"Not everyone has the option to drive": Council addresses backlash over controversial cycle lane projects, including row over 'driveway-blocking wands' and 'Britain's biggest bike lane'

As a section of residents in Dorset have backed a petition raising concerns about "excessive delay, disruption and inconvenience" caused by "the construction of extremely expensive and obviously under-utilised cycle paths", the council has responded by pointing out "not everyone in our community has the option to drive" and works are designed to benefit all road users, not just cyclists.

BCP Council (Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole) has been at the forefront of the regularly seen disputes over active travel projects in the United Kingdom, residents outraged at what they see as expensive and under-used cycling infrastructure making their lives worse.

A petition calling for the Liberal Democrat and independent-run council to "reconsider their current local transport and infrastructure policies" has been launched online and has 971 signatures of its 1,000-signature target, Change.org saying that almost half of those came today after petition was given coverage in a MailOnline article titled: 'Our council is causing traffic chaos and spending £120m to install 50 MILES of cycle lanes - despite the ones already there barely being used'.

> "Very politically noisy": Chris Boardman calls out anti-cycling media coverage, believes "very consistent, non-evidence-based, negative narrative" is slowing progress

Discussion around cycle lanes is nothing new in the area, a cycle lane dubbed 'Britain's biggest bike lane' and controversial cycle lane wands that 'blocked' driveways in Poole have made headlines in recent years, certain sections of the community furious at the investment.

Steve Moody, who set up BCP and Dorset Motorists, started the petition and claimed residents and businesses are "suffering excessive delay, disruption and inconvenience caused by the poor planning and management of our local roads by BCP Council".

"The construction of extremely expensive and obviously under-utilised cycle paths, along with a huge numbers of local roadworks, all being carried out at the same time with minimal co-ordination by BCP Council are real and major issues," he claims. "As a result the quality of local residents lives are being severely and adversely impacted. Accessibility for the less mobile and elderly, who for them the car is their only option is also significantly reduced."

However, BCP Council has responded to the backlash and explained it is funding cycle lanes through investment from the government's Transforming Cities Fund. The local authority's cabinet member for roads, Andy Hadley, insisted the infrastructure projects benefit all road users, not just cyclists, and countered the petition's claims by pointing out, "Not everyone in our community has the option to drive."

"We know residents want well-maintained roads that allow everyone to get from A to B safely and without disruption," he said. "However, dealing with increasing traffic is a problem faced in urban areas across the planet, and not everyone in our community has the option to drive.

"We have been successful in securing external funding through government grants to modernise travel across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole. These works relate not only to cycle lanes, but also to changes to improve the links for pedestrians, bus-users, cyclists and motorists, including road drainage and environmental improvements.

> These controversial cycle lanes caused uproar — but what actually happened once infrastructure was installed?

"We know more needs to be done if we are to tackle the issues of congestion and air quality and we will continue to make the case to government for further investment."

However, BCP and Dorset Motorists founder Mr Moody argues: "The repercussions of these BCP policies fail to deliver the expectations and needs of our local community. It's not just about congested streets and increased drive times. It's not just about more carbon emissions rather than less, it's about how these BCP policies are impacting the safety, environment and overall quality of life in our region."

Curiously, he appears to recognise "existing policies are not mitigating transport issues" and need to be "re-evaluated" as "each year we are seeing an increase in road traffic in Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole (BCP) area compared to the national average". However, the conclusion given in the petition is that the active travel projects, designed to give people more choice and access active travel, are "critical decisions affecting thousands of motorists and residents appear to lack the inclusivity and transparency that's required".

"We feel our voices and concerns are ignored," the petition concludes. "Therefore, we call for the BCP council to re-evaluate current transport policies and provide a transparent, inclusive decision-making process and develop a partnership with all local road users not just those of active travel."

There has been no shortage of stories emerging from the county regarding rows over bike lanes and active travel projects.

Just last month, the seaside town of Poole made national newspaper headlines after upset locals claimed they had been "blocked" in their driveways by wands installed to segregate the route from traffic.

However, the council says it will create a safer environment for people using it, preventing drivers from blocking the bike lane with parked cars, and others from the town have questioned the "overblown" outrage.

There has also been criticism of a cycle lane in Wimborne that was dubbed 'Britain's biggest bike lane' by the Daily Mail due to its nine-and-a-half-feet width. In May, some locals called for more space to be re-allocated to drivers, as "that's the majority", while the project also attracted the usual "waste of money" calls.

This summer, business owners near a new cycle lane in Ferndown blamed its appearance for their struggles, although several negative online reviews for "dreadful" food at one fish and chip shop that closed suggested roadworks might not be the sole consideration if dwindling trade is the issue.

> "It will completely destroy everything": Pub owner claims controversial cycle lane construction is costing her business "£5,000 a week", month after bike lane also blamed for "awful" chippy's demise

2024 also saw motorists threaten to launch a legal challenge after councillors voted to prevent rat-running through Poole Park near Sandbanks, one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in the country. The local council says the closure will "enable more people to enjoy relaxing, walking, wheeling, running, or cycling".