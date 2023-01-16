Runner blasts drivers parking on footpath – to go mountain biking; Cyclists react to viral forgetful road rage driver and his runaway car; Mark Cavendish spotted again… at the football? Paddy McGuinness gets an e-bike + more on the live blog

We’re kicking things off on this cold, icy Monday morning with a live blog favourite to warm the cockles – pavement parking.

Poor and inconsiderate parking by motorists – whether it’s on cycle lanes or pavements – crops up with alarming regularity on the blog, it must be said.

> Cyclist leaves homemade parking tickets on cars parked in bike lane opposite school

In November we featured some of the most blatant bike lane blocking we’ve ever seen, while at the start of this very month, Dan alerted us to a veritable “forest” of bollards deemed necessary by Birmingham City Council to prevent dangerous parking outside a primary school.

So, naturally, our fingers stopped scrolling when we came across the following tweet, posted by runner Mark Atkinson, whose Sunday training session was interrupted by a half-mile-long line of cars blocking the footpath… so their owners can go mountain biking:

Can’t run on footpath as completely blocked for half mile by #cyclists parked up for a Sunday peddle. If only there was a way for people to use the bikes to travel to the destination. @Parklikeatwatuk pic.twitter.com/wQo5Xvl2br — Mark Atkinson - Run Like Duck (@montythemole) January 15, 2023

More than a few Twitter users quickly questioned Atkinson’s sweeping claim that every parked car along the road belongs to a cyclist, though the photo was taken close to the popular Woburn mountain bike trails in Bedfordshire, which road.cc favourite VecchioJo reliably informs me has loads of cool jumps and other MTB goodies.

*pedal And they’re *all* cyclists’ cars are they? 🤔 — Bernie 💙 Author | Speaker (@EnterpriseSBox) January 15, 2023

In any case, the rest of the responses seemed to be divided between those using the post as an excuse to ‘give those know-it-all cyclists a taste of their own medicine, innit’…

Imagine the fury and rage that lot would be in if they were cycling and a car was in their cycle lane. — The Kiterarti (@the_kiterarti) January 15, 2023

Bet half of them had go pro’s on their helmets for grassing on drivers https://t.co/hl90bwZBEw — Bally clava (@NotJimbowe) January 15, 2023

There’s undoubtedly a few Jeremy Whine sycophants in this lot. Forever virtuous. https://t.co/BLQKbRPKUT — No Tern Unstoned (@Matthijsvhoven) January 15, 2023

… While others questioned whether the pavement parkers should even be referred to as cyclists:

The footpath has been blocked by #drivers, even if one of them has got a bike. — Hedgehog Cycling (@HedgehogCycling) January 15, 2023

Those people are not cyclists, just drivers doing exercise on a bike. — Bernard B (@BernardBlokzyl) January 15, 2023

These people aren't cyclists, they're motorists who drive out for exercise on bikes. https://t.co/gPaQ7kwoWw — Jon Burke FRSA 🌍 (@jonburkeUK) January 15, 2023

They are motorists. Also it’s pedal not peddle. Unless they were selllng stuff from their boots - ie “peddling goods”. — Jill 🚴🏻‍♀️ (@mummyjilly) January 16, 2023

All cars. Driven and parked by drivers. — Fastnbulbous (@markskinner64) January 15, 2023

<sees a row of parked cars> “Bloody cyclists” 🤷 https://t.co/ruVNGLYGIz — Mark Hill (@Hillarymark) January 16, 2023

> Near Miss of the Day 845: Cyclist close passed... by driver with bike racks on their car

Some, meanwhile, couldn’t fail to notice the other spot of ‘irony’ evident in Mark’s tweet:

As much as possible. If I could run at easy cycling pace (12mph+) I could run to even more. — Mark Atkinson - Run Like Duck (@montythemole) January 15, 2023

Get plenty of runners on the cycle track where I live. Works both ways really. Why run on a cycle track when you can run anywhere else — Brenderyn (@brendz76) January 16, 2023

Almost as much as my local park run... — Jonathan Stone (@JonnyStone) January 15, 2023

I've never once seen a motorist park on the pavement or in a cycle lane so it's obviously some other group parking there. — Llama Lout (@LlamaLout) January 15, 2023