakthrough career victory.

However, the 21-year-old’s flamboyant bow across the line was marred ever so slightly by his inability to zip up his skinsuit, as is custom for any race winner, much to the chagrin of his team’s subsequently indiscernible sponsors, who missed out on their victorious moment in front of the cameras.

(Yesterday evening, UAE Team Emirates posted 10 photos from Milano-Torino on Instagram. Not one of them featured Del Toro’s victory salute across the line.)

The 21-year-old later claimed his unusual celebration was the result of his skinsuit zip breaking in the latter half of the race.

His team reportedly tried to fix the wardrobe malfunction on several occasions, only for the zip to break open again, while the recent trend for riders to wear aero-focused skinsuits during road races meant Del Toro was unable to swiftly change his jersey to a functioning one during the race.

And while it certainly didn’t prevent him from rampaging his way up the Superga, the sight of Del Toro’s bare chest and stomach nevertheless alerted the UCI’s officialdom, the race jury confirming that the race winner was handed a 200 Swiss Francs fine (£175) for crossing the line with his jersey unzipped.

According to the UCI, Del Toro was penalised under article 2.12.007-8.6 of the governing body’s rules for “damage to the image of the sport”.

He was also docked the 200 UCI points he picked up for winning the race, though it’s unlikely UAE Team Emirates will fret too much over that, considering their blistering start to the season (Del Toro’s victory was their 19th of the season so far – five more than the Ineos Grenadiers managed throughout the entirety of 2024).

Nevertheless, the UCI’s fastidiousness has attracted criticism from cycling fans on social media, who were left baffled by the decision to fine Del Toro.

“This is laughable anyway, but his zip had broken!” said cycling writer Tim Bonville-Ginn on BlueSky. “What was he meant to do? Not win?”

“It’s the level of fine that gets me and the total lack of appeal or review in this case,” added Ghislain Hofman.

“Yes, we get why there is a rule, but once it’s explained and he’s not repeat offender, the fine should be suspended.”

“It’s probably more damaging to the sport when the TV cameras show a rider taking a pee,” noted another fan.

In any case, Del Toro – 200 Swiss Francs lighter – will be back in action for UAE Team Emirates at Milan-Sanremo on Saturday, where I’m sure he’ll be advising his team leader Tadej Pogačar to zip up before they hit the Poggio.