Colnago's new luxury cycling holiday costs £38-per-mile

Cycling can be an expensive sport, you already knew that. But for those for whom money is less of a concern, Colnago has launched a new luxury Tuscan cycling holiday that costs £38-per-mile.

Of course we're being a bit facetious with the price-per-mile line, and you get a whole lot more than just the guided miles/kilometres for your money. The wallet-lightening £7,636 price tag, while probably unaffordable to most who'll read this article, is a representation of just how many luxury experiences, "gourmet dinners", après velo cocktails, and Michelin-awarded hotels Colnago has crammed into the six-day itinerary.

2025 Colnago Tuscany cycling holiday (credit: Colnago)

The bike brand promises the calculation of "legends + luxury" equals an "immersive in Italian cycling", five nights in Tuscany enjoying the finest cuisine and world-famous wines the region has to offer. By day, riders can don one of their three complimentary Colnago kits and ride a professionally fitted C68 alongside 1999 Paris-Roubaix winner Andrea Tafi.

There's also the option to buy the bike you've used at the end of the luxury experience "at exclusive participant-only price"; though we're fairly sure money won't be an obstacle for guests on this trip.

2025 Colnago Tuscany cycling holiday (credit: Colnago)

For accommodation, Colnago and holiday partner Duvine have lined up "two world-class winery hotels: Borgo San Felice and Castiglion del Bosco", with all meals throughout the week, including home-cooked lunches and "gourmet" evening dinners with the region's finest local produce. There's also "world-famous wines" and those aforementioned apres velo cocktails.

2025 Colnago Tuscany cycling holiday (credit: Colnago)

When it comes to the actual cycling, day one involves a 26-mile ride with 732 metres of Tuscan climbing on "secret cypress-lined roads, passing hidden hamlets en route to lunch at a world-renowned winery".

Day two has a 34-mile route involving gravel sectors from Strade Bianche alongside '99 Roubaix winner Tafi, while day three, four and five feature a 44-mile ride, a 52-mile ride and a 45-mile ride respectively, so you'll get 201 miles of Tuscan cycling for your money. All the rides are fully supported with guides and a following vehicle, and once you're done that C68 will get looked at by a mechanic.

2025 Colnago Tuscany cycling holiday (credit: Colnago)

Riders will also get the chance to "step into the world of Colnago during an evening with a Colnago designer, a custom bike fitting with a Colnago mechanic, and a visit to an artisanal metalsmith who speaks to Colnago's DNA".

The bike brand is currently advertising its trip from October 5-10 at $8,995 (which would be around £6,930), however when visiting the website it states "Discover the tour from £7,636". The only things not included are flights to and from the transfer points, travel insurance and tips for the guides.

Announcing the tour, Colnago said: "We are thrilled to announce an exciting first for Colnago: we are now organising exclusive group cycling trips. Introducing the Colnago Tuscany Tour, a luxury cycling experience through the heart of Tuscany.

"The Colnago Tuscany Tour is a six-day, five-night adventure that takes you through the stunning landscapes of Chianti, Val d'Orcia, and the Crete Senesi. Ride along cypress-lined roads and the iconic white gravel paths, embracing the very essence of Italian cycling."

Expensive cycling experiences seem to be all the rage at the minute, the other week Stephen Roche (not that one) offering the "world's most exclusive" bike build at a luxury Girona lodge for £21,000. How does these trips compare to slightly less luxury cycling holidays being offered by other providers? You could head to the Pyrenees, Mont Ventoux and Alps for 12 nights on a fully guided tour with Sportive Breaks during the Tour de France for £3,750 per person, and Saddle Skedaddle are currently advertising an eight-day guided leisure cycling holiday in and around Puglia for £2,095 per person. Neither of these trips include flights, most meals aren't included and bike rental is charged separately.

For full details of the very much all-in Colnago experience, head over to Duvine's website.