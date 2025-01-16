UCI considering use of “rider airbags” and gear restrictions to “enhance safety”

The UCI has revealed that is considering introducing a range of “equipment-related solutions”, including the use of rider airbags, gear restrictions to reduce top speeds, and clamping down on narrow handlebars, in a bid to “enhance safety” during races.

The governing body suggested the measures – some of which have been the focus of discussion over the winter – as part of an update on the progress of its ongoing initiative to improve safety in men’s and women’s road races ahead of the start of the new season this week.

The issue of safety in the peloton has dominated debate in pro cycling circles in recent months, in the wake of a 2024 road season marred by horrendous high-speed crashes at Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Itzulia Basque Country a week later, and the tragic deaths of Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer and Norwegian pro André Drege during races.

> “Limiting number of gears would make cycling a lot safer,” says Wout van Aert, as Belgian star shares photo of knee scars suffered in horrific Vuelta crash

In November, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme argued that devastating mass crashes like the one in the Basque Country in April – which brought down Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič, and left UAE Team Emirates climber Jay Vine and two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard with serious injuries – are caused by riders “going too fast”.

Groupama-FDJ manager Marc Madiot, meanwhile, pointed to Formula 1 as an example to follow in response to Prudhomme’s remarks, arguing that slowing down the increasingly aero and fast bike tech used at the highest level is key to creating a safer environment for pros who “don’t want to understand” the inherent risks they face during races.

And earlier this month, Wout van Aert – the victim of two high-speed crashes during a turbulent 2024 – spoke out in favour of introducing a junior gearing-style system in the WorldTour, arguing that limiting and restricting the peloton’s gearing choices (in effect banning the increasingly huge chainrings which have become popular in recent years) would slow speeds on descents and “make the sport a lot safer”, a claim that was backed up by Chris Froome later that week.

And now the UCI appears to be considering acting on some of the key discussion points raised this winter.

In a statement released today, the governing body said: “Various types of equipment-related solutions to enhance safety are also being analysed, such as the use of rider airbags, the regulations concerning rim height and handlebar width, and consideration of gear restrictions to reduce top speeds.”

> Airbag cycling bib shorts designed to reduce injuries could become a reality in 2025

While the issue of extreme narrow handlebars has been lingering for years, the UCI’s more left-field suggestion of rider airbags only leapt into the public consciousness last year, when the team behind plans to introduce airbag bib shorts reported that they have developed a functional prototype and have spoken to the governing body, medics, and clothing brands about introducing this new innovative technology.

According to Belgium-based company aerObag, the idea is that cyclists wear shorts incorporating airbag technology in the bib section to offer protection with minimal impact on performance.

We first reported on the airbag bib shorts for cyclists back in April when Sam Ratajczak, founder of the SID Sport Innovation Design and former head of research and development at Bioracer, said: “Ultimately, the introduction of an airbag system in professional cycling could represent a significant leap forward in rider safety, potentially mitigating the severity of injuries in crashes.”

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Along with these equipment-based suggestions, the UCI has also issued an update on the safety initiatives and studies it implemented last year.

According to data collected by the UCI’s race incident database last year, 497 crashes – or ‘incidents’ – took place throughout the 2024 season at WorldTour and ProSeries level in the men’s and women’s peloton.

The database found that 35 per cent of these incidents were caused by “unprovoked rider errors”, while 13 per cent were deemed to be the fault of “situations of tension generated by the approach of tactically important points of interest in the race such as climbs, cobbled sectors, or sprints”.

Hazardous road conditions, particularly wet and slippery roads, accounted for 11 per cent of all crashes, while road infrastructure, poor road conditions, and driver behaviour in the race convoy were the cause of nine per cent, four per cent, and one per cent of recorded incidents respectively.

> UCI to introduce yellow card system to clamp down on dangerous riding and driving during races, while restrictions on earpieces also considered as part of attempt to address safety concerns in pro cycling

During the second half of the 2024 season, the UCI also introduced a range of trial measures based on recommendations from the body’s SafeR initiative, launched in June 2023 (just weeks after Gino Mäder’s tragic death at the Tour de Suisse) to help improve safety in the bunch and unite cycling’s key stakeholders in their approach to the issue.

