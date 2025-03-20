Specialized claims "7-watt power increase" with new top-of-the-range S-Works Ares 2 road racing shoes, priced at £479

Specialized has revamped its top-of-the-range road racing shoes with the launch of the S-Works Ares 2, four years after the first iteration. Specialized boasts this shoe should increase power output to the tune of 7 watts by making the rider feel more 'locked in' than ever before for maximum power transfer, without sacrificing comfort. You will need to stump up £479 to feel those benefits, though.

2025 Specialized S-Works Ares 2 shoes - side (credit: road.cc)

That price jump, up from £375 for the first version of the Ares, means the Ares 2 has leapt above the super lightweight S-Works Exos shoe that has been £450 since it launched in 2019 (how's that for inflation-busting) to become Specialized's most expensive road shoe. There is plenty of new tech to help explain the price premium, which we'll dig into further down the page.

> Everything you need to know about cycling shoes

There's no denying the new race shoes from Specialized look the part. Heck, the Ares shoe range has been part of some of the biggest wins in pro cycling across the last few years, and we know how picky some of the professionals are.

WorldTour riders such as Primoz Roglic, Anna van der Breggen and Tim Merlier have been road testing the Ares 2 for some time before the official launch today, with Roglic quoted in the press materials as saying the shoes make his bike "jump" when he pushes the pedals, and Van der Breggen talking up the comfort as well as her "unreal" connection to the bike. We'll take that as this shoe is set to be the new flagship model for Specialized-sponsored pro riders in 2025 and beyond, then.

Stat attack

2025 Specialized S-Works Ares 2 shoes - heels (credit: road.cc)

Let's get down to business. The S-Works Ares 2 is aimed at racers who want a shoe that feels "locked in", but without sacrificing any comfort. Instead of your shoes acting like a vice, keeping you clipped in and as close to the pedal as possible, we imagine it's more like a softly gripping python...

The topline info on the presser says "one second makes all the difference", reiterating that while it might seem negligible to most of us, that claimed 7 watts of extra power could be the margin between winning and losing a race. Interestingly, Specialized clarify that the wattage gain (presumably over the previous Ares shoe) is due to "improved lactate threshold" because the shoes have better footbeds, cleat position and internal wedges. Usually when brands make claims about watts it's around needing to use less of them because of aerodynamics; it's less common to see a brand claim its product can help you put more out.

Specialized says it took over 100,000 foot scans using its Reutal fit system to arrive at the shape of the new Body Geometry last for the Ares 2, which has been completely redesigned and is said to support the foot's natural shape. That means 44% less forefoot pressure and a 20% "increase in contact surface", all in the name of trying to eliminate forefoot numbness, hot spots, knee pain and arch collapse.

“We solved these challenges by combining science and design that shows up in the Varus Wedge, Longitudinal Arch Support, Metatarsal Button, and now the all-new Body Geometry Last", says Rob Cook of Specialized, who directed the design of the shoe.

Weight, closure and more

Specialized Ares 2 shoes 2025 green top (credit: Specialized)

Specialized say one size 44 Ares 2 shoes weighs 263g, not the lightest around, but certainly at the more feathery end when it comes to road shoes. The shoes close with two BOA dials, arranged in Specialized's patented triangular closure system that should spread the pressure more evenly across your feet.

The heel counter is enlarged to stabilise the foot and stop any heel lift when you're out of the saddle, and the outsole is of course high-grade carbon composite for plenty of stiffness.

"Together with the conforming upper and carbon outsole, these features deliver 360 degrees of connected, ergonomic support, making the S-Works Ares 2 our most secure, connected shoe yet", says Specialized.

Availability and pricing

Specialized Ares 2 shoes 2025 action 2 (credit: Specialized)

We've mentioned the price plenty of times already, which you could argue is less relevant when it comes to top-of-the-range equipment. The Ares 2 will be worn by world-class racers, and no expense appears to have been spared in producing the best shoe Specialized thinks it is capable of. If you want some of that you need to be prepared to cough up, and it's actually nowhere near the most expensive full production road shoe we've seen. Mavic's (now discontinued) Comete Ultimate launched with a £900 price tag way back in 2017.

The Ares 2 comes in a huge range of sizes, starting from 36 (UK 3) up to 49 (UK 13), with half-sizes between 38.5 and 46.5. The colourways are White, Team White, Black, and Green Gecko.

To find out more and get yourself a couple of pairs, head over to the Specialized website. Luckily for us we've already been sent some (the black ones that appear throughout this article), so check back for a full review soon to see if the Ares 2 lives up to the hype.