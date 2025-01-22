“Does the UCI really care about safety?” Cycling fans call for sprint rule change after “scandalous, ultra-dangerous” move by lead-out rider tees up teammate’s victory at Tour Down Under + more on the live blog

The news that hire bike company Beryl is set to pull out of the east Dorset area at the end of February – citing low demand for the scheme in an area where “many people are riding their own bikes” – has been met with glee by some local motorists, who have branded the bikes a “trip hazard” and a “blight on our pavements”.

This morning, Dorset Council confirmed that their partnership with Beryl – an extension of the ongoing, successful hire bike scheme run by Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) Council – will come to an end next month in West Parley, Colehill, Wimborne, and Ferndown, where the construction of a new protected cycle lane has been the subject of hostility in recent months.

According to the council, Beryl’s decision was a purely commercial one, with the service – first started in August 2022 – simply not attracting enough customers to use the electric bikes, and riding their own instead.

> Cyclists want to “control the roads” through lower speed limits, claims driver – who asks: “What right does a cyclist have to tell anyone what to do?” amid call for cycling insurance and number plates

“Dorset Council has been informed by Beryl that they intend to close the east Dorset section of their bike hire service at the end of February,” Jon Andrews, Dorset Council’s Cabinet Member for Place Services, said.

“This is a commercial decision, as the number of people renting bikes isn’t enough to maintain the service without additional funding.

“Evidence suggests that, in this particular area, many people are riding their own bikes and therefore wouldn’t choose to rent one, with around 500 people a day using the new cycleways in favourable conditions.

“We are currently exploring options to keep the service in some form, including looking at whether local businesses are interested in subsidising a similar local scheme. We will also continue to work with Beryl on their well-received Dorchester, Weymouth, and Portland bike-hire scheme.

“Dorset Council remains committed to the development of active travel options in the Ferndown, West Parley, Colehill, and Wimborne area. Sustainable travel remains a top priority for us as we continue to respond to the climate and nature crisis in Dorset.”

Meanwhile, councillor Ray Bryan, who was the local authority’s highways and climate portfolio holder when the bikes were introduced, said he was disappointed by Beryl’s decision, especially in the wake of the council’s recent investment in protected cycling infrastructure.

> "Not everyone has the option to drive": Council addresses backlash over controversial cycle lane projects, including row over 'driveway-blocking wands' and 'Britain's biggest bike lane'

But while councillors have expressed their disappointment with Beryl’s withdrawal of its 43 parking bays from east Dorset, it’s clear that more than a few local motorists are delighted.

“On the bright side, less to trip over as they won’t continue to be dumped on the pavements and roads, so less of a hazard to the visually impaired,” Ian, a member of the BCP and Dorset Motorists Facebook group, said in response to today’s news.

“It does though beg the question of whether there is sufficient demand to justify new cycle infrastructure already completed and under construction? It may also call into question the viability of any future 15-minute-cities.”

“Looks like maybe fewer Beryl bikes to blight our pavements as potential trip hazards,” added Alison.

> Lime hire scheme under fire as residents claim e-bikes "deliberately" left in "dangerous places"

“Good! Sick and tired of sights like these all over the county. E-scooters next please!” said Colin, alongside a photo of some Beryl bikes tipped on their sides on a pavement.

“I have long wondered how all those parked bikes ever make any money to pay, they must have been heavily subsidised,” wrote Steven.

“Rarely seen any in use in Poole. People are using their own cycles? There has been minimal visible response to Active Travel, they just won’t admit it!”

“LEGAL FLY TIPPING,” added Nick. “We’ve had one in our road, dumped for nearly two weeks. When we’re cycling in the dark, they are a huge hazard when dumped and on their side across the cycle paths.”

“To be fair, it just confirms what most people know – the cycling fad is dying out and that millions of pounds have been wasted on the unused cycle lanes,” one Daily Echo reader said on the site’s comments page. “Hopefully BCP will also lose their Beryl bikes and scooters.”

> Cycling campaigners paint fake “free parking” signs on pavement to protest against “anti-social” illegal parking in Dublin… but drivers continue to park over painted signs

However, the jubilant motoring response has been criticised by cyclists in the area, who claim that the ‘blocking the pavement’ argument is seldom used when it comes to parked cars.

“Oh my word – the irony that Beryl bikes are a ‘blight on pavements’ but no doubt parked cars are perfectly acceptable,” said Andy on the local active travel page.

“Someone post a few pics of the thousands of cars blocking every road and street,” added Andrew.

“No need: they’re everywhere you look, particularly right in front of you,” replied Philippa. “We need the cycle lane network completed to pass them more safely.”

> Controversial cycle lane wands go viral as furious residents lash out at "blocked" driveways, but local cyclist suggests outrage "overblown" and bike lane bollards only necessary because drivers park in it

“Such a shame that Beryl are pulling out of East Dorset (essentially Ferndown, Wimborne, and Colehill). Their BCP operation is working well but they say there is just not enough use in East Dorset to make it viable,” said Lucie.

“I just wish Beryl would also put bike stands where their bike are so that they stay upright in all weathers” added Sue.

I wonder if that would appease the anti-hire bike brigade? I wouldn’t hold my breath, to be honest…