Among these measures was the implementation of a yellow card system (designed to dissuade riders and sports directors from engaging in dangerous behaviour during races), the modification of the current ‘3km rule’ for GC time gaps, the simplification of the method of calculating time gaps in group sprints, and a trial testing the effects of restricting the wearing of earpieces during races.

In its statement today, the governing body confirmed that the new sprint zone regulations are set to remain in place in 2025, after last year’s successful trial period.

Under the new protocol for bunch sprint stages, the so-called ‘three kilometre rule’ – where any rider who crashes or suffers a mechanical with less than 3km to go in a stage is given the same time as the group they were in at the time of the incident – can be extended to a maximum of five kilometres, if requested by the organisers and approved by the UCI.

“The aim of this measure is to take account of the increasing number of traffic calming devices (e.g. speed bumps, curb extensions, road narrowings) – sources of danger for the peloton – within an ever-greater radius of the race finish sites in urban centres,” the UCI said.

“Extending the zone in which the rule applies reduces the pressure on riders during the phase of the race leading up to the final sprint.”

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The UCI also confirmed that the method for calculating time gaps for stages with bunch sprint finishes will continue to be simplified. This means that gaps will only be counted in the bunch if they are larger than three seconds (compared to one second previously), reducing stress on riders not directly involved in the sprint to close gaps, and affording more space to the sprint teams.

According to SafeR’s Sprint Finish Survey, which collected feedback from 174 pro riders, concerns remain about both the consistency of sanctions for dangerous rider behaviour in sprints, and potentially dangerous course design, including poorly aligned barriers and an overabundance of corners towards a finish.

Last autumn also saw two tests regarding the controversial use of earpieces in the peloton: one where only two riders per team were able to communicate via radio with their team car, and one where a blanket ban on the devices was implemented.

The radio ban trial almost immediately provoked concern at the Tour of Poland in August, with Visma-Lease a Bike team boss Richard Plugge describing the scheme as a “complete farce”, following a crash on the third stage which left Cofidis rider Nicolas Debeaumarché lying in a ditch with vertebral fractures.

However, the UCI now says the scheme has “led to a better understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of the use of earpieces and more broadly in-race communication in the race convoy”.

> "Can't continue with radio ban": Pro cyclist breaks back in horrific crash as Visma-Lease a Bike manager slams "complete farce" and "chaos" lack of race radios created, but UCI President hits back at "fake news"

The governing body added that its “aim is to ensure that any future testing and potential changes to the current rules and usage meet the imperative of increasing safety”.

Meanwhile, the much-discussed yellow card system – clamping down on dangerous behaviour by both the riders and race convoy – was deemed a success by the governing body, and is set to come into full force this season.

According to the UCI, a total of 31 yellow cards were issued over 66 race days during the trial period in the men’s and women’s WorldTours, 52 per cent of which were dished out to riders, 32 per cent to team staff, and 16 per cent to media vehicle drivers and pilots.

The football-style system will now be expanded to world and continental championships and the ProSeries, while it will now also be possible to issue a yellow card for dangerous behaviour by a lead-out rider in sprint finishes, and also to a team assistant in the feed zone who attempts to feed their riders in a dangerous manner.

Finally, specific fixed feed zones for all teams will be reintroduced, banning the open feeding system put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, and SafeR is also set to introduce the second phase of a study that will define the specifications and approval methods for sprint finish barriers, while also studying the effects of course evaluation software to improve how race routes are selected.

> Jonas Vingegaard warned about the descent of Basque Country horror crash half a year ago, but organisers “never gave an answer”, claims Safe Cycling CEO

“The safety of riders is a priority, both for the UCI and for all those involved in men's and women's cycling,” UCI president David Lappartient said in a statement.

“Launched in 2023, SafeR now has a solid structure and is progressing with rigour and professionalism towards the implementation of initiatives that will make road cycling safer for its key players, the riders.

“The tests carried out to evaluate various measures developed by SafeR demonstrate not only the obvious need to develop our rules and protocols, but also our excellent collaboration with organisers, teams and riders. We are all united in the cause of safety and will continue to make progress in this direction in 2025 and beyond.”