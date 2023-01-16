Runner blasts drivers parking on footpath – to go mountain biking; Cyclists react to viral forgetful road rage driver and his runaway car; Mark Cavendish spotted again… at the football? Paddy McGuinness gets an e-bike + more on the live blog

This weekend’s viral sensation – you know who I mean, the ranty motorist with the questionable facial hair and the runaway car – has certainly got everyone talking on the ol’ internet.
Featured on road.cc on Saturday, the clip, posted by the Twitter account ‘Northfield cyclist’, has been viewed over nine million times (nine million!) and captures the motorist overtaking an indicating cyclist before an apparent blind bend.
The driver then takes offence to the cyclist’s subsequent gesticulation, and slams on the brakes before jumping out to confront him… all the while forgetting to put on his handbrake, causing the car to begin rolling towards the bend – a comedy of errors only curtailed by the cyclist’s swift intervention.
And what did the goateed driver do to thank the cyclist? He simply carried on with his expletive-laden rant, of course…
Though a sad indictment of some of the attitudes towards cyclists on the roads, it’s a cracking clip, and one which has sparked quite a few, let’s say interesting, comments:
