Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Next you’ll be asking if drink driving laws are fair”: Government slammed for seeking views of drivers “caught out” by cycle lanes; New bike parking installed – next to “dangerous” junction; Luke Rowe retires; Giro d’Italia time! + more on the live blog

One more day to the Pogi show – sorry, I mean the Giro… And Ryan Mallon’s here to make sure you’re more prepared than late ‘90s era Marco Pantani with all the latest cycling news and updates on the Friday live blog
Fri, May 03, 2024 10:11
11
“Next you’ll be asking if drink driving laws are fair”: Government slammed for seeking views of drivers “caught out” by cycle lanes; New bike parking installed – next to “dangerous” junction; Luke Rowe retires; Giro d’Italia time! + more on the live blogDrivers on C3 Cycleway, London (image: John Sword)
11:59
Drivers on C3 Cycleway, London (credit: John Sword)
“Next, you’ll be asking if drink driving laws are fair”: Department for Transport slammed for seeking views of drivers “caught out” by bus lanes or yellow box junctions, to ask if “current traffic enforcement measures are fair”

Another day, another dubiously worded, questionable social media post from the Department for Transport.

Today’s latest inflammatory DfT post comes courtesy of Rishi Sunak’s much-maligned Plan for Drivers, part of which hoped to “address concerns about councils generating surpluses from issuing penalty charge notices for contraventions of moving traffic restrictions”.

Department for Transport call for evidence, May 2024

Those contraventions include motorists driving through no entry, no left or right turn, or prohibited vehicle signs, or unlawfully entering box junctions and driving in mandatory cycle lanes.

“These enforcement powers help free up police time while helping councils to reduce traffic congestion. However, enforcement should be undertaken proportionately and not used as a means to raise revenue,” the DfT says.

Therefore, the government has launched a public call seeking to “gather evidence of current practice to inform possible policy proposals” and “explore options for restricting a local authority’s ability to generate surpluses from traffic contraventions”.

To publicise this call for evidence, which closes next week, the Department for Transport the following post on social media:

“Caught out by driving in bus lanes or yellow box junctions?” the DfT asked. “We want to hear from you on whether the current traffic enforcement measures are fair to drivers.”

Needless to say, the response isn’t quite what the DfT’s social media admin would have hoped for.

“‘Caught out’? Are the huge signs and paint in the road not clear enough for you? Wouldn’t that count as driving without due care and attention?” asked Tom Staniford.

“Don’t complain. Hand your licence in. You don’t deserve the privilege of driving on public roads.”

“Caught out? What strange phrasing. What’s next, asking burglars if they think being caught out by the pesky police is fair to burglars?” added Tony.

“How about considering whether it’s fair to all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists and those using public transport, rather than just one group?” wrote Chris.

“Break the law, face a fine. Why is this so difficult to understand?” said an exasperated Dan.

Meanwhile, Michael came up with his own alternative call for evidence: “Caught out shop-lifting? We are having a consultation on shop-lifting. Have you been caught shop-lifting? Do you think the current shop-lifting enforcement is fair to shop-lifters? Please get in touch.”

“I can't believe a government department has been corrupted like this,” said Greg. ”You're responsible for keeping ALL people who use the roads safe. Pandering to the dangerous road users will result in more families losing loved ones.”

“Next up, you'll be asking drivers if drink-driving is a fair measure,” said Bob.

Judging by yesterday’s live blog, a fair few “caught out” drivers in London have already made their minds up about the fairness of not being allowed to drive in cycle lanes…

Drivers on C3 Cycleway, London (image: John Sword)

> ‘How to beat the rush? Use the bike lane’: Motorists, including driving instructor and cab driver, flood cycle path — and refuse to give way to cyclists

It’s a war on motorists, I tell ya!

08:07
Cycle parking installed next to dangerous junction (Translink)
“How many will use it when the surrounding bike infrastructure is appalling?” New cycle parking installed at station – right next to “incredibly dangerous” junction branded “disgrace” and “not for the faint-hearted” by cyclists

Normally, you’d imagine that the redevelopment of a railway station, complete with ample, secure cycle parking, would be a cause for celebration, another step in the right direction for active travel and public transport, encouraging people out of their cars with carefully planned, considered, joined-up infrastructure.

But that’s not the case in Belfast.

This week, the brand-new York Street Station (a redevelopment of the old Yorkgate Station) was launched in north Belfast. Translink, Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, says the revamped station “has been designed to be fully inclusive for all, will be a catalyst for further investment in the area, and encourage modal shift towards public transport”.

York Street station bike park, Belfast (Belfast Camino)

The station also includes, in a rarity for Belfast, a large and secure bike parking station. Translink says these cycle parking facilities will provide storage for people using the station’s “connections to existing cycle infrastructure”, while also claiming that the station has been designed with “consideration to any potential future cycle infrastructure developments in the area”.

Not so fast. While all that sounds impressive on paper, in reality any cyclist hoping to store their bike at the station has to navigate one of Belfast’s, ahem, interesting junctions for cyclists:

York Street junction, Belfast 2

Fun.

“It is great that we have a fantastic new bike park at the new York Street station. But how many will use it when the surrounding bike infrastructure is appalling? Take a look at the junction it sits next to,” Belfast-based academic and cycling campaigner Dom Bryan wrote on Twitter following the station’s opening.

“There has been no development of protected cycling infrastructure in north Belfast in a decade. They started painting a bike route on the Limestone Road and then took it away!” Dom told road.cc this morning, referencing the highly-criticised lethargy surrounding Northern Ireland’s cycling policies.

“The government encourage active travel but the roads in north Belfast are just too dangerous. The only work has been from parents at schools in Cliftonville and Cavehill, who organise bike buses.”

> No change in cycling casualties over 10 years in Northern Ireland called “shameful” by Cycling UK and should be “wake-up call” for decision makers

Dom wasn’t the only one critical of the lack of joined-up thinking at York Street Station, with the new cycle parking described by one local cyclist as “how to make it look like you are doing something, whilst doing nothing at all”.

Responding to Dom’s tweet, Sustrans said: “The only safe access by bike, other than on footpaths, is from Clarendon dock direction on NCN Route 93 through the underpass. Cycling from Ulster University’s campus out of town or from New Lodge is not for the faint-hearted.”

“You just have to cross 28 car lanes, including the Westlink, to get to/from Ulster University,” added Circle Line Belfast. Easy, eh?

“The whole area is incredibly dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians right now,” added NI Planner.

“Depressing,” said Áine. “Cycling with our kids from Cavehill down Limestone along the Shore Road, littered with glass and rubble, never mind overgrown with shrubs. There is nothing easy about cycling safely from north Belfast.”

“I’m an experienced cyclist but have stopped cycling from Castle area to QUB as it’s just too dangerous,” added Dermot. “Had too many near misses that were beyond my control.”

Yorkgate station, Belfast

“I doubt this will ever be heavily used because of where it is,” wrote Mark, while Neal described the junction as a “disgrace” that means “nobody will use that bike shelter”.

“Love to see new bike storage going in, but if it is not connected to safe cycling infrastructure, it will lay empty,” the North Belfast Cycle Campaign agreed. “A Cavehill/Limestone Road cycle lane with a protected lane on York Street would be a great start.”

Even some local politicians were getting involved in calling for better cycling infrastructure in the city’s long-neglected Sailortown area.

“New station or old station, you have to dice with death as you cross major roads to make pedestrian progress anywhere,” said Alliance Party MLA Stewart Dickson. “It’s a shame there’s no joined-up thinking.”

> “If they can’t build cycle lanes, devolve bloody powers to us and we’ll do it”: Belfast Council slams Northern Ireland government’s “joke” delivery of cycling infrastructure – as just 2.8km of bike lanes installed in two years

“Belfast had less than two miles of segregated cycle lanes in 2019. Still the same,” wrote Green Party NI MLA Mal O’Hara.

“Transport powers are controlled by the Department of Infrastructure, despite some of us arguing they should be devolved like every other city our size in Western Europe.”

Thought at least Brandon decided to put a bit of a positive spin on things.

“The nice bike shed is reward for having survived the journey to the station after navigating the patchy and mainly non-existent bike lanes in Belfast,” he wrote.

The way things are going in Northern Ireland, the Department of Infrastructure might chalk that up as a win…

12:33
ICYMI: Some truly meta podcasting for your Friday lunchtime listening
podcast 1500 episode 2024 episode 76

> Is cycling treated fairly in the media? BBC AntiSocial goes cycling discussed with ‘the cyclist'

11:29
Vuelta Femenina unveils Tom Dumoulin-proof mobile roadside toilets

Campervan-owning cycling fans everywhere breathe a sigh of relief… 

10:59
Bora-Hansgrohe, 2024 Tirreno Adriatico (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
The energy drink’s out of the bag: Bora-Hansgrohe boss – finally – confirms Red Bull deal, as new ‘super team’ grows wings

It was hardly cycling’s best kept secret – despite the steely resolve of Red Bull staff members – but Bora-Hansgrohe boss Ralph Denk finally confirmed last night that the massive energy drink company will take over as his team’s title sponsor in time for this year’s Tour de France, as he aims to challenge UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike’s dominance at the top of the sport.

“The deal is done with Red Bull,” Denk told reporters at the Giro. “There has been a lot of paperwork in the last weeks which is behind us. From now on we can go forward. At the end of January, we got the green light from the antitrust organisation and in a few weeks we brought the deal to the end which I am super happy with.”

The new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team marks a major step up in the brand’s interest in cycling, following individual helmet sponsorship deals with the likes of Wout van Aert, Tom Pidcock, and Zoe Bäckstedt, and last year’s collaboration with Bora’s junior development team Grenke-Auto Eder and the foundation of its talent scouting Red Bull Junior Brothers programme – a focus on youth Denk says will continue with his new ‘super team’.

Patrick Casey and Anatol Friedl (Red Bull)

> A-Levels, angry sportive riders, and forgetting your gloves at Paris-Roubaix: A beginner’s guide to racing in Europe and the fight to become a pro cyclist

“Team Grenke-Auto Eder is one of the strongest under-19 squads. We will fulfil the whole team structure with our own under-23 team in the future to prepare our talents that we already have in the pool to become professional bike riders,” Denk said.

“We missed this in the past as we didn't have the budget for a proper U23 team, but the main focus in the next few years is to create the next riders from scratch from our own talent pool. It’s nice to work with new athletes, it’s a big add on in our whole project.

“I think that it’s not just money, it's more the goals. If you have a long-term project, I think you need financial stability, our project is very long term which is why we need the budget for that.

“Short term, you can move forward just with the passion of both the riders and staff. When we competed in the first Giro, our budget was less than two million, but all riders finished the Giro and we had two second places on two stages which is a huge success for a small team. If you would like to move forward, you need a budget to keep all the riders and the staff who did a good job.”

He continued: “We want to be the most attractive brand in cycling. That’s a big goal for the whole project and it’s not something we can achieve from one week to the other, but this is the mid-term and long-term approach to the project.

“Red Bull saw potential in our project which makes me very proud and this is a huge announcement for us to bring the project forward.”

After that long-drawn out confirmation process – let’s face it, we all knew since January – let’s just hope Bora’s Red Bull rebrand and its Tour de France kit unveiling live up to expectations. And, oh yeah, a Primož Roglič GC challenge would be useful, too…

10:45
Look who’s also excited for the Giro

I seriously don’t know what Zoolander’s going to do with his free time when Thomas retires next year – perhaps a guest spot on the road.cc Podcast? Oh, we can dream…

10:23
Geraint Thomas Strade Bianche 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
While we’re on the subject of Welsh Ineos riders retiring… Geraint Thomas says he’s “95%” sure he’ll leave the sport at the end of 2025

This morning’s cycling retirement news may be all about Luke Rowe, but that hasn’t stopped his old mucker G from spreading the goss about his own pension plans.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, 37-year-old Thomas, who is set to spend the next three weeks getting thrashed by challenging Tadej Pogačar at the Giro d’Italia, revealed that he is “95 per cent” certain he’ll retire when his current contract with the Ineos Grenadiers expires at the end of 2025.

“I’ve definitely still got a contract another year, a contract for next year,” he said this morning.

“Then that will likely be my final year, I would think. Nothing is nailed down yet, but 95 per cent I’ll be finishing at the end of next year.”

Those plans may change pending another Pogačar Giro tilt in 2025, of course…

09:56
“I’d have slapped your hand off for this career”: Luke Rowe speaks on podcast about retirement decision

In the latest episode of his Watts Occurring podcast with Geraint Thomas, published this morning, Luke Rowe expanded on his decision to retire from pro cycling at the end of this season, along with his sense of pride of being one of the world’s top domestiques for a decade:

And with the 34-year-old already dipping his toe into the Eurosport pond during the classics season, could that “something else” be television punditry? Well, I suppose it’s better than sitting in a car, shouting at riders…

09:11
Luke Rowe, 2023 British national road race championships (Zac Williams/SWPix.com)
“I have absolutely no regrets”: Veteran Ineos road captain Luke Rowe announces he will retire at end of 2024, a year earlier than planned

After a difficult few years on and off the bike, the Ineos Grenadiers’ veteran road captain Luke Rowe has announced this morning that he plans to hang up his wheels at the end of the 2024 season, a year earlier than originally planned.

The 34-year-old Welshman, who turned pro with the then-Team Sky back in 2012, established a reputation as one of the best, most reliable domestiques in the world, laying the groundwork for Chris Froome’s 2015, 2016, and 2017 Tour de France victories, along with fellow podcast host Geraint Thomas’ 2018 Tour triumph.

Rowe’s personal successes include a Tour of Britain stage win during his neo-pro year in 2012, along with a fifth place at the 2016 Tour of Flanders, fourth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad that same year, and third at the 2017 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Luke Rowe at Paris-Roubaix 2021 - Copyright A.S.O., Pauline Ballet

(A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

However, a recent spate of injuries, including those suffered at this year’s E3 Saxo Bank Classic, have scuppered his last few years in the peloton, with Rowe failing to start a grand tour since the 2022 Tour de France.

But this morning, Rowe said he has “no regrets” about his decision to step away from the sport at the end of the year, and that he plans to bow out at the Tour of Britain in front of home crowds.

“I’ve had an amazing career and I have absolutely no regrets. But the last eighteen months have been testing in different ways and with this latest crash and resulting injury, it just feels like now is the right time to bow out, head home to Wales and spend a bit more time with my family,” he said in a statement.

 “I’ve got so many amazing memories and I have loved every part of being a professional cyclist. There are so many people who have played a key role in my career - too many to thank individually. Obviously huge thanks to my family and friends, but I’d also like to thank everyone in the Ineos Grenadiers, many of whom are also like family.

Luke Rowe drinking Corona, Tour of Britain 2023 (Twitter)

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to spend all thirteen years as a pro bike rider with one team and it’s been a team who has supported me 100 per cent through the good times and the bad. Their commitment and support to their athletes is world class and it’s part of the reason I have never wanted to race for anyone else.

 “For now, I am focussing on recovering from this latest injury and working with the team and doctors to try and get back on the bike. I have the rest of the season left and would like to race again in 2024 – with the Tour of Britain being my dream race to end on. The fans around the world have always been amazing but it would be pretty special to end my career racing around the UK in front of home fans.”

09:36
Who’s the best bike rider in the world and super excited for the Giro to start? This guy…

Let’s hope Pogačar’s excitement spills over into the racing itself. At least for a few days, okay Tadej? 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

11 comments

Avatar
brooksby | 35 min ago
0 likes

Anyone seen this?  Bloke riding the Way of the Roses across the north of Engfand, 1970s style 1

https://e2e.bike/coast-to-coasts/wor-1970s-1-morecambe-to-malham/

Avatar
Hirsute | 1 hour ago
13 likes

Caught out by driving in bus lanes or yellow box junctions? We want to hear from you on whether the current traffic enforcement measures are fair to drivers. Have your say by 11 May: https://www.gov.uk/government/calls-for-evidence/restricting-the-generat...

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GMpSl_2WkAAoHxg?format=jpg&name=small)

"Caught out while tagging your local bus stop? We want to hear from you on whether laws to deal with graffiti are fair to vandals."

"Caught out shop-lifting? We are having a consultation on shop-lifting. Have you been caught shop-lifting? Do you think the current shop-lifting enforcement is fair to shop-lifters? Please get in touch."

 

Avatar
brooksby replied to Hirsute | 53 min ago
1 like

"Are you a wealthy non-dom taking advantage of tax loopholes to avoid paying income tax on your worldwide income?  We'd like to hear your opinions on whether this needs to be changed."

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/may/02/i-am-moving-tycoon-bassim-h...

Quote:

Haidar, 53, who was born in Nigeria but has Lebanese citizenship, donated £360,000 to the Conservatives last year. He said he was not consulted by the government or the Tory party about the decision to scrap the non-dom tax scheme, but that he did not expect to receive special consultation because of his donation.

He said he had formed a working group of 29 non-doms, who mostly planned to leave the UK before September so that they could secure places for their children in private schools in their new countries before the start of the academic year.

Avatar
Owd Big 'Ead replied to brooksby | 49 min ago
0 likes

Who?
They won't be missed.
Bet the cultural experience will be tawdry in your new home.
Make sure the door doesn't hit you on the arse on the way out.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to brooksby | 3 min ago
0 likes

brooksby wrote:

"Are you a wealthy non-dom taking advantage of tax loopholes to avoid paying income tax on your worldwide income?  We'd like to hear your opinions on whether this needs to be changed."

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2024/may/02/i-am-moving-tycoon-bassim-h...

"Hey, don't charge us tax or we will leave and... take our... taxes... with us?"

They haven't really thought this through have they. Don't let the door of your untaxed private jet hit your ass on the way out. 

Avatar
Drinfinity replied to Hirsute | 17 min ago
0 likes

Nasty leading question 'consultation' as ever. Does allow text for you to politely fill in what a terrible idea it is. 

Avatar
Hirsute replied to Drinfinity | 3 min ago
0 likes

Yes, plenty of boxes to say why you think something.

Here's the Qs https://www.gov.uk/government/calls-for-evidence/restricting-the-generat...

I'm annoyed I forgot HPs suggestion of accepting video submissions from the public about poorly/illegally parked cars.

Avatar
Hirsute | 2 hours ago
3 likes

DPD van blocked the cycle lane today but they make it very difficult to contact them.

You can try whatsapp but it doesn't accept attachments and it does not accept messages over 256 characters. So why even bother with whatspp.

Tried ringing but you cant't get anywhere without a parcel number !

I did find a postal address though !

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Hirsute | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Hirsute wrote:

DPD van blocked the cycle lane today but they make it very difficult to contact them.

You can try whatsapp but it doesn't accept attachments and it does not accept messages over 256 characters. So why even bother with whatspp.

Tried ringing but you cant't get anywhere without a parcel number !

I did find a postal address though !

Is that some setting they have on their Whatsapp account? In general I've had no problem attaching files and images to Whatsapp messages and I've certainly posted more than 256 characters.

Edit: I just tried sending your photo to them and it does indeed respond with some blurb about only allowing text.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
1 like

And when you say there is no parcel, you get back the same

"please let me know the parcel number and postcode" regardless of what you reply !

Avatar
Owd Big 'Ead replied to Hirsute | 23 min ago
0 likes

Try their social media feeds.
If nothing else other people will reply giving them shite, too.

Latest Comments

 