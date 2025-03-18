When was the last time you saw a new rim brake wheelset? Parcours updates both disc and rim brake wheels with new 2025 range

British wheel brand Parcours has launched its 2025 range, updating its entire lineup including rim brake options. Both rim and disc brake ranges feature a redesigned ratchet freehub, with Parcours aiming to deliver "proven performance at a lower price point." Prices for both disc and rim brake models start at £799.

Parcours wheels have always reviewed well on road.cc, and it claims the new lineup is better still with a focus on "improving performance, expanding accessibility, and enhancing reliability," including updates to the rim brake options.

2025 Parcours My25 disc brake (credit: Parcours)

Dov Tate, Founder of Parcours, says: "We’re making significant technical improvements, such as the star ratchet freehub and weight reduction, all while bringing our rim brake offering up to date with the latest updated version of our Grimpeur wheelset.

"It’s a milestone for us, and we can’t wait for riders to experience the performance and value this range delivers.”

Here are some key features of the 2025 range:

36T star ratchet freehub

Updated Grimpeur rim brake wheelset

Entry level models are now more affordable

New freehub design

2025 Parcours My25 freehub (credit: parcours)

One of the main updates across both the rim and disc brake wheelsets is the new 36T star ratchet freehub, which offers increased contact surface and fewer moving parts according to Parcours. The system also allows tool-free access to the bearings, which should make maintenance easier.

The new freehub design is featured across the premium models - Ronde, Strade, Chrono, FKT (disc brake), and Grimpeur and Chrono (rim brake) - while the more affordable options, Paniagua and Alta (disc brake) and Passista (rim brake), continue to use the pawl freehub design, which can be upgraded post-purchase.

Updates to rim brake wheels

For the first time in a while, a wheel brand has introduced updates to both rim brake and disc brake models, with Parcours specifically refreshing the Grimpeur (41mm) wheelset, its climbing-focused model.

2025 Parcours My25 rim brake (credit: Parcours)

The updated Grimpeur retains its hooked design but now features a wider max external rim width of 29.5mm, while keeping the 22.5mm internal rim width. This allows riders to run wider tyres on rim brake setups, bringing Parcours' 'Think Wider' philosophy to its rim brake wheels.

In CFD testing, it shows results within 0.5W of the Passista (56mm) wheelset with 25mm tyres and up to 1.5W faster than the Passista with 28mm tyres. The new Grimpeur is also said to be lighter, now weighing a claimed 1,300g.

For comparison, Fulcrum’s Speed 42 wheelset weighs 1,420g on our scales and is priced at £1,999.99, while the Ere Research Genus II CL45 wheelset weighs 1,425g and cost £1,399.

Entry-level models

The Paniagua and Alta disc brake wheelsets, along with the Passista rim brake wheelset, complete Parcours' entry-level range, all starting at £799.

Tate adds, "This range offers Parcours’ proven performance at a lower price point with the introduction of our new entry-level wheelsets."

Parcours wheels have consistently impressed us, with many of the previous models we've tested scoring a 9/10 in their road.cc reviews. Can the updated models continue this trend of impressive performance at reasonable price points?

Pricing and availability

2025 Parcours My25 disc brake (credit: Parcours)

For riders using disc brakes, the Paniagua 42mm and Alta 36mm come in at the most affordable price point starting at £799, while the Ronde 35/39mm and Strade 49/54mm models start at £1,199. The Chrono 68/75mm and FKT 47mm wheels are the most expensive, with prices starting at £1,249.

On the rim brake side, the Passista 56mm set start at £799, followed by the Grimpeur 41mm and Chrono 77/86mm models, both with prices starting at £1,099.

Parcours' 2025 wheels are available to order now. For more information, head over to parcours.cc.